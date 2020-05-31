As global infections surpassed 6 million, President Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until at least September the annual Group of Seven meeting of world leaders. Trump had planned to hold the summit in-person by the end of June. Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Trump’s invitation to come to Washington for the meeting, citing concerns about the pandemic.
Here are some significant developments:
- Pockets of Americans across the country appeared to shrug off instructions to wear masks and practice social distancing over the weekend, gathering in large groups to protest, dine or enjoy the warm weather.
- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law on Saturday a bill increasing benefits to the families of medical staff, police officers, transit workers, and other public employees who have died while on the job from covid-19.
- Chinese officials appeared to shrug off Trump’s latest slaps against Beijing and struck back with their own rhetorical punch Saturday: highlighting the growing street clashes triggered by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
- A southern Montana county that includes a large tract of the Crow Indian Reservation saw a spike in coronavirus cases this week, according to county officials, renewing concerns about the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on tribal nations.
- Government officials and health experts around the world criticized Trump’s decision to terminate the United States’ relationship with the World Health Organization. European Union leaders urged him to reconsider the move, saying international cooperation was essential to succeed in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.
Belgian prince breaches lockdown rules at party in Spain and then tests positive for coronavirus
A young Belgian royal named Prince Joachim who traveled to Spain last week and attended a large party in violation of lockdown rules has now tested positive for coronavirus.
El Pais newspaper reported Saturday that the 28-year-old aristocrat — the ninth in line to the Belgian throne — first flew to Madrid, then traveled by high-speed train to Córdoba, where he and others flouted Spain’s strict virus control measures by attending the gathering.
Prince Joachim and 26 others who were at the party are now all in quarantine, as police investigate the breach, the newspaper said. Spain currently limits gathering to 15 people and so now Belgian royal could face a fine as high as $11,000.
The Royal Household confirmed to the BBC that the prince had tested positive for the virus, but did not say whether Joachim was infected in Belgium or Spain.
The prince joins a growing list of prominent people who have been caught for alleged violations of lockdown measures, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief strategist, Dominic Cummings, who fled London to drive with his sick wife and child 260 miles north to a second home in northeast England.
Regarding the prince, the national government’s sub-delegate in Córdoba, Rafaela Valenzuela, told El Pais, “I feel surprised and indignant, given that at a moment of national mourning for so many dead, an incident of this type stands out.”
She called the royal’s partying “completely irresponsible” and said such a gathering could cause another outbreak in her city. “That is unforgivable,” Valenzuela said. “The police are investigating not just the observance of confinement measures, but also the breaking of other rules, given that we are still under a state of alarm. The virus is still out there.”
Prayers resume in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site
The al-Aqsa Mosque reopened for prayers on Sunday in Jerusalem as hundreds of worshipers thronged into the compound in Jerusalem for the first time in two months.
Worshipers wore masks and carried their own prayer rugs as they entered the gates to the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, which also contains the golden Dome of the Rock shrine.
Jerusalem is central to three of the world’s religions but all its holy sites, including Judaism’s Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, were restricted to worshipers to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The mosque, which is considered the third-holiest place in Islam and revered by Muslims as the site where the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven, remained closed during the holy fasting month of Ramadan as well as the Eid al-Fitr holiday ending it — times it would normally host packed prayers.
Worshipers chanted “God is greatest,” kissed the ground as they entered for dawn prayer, according to Reuters news agency, which added that more than 700 people attended.
Tensions have been high around the Old City of Jerusalem after Israeli forces shot dead on Saturday an autistic Palestinian they mistakenly believed to be armed.
The spread of the coronavirus in Israel and Palestinian territories appears to have been substantially slowed in recent weeks, with some 17,000 recorded cases in Israel but fewer than 300 deaths. The Palestinians have only reported 386 cases.
Trump postpones the annual Group of Seven meeting of world leaders until September at the earliest, wants to include Russia
President Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until at least September the annual Group of Seven meeting of world leaders, which he had wanted to hold in-person by the end of June at the White House as the administration tries to project a return to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel had declined Trump’s invitation to come to Washington for the meeting, citing concerns about the pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans and more than 365,000 worldwide.
Trump also said he plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India — all already part of the Group of 20, which was conceived as a larger and more inclusive gathering than the G-7, with its clubby reputation.
Social distancing strictures fall away as crowds gather to party and protest
Melissa Shapiro, 26, sat in the sun at the Redhead Lakeside Grill on Saturday, as dozens stood shoulder-to-shoulder in waist-deep water at the Lake of the Ozarks before her. “We’re millennials, we’re healthy,” she said as, adding that she and her friends planned to isolate themselves for 14 days after returning home to St. Louis.
Proprietors at a number of the bars and eateries that line the Missouri vacation spot said the crowds were about normal for an early summer weekend.
Similar scenes played out around the country as many Americans, eager to recapture a sense of normalcy and seemingly confident that the risk was low, enjoyed public recreation and seemed unbothered by the crowds.
Crowds of another sort gathered in a number of cities, where thousands took to the streets, at times amid violence, in protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by white police in Minneapolis.
Read more here.