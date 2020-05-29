Critics condemned Trump’s tweet, asserting that he was promoting violent retaliation against protesters, and Twitter took swift action, flagging the post for violating rules about glorifying violence. The move is likely to exacerbate the fight between Trump and Twitter this week, which was first sparked by platform’s decision to place fact-checking labels on two of his erroneous tweets. On Thursday, after days of raging against social media companies, Trump signed an executive order that could punish them for how they police content.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Friday about Twitter’s latest action against Trump.

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/6RHX56G2zt — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

The tweet, which was paired with another blistering post attacking Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), came after protesters in the city breached a police precinct that had been evacuated and set fire to the building. The chaotic scenes that emerged Thursday night mark the latest escalation of the widespread unrest that has plagued Minneapolis for three straight days following a fatal incident in which Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for minutes as he was handcuffed on the ground.

On Thursday, amid reports of fires, looting and vandalism that had begun the night before, Frey declared an emergency, which was soon followed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s order to call in the National Guard. By nightfall, more than 500 soldiers had been deployed to Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding communities, the Guard confirmed.

But protesters continued wreaking havoc in the city Thursday night — much to Trump’s dismay.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted early Friday, before taking aim at Frey.

“A total lack of leadership,” the president continued. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

Then, Trump called the demonstrators, many of whom are people of color, “THUGS” before parroting the words of former Miami police chief Walter Headley, who was known for his controversial “stop and frisk” policies.

The looting and shooting quote was first said by Headley during a December 1967 news conference addressing efforts by authorities to carry out what United Press International described at the time as a “crackdown on … slum hoodlums.” According to UPI, “Headley said Miami hasn’t been troubled with racial disturbances and looting because he let the word filter down, ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts.’”

The moment has since been cited as a prime factor in the discontent that contributed to the race riots that broke out in Miami in the late 1960s, The Washington Post’s Terence McArdle reported.

On Thursday, many accused him Trump of making a racist threat of violence against the protesters.

The quote "When the looting starts, the shooting starts" originated by a racist white Miami police chief named Walter Headley who targeted black people in 1967 ahead of the Republican convention.



Donald Trump used the same line tonight to threaten to shoot his own citizens. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 29, 2020

Even the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group, urged Trump to retract his statement, citing concerns that the tweet could be seen as encouraging the National Guard to “shoot people for stealing.”

“This is a disaster,” the group tweeted from their official account. “President Trump needs to retract that statement ASAP, stating that he misspoke & did not mean to say that National Guard should shoot people for stealing.”

Amid the outcry, Twitter announced early Friday that it had placed a “public interest notice” on Trump’s tweet, noting that the post had violated the platform’s “policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.” The label appeared less than three hours after Trump’s tweet was posted.

“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” Twitter said.

President Trump’s tweet threatning violence against Minneapolis protestors gets flagged by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/nWYyxfoFji — WalterSmith-Randolph (@WalterReports) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Frey hit back at the president during a news briefing early Friday.

“Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell,” Frey said. “Is this a difficult time period? Yes. But you better be damn sure we’re going to get through this.”