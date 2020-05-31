One man was shot and killed when police and the National Guard opened fire in Louisville following a violent confrontation between a group gathered in a parking lot and law enforcement trying to disperse the crowd, authorities said early Monday.

Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said that after another night of destructive protests over the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, the Kentucky National Guard and Louisville police were dispatched to the parking lot at Dino’s Food Mart around 12:15 a.m., where a large crowd had gathered.

But as the agencies began trying to disperse them, someone in the crowd fired at the officers and soldiers, Conrad said.

Both the National Guard and Louisville police returned fire, he said. One man died at the scene. Conrad did not identify him.

“Our officers are working very hard to keep people safe and protect property,” Conrad said in an early morning news briefing. “While doing that, we’ve had officers shot at and assaulted. I think it’s very, very clear that many people do not trust the police. That is an issue we’re going to have to work on and work through for a long time."

Conrad said that police are currently interviewing several people and are collecting video footage of the shooting, which he pledged to release to the public soon. The chief did not address whether the crowd was in any way related to the protests, which were centered about two miles away in downtown Louisville.

The fatal shooting is likely to further inflame tensions in Louisville, where protesters have been demanding justice in the March 13 death of the unarmed 26-year-old Taylor, an African American emergency medical technician. Taylor was asleep in her apartment when officers broke down her door in the middle of the night to serve a warrant, alarming her boyfriend who fired at police, believing they were armed intruders. Taylor died when police returned fire.