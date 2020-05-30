Please Note

Health experts around the world criticized President Trump’s decision Friday to terminate the United States’ relationship with the World Health Organization, saying the move jeopardized the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In remarks from the Rose Garden, Trump said the WHO was effectively being controlled by Beijing and accused the organization of misleading the world about the novel virus at the urging of Chinese officials.

Reopening in the United States continued as the death toll passed 101,000. Infections appeared to be slowing in hard-hit New York, the only major metropolitan area still under a blanket stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, at least five states reported record numbers of new confirmed cases, and 18 others saw an increase in their seven-day case averages, though it was unclear what caused the upticks.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The Supreme Court late Friday rejected a California church’s challenge of the state’s new pandemic-related rules on worship services, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the court’s liberals in the 5-to-4 vote.
  • The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defended the agency’s failure to spot early coronavirus spread in the United States, saying that even if widespread diagnostic testing had been in place, it would have been like “looking for a needle in a haystack.”
  • New York City is on track to begin to reopen the week of June 8, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio also said he expected the hard-hit city to meet criteria for curbing the virus and phasing down restrictions within the next two weeks.
  • The White House continued to demand that leaders of congressional committees that seek testimony from administration officials over the federal government’s ongoing response to the coronavirus appear in person.
  • A person who attended some of the crowded pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri last weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to health officials

