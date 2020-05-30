In Minneapolis — where Floyd died Monday after a white officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old’s neck — businesses were torched and shots were fired at police, who struggled to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew enacted after several nights of unrest. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) called it “absolute chaos” and said he would “take responsibility for underestimating the wanton destruction and the sheer size of this crowd.”
In New York, officers were seen struggling with demonstrators, holding some down on the ground, amid screams. In Washington, D.C., the White House was placed under lockdown as protesters clashed with police outside. In Lincoln, Neb., police urged residents to shelter in place because a gathering there was “no longer a peaceful protest.”
Here are some significant developments:
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered an emotional plea for protesters to go home after violence and vandalism erupted in her city. “This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.,” she said. “This is chaos.” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp later issued a state of emergency for the area at the mayor’s request.
- Police in Portland, Ore., declared a riot after demonstrators smashed store windows and broke into the Multnomah County Justice Center, where office cubicles were set ablaze. “ENOUGH!” Mayor Ted Wheeler wrote on Twitter before declaring a state of emergency and instituting an overnight curfew.
- In Los Angeles, demonstrators shut down a major freeway, vandalized police cars and set off fireworks. Police declared an unlawful assembly “following repeated acts of violence & property damage.”
- In Houston, after a night of chaos finally came to a close early Saturday, authorities said four officers suffered minor injuries, eight police vehicles were damaged and nearly 200 people had been arrested.
- Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on Friday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he also anticipates charges for three other officers who were fired over Floyd’s death.
- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced it has made “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” The medical examiner suggested underlying health conditions contributed to Floyd’s death; Floyd’s family said it will seek an independent autopsy.
American cities localize their grief as protests escalate
George Floyd’s graphic last moments, captured by a bystander’s camera, might have stirred the nation to the streets but demonstrators in several American cities also have their own reasons to demand justice.
In Louisville, protesters mourned Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old former emergency medical technician who was shot to death in March by three police officers inside her apartment. Organizers in Austin are planning to march this weekend for an unarmed Mike Ramos after an April 24 incident in which police shot and killed him inside his vehicle. Protesters in Phoenix want the country to know 28-year-old Dion Johnson’s name after he was fatally shot Monday by a state trooper.
In all these cases, black men and women died in fatal encounters with police where there have been few answers, few details and overwhelming grief. Protesters are seizing the moment to draw attention to these lives lost and renew calls for accountability for the officers who patrol their communities.
Police use-of-force is the sixth leading cause of death for young men of color. They are 2.5 more times likely to die at the hands of police than white men, according to a study by three state universities. The Washington Post’s police shooting database has shown that year after year, about 1,000 people are shot and killed by police.
For Taylor, death came March 12 when police executed a search warrant at her home looking for a man who did not live there. When they tried to enter the apartment without announcing themselves, Taylor’s boyfriend, according to a wrongful-death lawsuit, opened fire and police unleashed a volley of ammunition. No officer has been charged in the case.
Ramos, 42, was in his car when police arrived at a Southeast Austin apartment complex last month following an anonymous call about drug activity. Police said the man did not obey orders and shot him with a bean bag. Ramos retreated into his car and tried to drive away but was shot and killed by one of the officers. The confrontation was recorded by a bystander and the case will be presented to a grand jury.
Johnson was asleep in his car on a local road and blocking a lane, according to local reports, when a trooper approached. There was struggle and the young man was killed. The officer, a 15-year veteran, was not wearing a body camera and was placed on leave. The case is under investigation.
Portland police declare ‘unlawful assembly’ as protest turns violent
Fires were lit inside a police building, businesses were broken into and shooting erupted in Portland, Ore., where police declared a riot hours after a peaceful protest disintegrated into bedlam.
Police said they are investigating at least one downtown shooting that appeared connected to the protests, and reports of significant vandalism kept officers busy into the early-morning hours Saturday.
Mayor Ted Wheeler (D), who had left the city to be with his dying mother, said he was appalled by the destruction and was returning to Portland.
“How does this honor the legacy of George Floyd?” he wrote on Twitter. “Protest, speak truth, but don’t tear your city apart in the process.”
Burning buildings with people inside, stealing from small and large businesses, threatening and harassing reporters.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020
All in the middle of a pandemic where people have already lost everything.
This isn’t calling for meaningful change in our communities, this is disgusting.
Soon after, Wheeler declared a state of emergency and imposed an overnight curfew in the city.
According to the Oregonian, hundreds of demonstrators in downtown Portland began breaking windows at the Multnomah County Justice Center, home to the jail and police station, and lit a fire inside while workers were present. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished by building sprinklers.
The protest turned violent after 11 p.m., as groups of people looted stores and broke into a local mall, tagged buildings with graffiti and set items ablaze in the street. Police responded by firing tear gas into the crowd and ordered people to go home. Just before midnight, the police declared the protest an “unlawful assembly.”
Minnesota Gov. Walz: ‘You need to go home!’
Businesses were torched, shots were fired on police and demonstrations turned violent across the Twin Cities early Saturday in what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) called an “incredibly dangerous, fluid and dynamic” situation that has triggered the largest deployment of civilian law enforcement in state history.
More than 2,500 state and local police and National Guard troops — a force larger than the response to riots of the late 1960s — fanned out to protect firefighters trying to extinguish blazes and enforce an 8 p.m. curfew defied by some groups that infiltrated the protests and inflicted “wanton destruction” on Minneapolis and St. Paul.
“I can fully understand the rage,” Walz said in a news conference. “But this is not grieving. ... This is not about George’s death. … This is about creating chaos.”
The governor said he takes responsibility for underestimating the level of violence that erupted after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s arrest, explaining his force was outnumbered by the thousands of people who spilled onto the city’s streets. Law enforcement — bolstered by 1,000 National Guard troops — began to enforce the curfew about 11:30 p.m. and found themselves shifting tactics throughout the night, retreating to protect different assets, including the 5th Police Precinct.
Maj. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, confirmed that the state had not been consulted but felt it was prudent of the Pentagon to activate military police in the event they need help restoring order. About 1,000 more National Guard troops reporting for duty this weekend will join the police force in the Twin Cities.
State and local officials are expecting another large protest later Saturday and expressed concerns that anarchists, criminal opportunists and other groups will blend in with legitimate grievers and stoke more destruction.
“These people want nothing more than to entice conflict,” Walz said.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said the city’s resources have been overwhelmed.
“We as a city are so much more than this. We as a city can be so much better than this,” he said. “There is no honor in burning down your city. … If you care about your community, you’ve got to put this to an end. It needs to stop.”
Georgia Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) issued a state of emergency via Twitter early Saturday, activating the National Guard to “protect people & property in Atlanta.”
The announcement came hours after peaceful demonstrations turned violent, as a police car was set ablaze and protesters threw objects, broke glass and spray-painted the front entrance to CNN’s world headquarters.
The governor wrote on Twitter that the Guard will help support local law enforcement and corrections officers responding to the unrest “to subdue unlawful activity & restore peace.”
Earlier, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) had rebuked protesters, saying they were “disgracing” the city as she pleaded for peace.