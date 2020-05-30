Protests raged across America on Friday on a brutal night in cities where people gathered to grieve and demand justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. Demonstrations that began peacefully turned chaotic and dangerous as the night wore on. They resulted in widespread property damage, numerous injuries and at least one death: Police in Detroit said shots were fired from a vehicle into a crowd of demonstrators there, killing a 19-year-old man.

In Minneapolis ⁠ — where Floyd died Monday after a white officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old’s neck⁠ — businesses were torched and shots were fired at police, who struggled to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew enacted after several nights of unrest. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) called it “absolute chaos” and said he would “take responsibility for underestimating the wanton destruction and the sheer size of this crowd.”

In New York, officers were seen struggling with demonstrators, holding some down on the ground, amid screams. In Washington, D.C., the White House was placed under lockdown as protesters clashed with police outside. In Lincoln, Neb., police urged residents to shelter in place because a gathering there was “no longer a peaceful protest.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered an emotional plea for protesters to go home after violence and vandalism erupted in her city. “This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.,” she said. “This is chaos.” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp later issued a state of emergency for the area at the mayor’s request.
  • Police in Portland, Ore., declared a riot after demonstrators smashed store windows and broke into the Multnomah County Justice Center, where office cubicles were set ablaze. “ENOUGH!” Mayor Ted Wheeler wrote on Twitter before declaring a state of emergency and instituting an overnight curfew.
  • In Los Angeles, demonstrators shut down a major freeway, vandalized police cars and set off fireworks. Police declared an unlawful assembly “following repeated acts of violence & property damage.”
  • In Houston, after a night of chaos finally came to a close early Saturday, authorities said four officers suffered minor injuries, eight police vehicles were damaged and nearly 200 people had been arrested.
  • Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death on Friday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he also anticipates charges for three other officers who were fired over Floyd’s death.
  • The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced it has made “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” The medical examiner suggested underlying health conditions contributed to Floyd’s death; Floyd’s family said it will seek an independent autopsy.