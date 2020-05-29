Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday that it will reopen its three Montana entrances on Monday, as the state’s governor lifts restrictions on out-of-state travel.

The park has been in phase one of a three-part plan to reopen for about two weeks, after reopening its Wyoming entrances on May 18. During phase one, visitors have access to roads, trails, public restrooms, gas stations, medical clinics, approved tours and entrance stations. On Monday, the park will resume access to boating, fishing and takeout food services, park officials said.

Access to campgrounds, backcountry permits and other services will remain restricted until later phases, officials said.

In the first week after the park partially reopened, visitors flocked to popular sites like Old Faithful. Park officials said some people wore masks and maintained social distancing in the park, but others did not.

“If you are not comfortable being in places where other visitors are not wearing masks, I suggest one of two things: 1) plan your visit for another time and don’t come to the park now; or 2) don’t put yourselves in situations where you’re around visitors who are not following health recommendations,” park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service has increased efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus within Yellowstone park. Officials have encouraged, but not required, visitors to wear masks while in proximity to other guests. Park facilities are being cleaned more frequently and officials have put up signs educating visitors on the steps they can take to limit exposure to the virus.