- As protests ravaged major cities over the weekend, many other Americans shrugged off social distancing to enjoy warm weather and waterfront dining.
- California, Texas and South Carolina all reported their highest numbers of new coronavirus cases to date on Sunday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
- A Colorado man was billed more than $840,000 after spending two weeks fighting covid-19 in an intensive care unit — despite having insurance.
- The White House said Sunday that it has sent Brazil more than 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, a controversial drug touted by President Trump for treating and preventing the coronavirus.
- Pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC is canceling its 2021 conference in Washington. The event typically takes place in March and draws high-ranking politicians from both sides of the aisle.
Nationals to decrease minor leaguers’ pay to $300 per week in June
The Washington Nationals will decrease minor league players’ pay to $300 per week in June, according to two people with knowledge of their plans. The organization also released more than 30 minor leaguers at the end of last week, though the exact number is not yet clear. These details were first reported Sunday by the Athletic.
At the end of March, Major League Baseball announced it would pay minor leaguers $400 per week through the end of May. After that, it would be up to individual clubs to make decisions on how to compensate their minor leaguers while the sport is paused because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, as June begins, teams are handling the situation in a variety of ways, with the Nationals deciding to both trim weekly stipends and affiliate rosters.
Testing giants ACT and College Board struggle amid covid-19 pandemic
The head of the organization that owns the ACT college admissions test is suddenly out of his job at the same time the College Board is facing new student complaints about how it runs its SAT testing program.
The testing giants are reeling at a time when scores of colleges and universities have said they will not require an SAT or ACT score for students applying to enter in fall 2021 because of the covid-19 pandemic — and the influential University of California system just decided to start to phase out their use, with a 23-0 vote by the Board of Regents.
Both organizations, which are nonprofits essentially run like businesses, have had to cancel in-person administrations of their signature admissions tests during the pandemic. Facing the loss of millions of dollars in revenue, both promised online versions this fall if necessary. Meanwhile, students trying to register for future SAT and ACT tests ran into trouble online in recent days.
Crowded protests spark concerns about fresh outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus
NEW YORK — Outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, thousands of protesters churned this weekend in tightly packed crowds, casting aside social distancing to express their rage and grief.
In Minneapolis, ungloved demonstrators held hands as they marched.
In Las Vegas, demonstrators roared their anger into the faces of police lined up just a few feet away.
And in nearly two dozen U.S. cities, police grappled physically with more than 2,500 people arrested during often-violent protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
The rules of the covid-19 pandemic, so recently learned at considerable inconvenience, have been discarded on the streets in recent days. Protesters frequently find it impossible to stay six feet apart, to avoid hand-to-hand contact or to dodge the respiratory droplets of their shouting, chanting comrades amid the swirling chaos. Because the virus can be spread by people with no symptoms, it can be impossible to figure out whom to avoid.