A young Belgian royal named Prince Joachim who traveled to Spain last week and attended a large party in violation of lockdown rules has now tested positive for coronavirus.

El Pais newspaper reported Saturday that the 28-year-old aristocrat — the ninth in line to the Belgian throne — first flew to Madrid, then traveled by high-speed train to Córdoba, where he and others flouted Spain’s strict virus control measures by attending the gathering.

Prince Joachim and 26 others who were at the party are now all in quarantine, as police investigate the breach, the newspaper said. Spain currently limits gathering to 15 people and so now Belgian royal could face a fine as high as $11,000.

The Royal Household confirmed to the BBC that the prince had tested positive for the virus, but did not say whether Joachim was infected in Belgium or Spain.

The prince joins a growing list of prominent people who have been caught for alleged violations of lockdown measures, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief strategist, Dominic Cummings, who fled London to drive with his sick wife and child 260 miles north to a second home in northeast England.

Regarding the prince, the national government’s sub-delegate in Córdoba, Rafaela Valenzuela, told El Pais, “I feel surprised and indignant, given that at a moment of national mourning for so many dead, an incident of this type stands out.”