Reopening in the United States continued as the death toll passed 101,000. Infections appeared to be slowing in hard-hit New York, the only major metropolitan area still under a blanket stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, at least five states reported record numbers of new confirmed cases, and 18 others saw an increase in their seven-day case averages, though it was unclear what caused the upticks.
Here are some significant developments:
- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defended the agency’s failure to spot early coronavirus spread in the United States, saying that even if widespread diagnostic testing had been in place, it would have been like “looking for a needle in a haystack.”
- New York City is on track to begin to reopen the week of June 8, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio also said he expected the hard-hit city to meet criteria for curbing the virus and phasing down restrictions within the next two weeks.
- The White House continued to demand that leaders of congressional committees that seek testimony from administration officials over the federal government’s ongoing response to the coronavirus appear in person.
- A person who attended some of the crowded pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri last weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to health officials
Wisconsin election officials agree to send voters ballot applications
The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to move forward with a plan to send ballot-request applications to most voters for the general election, which would clear one hurdle for those preferring to vote by mail rather than in person during the coronavirus crisis.
The six election officials, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, still must agree on the wording of the letter that will accompany the applications, but they concurred that the 2.7 million voters in the state who have not already requested a ballot should be automatically sent the form necessary to request one. Upon filling it out and sending it back, the voter would then receive a ballot to vote in the November election.
The decision marks a victory for voting rights advocates who argue that under the extraordinary circumstances of a global pandemic, steps should be taken to make it easier for Americans to vote.
Supreme Court, in rare late-night ruling, says California may enforce certain restrictions on religious gatherings
The Supreme Court late Friday rejected a California church’s challenge of the state’s new pandemic-related rules on worship services, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the court’s liberals in the 5-to-4 vote.
Roberts wrote that state officials such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had leeway to impose restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and had not singled out places of worship for unfair treatment.
“The notion that it is ‘indisputably clear’ that the government’s limitations are unconstitutional seems quite improbable,” Roberts wrote. He was referring to the standard that challengers must meet to enjoin enforcement of the state order.