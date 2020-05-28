MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people poured into the streets here for a second night of protests — which later turned chaotic as police fired rubber bullets from a rooftop, several buildings caught fire, and one person was shot and killed by a store owner — after a viral video showed a white police officer putting his knee on the neck of a black man, who later died.

The evening started with peaceful protests that descended into disarray and looting as the night wore on.

The chaotic scenes followed the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on Monday, which came after a white officer pinned the handcuffed father of two to the pavement outside of a market where employees had called police about a counterfeit bill. The police encounter was caught on a viral video that has sparked national outrage and inflamed existing tensions in a community where officers have long been accused of racism.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The Justice Dept. and FBI have pledged to undertake a ‘robust criminal investigation’ into Floyd’s death.
  • Police chiefs across the U.S., many of whom have been pushing their officers to de-escalate tense situations and decrease their use of force, responded with disgust Wednesday, and praised Minneapolis’s chief for firing the officers involved.