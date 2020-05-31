Please Note

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said all the city’s coronavirus testing centers were closed Saturday because of “safety worries across the city” as protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody raged for a third day. The closures, which Garcetti said were necessary to clean up damage and restore order, underscored the potential for the demonstrations across the country to disrupt the coronavirus response in hard-hit metropolitan areas.

As global infections surpassed 6 million, President Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until at least September the annual Group of Seven meeting of world leaders. Trump had planned to hold the summit in-person by the end of June. Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Trump’s invitation to come to Washington for the meeting, citing concerns about the pandemic.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Pockets of Americans across the country appeared to shrug off instructions to wear masks and practice social distancing over the weekend, gathering in large groups to protest, dine or enjoy the warm weather.
  • New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law on Saturday a bill increasing benefits to the families of medical staff, police officers, transit workers, and other public employees who have died while on the job from covid-19.
  • Chinese officials appeared to shrug off Trump’s latest slaps against Beijing and struck back with their own rhetorical punch Saturday: highlighting the growing street clashes triggered by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
  • A southern Montana county that includes a large tract of the Crow Indian Reservation saw a spike in coronavirus cases this week, according to county officials, renewing concerns about the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on tribal nations.
  • Government officials and health experts around the world criticized Trump’s decision to terminate the United States’ relationship with the World Health Organization. European Union leaders urged him to reconsider the move, saying international cooperation was essential to succeed in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

