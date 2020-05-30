George Floyd’s graphic last moments, captured by a bystander’s camera, might have stirred the nation to the streets but demonstrators in several American cities also have their own reasons to demand justice.

In Louisville, protesters mourned Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old former emergency medical technician who was shot to death in March by three police officers inside her apartment. Organizers in Austin are planning to march this weekend for an unarmed Mike Ramos after an April 24 incident in which police shot and killed him inside his vehicle. Protesters in Phoenix want the country to know 28-year-old Dion Johnson’s name after he was fatally shot Monday by a state trooper.

In all these cases, black men and women died in fatal encounters with police where there have been few answers, few details and overwhelming grief. Protesters are seizing the moment to draw attention to these lives lost and renew calls for accountability for the officers who patrol their communities.

Police use-of-force is the sixth leading cause of death for young men of color. They are 2.5 more times likely to die at the hands of police than white men, according to a study by three state universities. The Washington Post’s police shooting database has shown that year after year, about 1,000 people are shot and killed by police.

For Taylor, death came March 12 when police executed a search warrant at her home looking for a man who did not live there. When they tried to enter the apartment without announcing themselves, Taylor’s boyfriend, according to a wrongful-death lawsuit, opened fire and police unleashed a volley of ammunition. No officer has been charged in the case.

Ramos, 42, was in his car when police arrived at a Southeast Austin apartment complex last month following an anonymous call about drug activity. Police said the man did not obey orders and shot him with a bean bag. Ramos retreated into his car and tried to drive away but was shot and killed by one of the officers. The confrontation was recorded by a bystander and the case will be presented to a grand jury.