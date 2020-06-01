Please Note

As civil unrest spreading across the United States shows no sign of abating, public health officials are warning that the massive, countrywide demonstrations against police brutality could be followed by a sudden increase in coronavirus cases.

“We still have pockets of spread in communities that aren’t under good control,” former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a Sunday interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.” Minnesota, the epicenter of the protests, has seen an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations in recent days, he noted.

Here are some significant developments:

  • As protests ravaged major cities over the weekend, many other Americans shrugged off social distancing to enjoy warm weather and waterfront dining.
  • California, Texas and South Carolina all reported their highest numbers of new coronavirus cases to date on Sunday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
  • A Colorado man was billed more than $840,000 after spending two weeks fighting covid-19 in an intensive care unit — despite having insurance.
  • The White House said Sunday that it has sent Brazil more than 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, a controversial drug touted by President Trump for treating and preventing the coronavirus.
  • Pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC is canceling its 2021 conference in Washington. The event typically takes place in March and draws high-ranking politicians from both sides of the aisle.

