“Restarting won’t mean back to normal — we CAN’T rush back,” New York Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) wrote on Twitter. “We need to keep this virus in check.”
Here are some significant developments:
- Trump is set to outline measures against China on Friday, as the political fallout over the virus spurs a broader power struggle between Beijing and Washington on trade, finance and the fate of Hong Kong.
- Jobless claims were filed by 2.1 million Americans last week, raising the total over the past 10 weeks to more than 40 million. The House overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday to make it easier for small businesses to use federal loans, but Senate leaders have not yet signaled support.
- The Trump administration mishandled the initial distribution of the only approved coronavirus medication, remdesivir, delaying treatment to some critically ill patients with covid-19.
- South Korea is reinstate some social distancing measures, including school closures, after a recent uptick in new infections.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs has drastically scaled back the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat veterans with covid-19 after a major study raised questions about its efficacy and linked it to serious side effects, including higher risks of death.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Have you been hospitalized for covid-19? Tell us whether you’ve gotten a bill.
Yellowstone National Park reopens Montana entrances, resuming daytime access to trails
Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday that it will reopen its three Montana entrances on Monday, as the state’s governor lifts restrictions on out-of-state travel.
The park has been in phase one of a three-part plan to reopen for about two weeks, after reopening its Wyoming entrances on May 18. During phase one, visitors have access to roads, trails, public restrooms, gas stations, medical clinics, approved tours and entrance stations. On Monday, the park will resume access to boating, fishing and takeout food services, park officials said.
Access to campgrounds, backcountry permits and other services will remain restricted until later phases, officials said.
In the first week after the park partially reopened, visitors flocked to popular sites like Old Faithful. Park officials said some people wore masks and maintained social distancing in the park, but others did not.
“If you are not comfortable being in places where other visitors are not wearing masks, I suggest one of two things: 1) plan your visit for another time and don’t come to the park now; or 2) don’t put yourselves in situations where you’re around visitors who are not following health recommendations,” park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement last week.
Meanwhile, the National Park Service has increased efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus within Yellowstone park. Officials have encouraged, but not required, visitors to wear masks while in proximity to other guests. Park facilities are being cleaned more frequently and officials have put up signs educating visitors on the steps they can take to limit exposure to the virus.
The park is also participating in a “covid-19 surveillance testing pilot project,” officials said. The program, which will administer 50 tests to front-line employees this week, aims to detect coronavirus infections early and prevent outbreaks from starting in the park.
White House and CDC remove coronavirus warnings about choirs in faith guidance
The Trump administration with no advance notice removed warnings contained in guidance for the reopening of houses of worship that singing in choirs can spread the coronavirus.
Last Friday, the administration released pandemic guidance for faith communities after weeks of debate flared between the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those guidelines posted on the CDC website included recommendations that religious communities “consider suspending or at least decreasing use of choir/musical ensembles and congregant singing, chanting, or reciting during services or other programming, if appropriate within the faith tradition.”
By Saturday, that version was replaced by updated guidance that no longer includes any reference to choirs or congregant singing and the risk for spreading virus. The altered guidance also deleted a reference to “shared cups” among items, including hymnals and worship rugs, that should not be shared. The updated guidelines also added language that said the guidance “is not intended to infringe on rights protected by the First Amendment.”
With bank sanctions and delistings, U.S. is poised to take financial fight to China
Through three years of economic conflict, the United States and China have erected tariffs that squeezed trade. They have clashed over the telecommunications firm Huawei and the flow of strategic semiconductor technology.
Now, as tensions between the two powers flare over the coronavirus pandemic and the fate of Hong Kong, prospects are rising that the trade and technology war could expand into a volatile new front: finance.
Without sports, one former coach struggles to maintain connection with at-risk kids
For the last seven years, Donald Curtis has been gathering at-risk young people — mostly African American boys who live in public housing and play sports — for a once-a-week group chat with SOUL, his community outreach program in Washington, D.C. Sometimes attendees discuss basketball, Curtis’s first love, but often the former coach steers the conversation toward education, business, or the concept of success.
The point, mostly, is that they’re talking — and that week after week, the kids know someone is there to listen.
Curtis’s experience is emblematic of coaches and mentors across the country who commit their lives to building connections with kids who are looking for stability and to avoid trouble. Since March, however, with schools and in-person gatherings shut down due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, adolescents have been sent home, often to navigate an anxious future alone. It has left adults such as Curtis searching for ways to extend a hand at a time when they have to remain physically distant, and when at-risk kids are without the structure that sports and after-school activities provide.
By mid-April, Curtis began hearing alarming whispers. Some of the kids who depended on him were skipping workouts, sleeping in, wandering down dark alleys. So he sent an invitation for a virtual “Men’s Group,” and on this Friday afternoon, he had hoped at least a dozen young men would log on and check in.