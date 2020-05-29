Please Note

Slowing rates of infection in some of the hardest-hits part of the United States have offered a glimmer of hope, as New York City, once the country’s coronavirus epicenter, on Thursday announced plans to ease restrictions after 10 weeks under lockdown.

Yet as officials say a possible phased reopening there is likely to start next month, other parts of the nation and world are bracing for the worst. Globally, the pandemic has shifted to Latin America and the Middle East as the death toll — now more than 354,000 — continues to rise. In the United States, home to more than 100,000 of those fatalities, rural areas are reporting surges, too.

“Restarting won’t mean back to normal — we CAN’T rush back,” New York Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) wrote on Twitter. “We need to keep this virus in check.”

Here are some significant developments:

