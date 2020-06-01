In some cities, officers in riot gear continued to increase their use of force, which added to the disorder. In Louisville, one man was shot and killed when police and the National Guard opened fire following a confrontation between a group gathered in a parking lot and authorities attempting to disperse the crowd, officials said.
Here are some significant developments:
- More than 4,000 people were arrested in U.S. cities over the weekend, according to the Associated Press. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, was among the hundreds of people arrested in the city Saturday after failing to disperse, law enforcement sources told The Washington Post.
- The Minneapolis police chief said three officers who stood by while their fellow officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck share responsibility for the death that triggered the protests. “I see that as being complicit,” Chief Medaria Arradondo said of the three officers, who have been fired. Chauvin, who was also fired, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
- More than half of the nation’s governors have called in the National Guard to help quell the unrest, and millions of people in more than 30 major cities were under a curfew Sunday night.
- Trump was taken by Secret Service agents to an underground bunker at the White House on Friday as protests erupted near the presidential residence, according to two officials familiar with the incident.
- A truck driver who barreled toward protesters filling a Minneapolis interstate has been arrested, according to police. The truck did not appear to hit any of the thousands of people who had massed on Interstate 35, they said.
[Do you have any photos or videos of George Floyd’s arrest or the protests in Minneapolis? Share them with The Post.]
Trump plans teleconference with governors on ‘keeping American communities safe’
President Trump, who remained out of view Sunday, so far has no public events on his schedule for Monday but plans a video teleconference with governors, law enforcement and national security officials.
According to guidance released by the White House, the event, which is closed to the press, will originate from the Situation Room and focus on “keeping American communities safe.”
Beforehand, Trump is scheduled to meet with Attorney General William P. Barr, who on Saturday said that the violence that has erupted in many places appears to be “planned, organized and driven by anarchic and left extremist groups … many of whom travel from outside the state to promote the violence.”
It is not uncommon for the White House to add events to Trump’s schedule by midday, so it remains possible that the president will emerge on Monday.
Trump’s decision to stay out of public view on Sunday drew widespread scrutiny, given that Americans have come to expect presidents to speak to the nation during trying times. Trump’s public communication was limited to a series of tweets that included an attack on the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis and praise for himself for having deployed the National Guard.
Dayton protest organizer asks police to ‘raise your hands if you are here to protect us’
Well before the 7 p.m. curfew that Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley (D) enacted for downtown and the popular Oregon District, municipal sanitation trucks blocked access to the city with checkpoints for inbound traffic. Armored police tactical vehicles rumbled down deserted streets and helicopters hovered overhead. Several hundred protesters were granted access to a staging area downtown where they marched and shouted, “No justice, no peace! No racist police!” and “Hands up, don’t shoot!”
Protest leader Asia Gibbs confronted a line of police in Dayton using a bullhorn to ask them a question: “Raise your hands if you are here to protect us and stand with us?” Most officers stood stone-faced, but as Gibbs repeated the question with different cordons of police, a few did raise their hands.
“If you could get an officer to admit they are not racist, that relieves some of the mental anguish in our people,” said Gibbs, a 36-year-old African American woman whose five children were her motivation to organize.
Demonstrators, a majority of them white, marched to Lily’s Bistro in the Oregon District, which was damaged by window-shattering rioters Saturday night. On Sunday, owner Emily Mendenhall decided to serve the cause that damaged her restaurant, offering free burgers, hot dogs and drinks to the protesters.
“If it takes a broken window to effect change, than I’ll take the broken window,” she said. “I think it is important that small-business owners speak up.”
The peaceful protest was in stark contrast to just 24 hours earlier when protesters hurled objects at police, and officers responded by firing rounds of rubber bullets and chemical munitions. Dayton police arrested 15 protesters for various violations on Saturday, but no arrests were reported Sunday.
U.S. at ‘crossroads’ as protests grip cities and police crack down
Protesters took to the streets for a sixth night Sunday, as anger over the Memorial Day death of a black man in police custody burned across a country already reeling from the deadly coronavirus and the resulting economic crisis.
As the violent and chaotic weekend drew to a close, officials in more than two dozen cities had imposed sweeping curfews, including in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the epicenter of the crisis. Governors in 26 states called in the National Guard. And Secret Service agents clashed for a second day with demonstrators outside the White House, where President Trump used social media to assail Democrats and threaten protesters.
At least six people were killed in violence that flared as demonstrations in parts of the country devolved into mayhem. Gunfire rang out from Detroit to Indianapolis to Chicago to Omaha — places where authorities said people were slain in shootings connected to the protests. But there were also scenes of peaceful assembly, as well as of police officers kneeling in solidarity and protesters placing themselves before store fronts to prevent looting and brawling at odds with the message of nonviolence.
Man fatally shot in Louisville when police, National Guard open fire after violent confrontation with crowd
One man was shot and killed when police and the National Guard opened fire in Louisville following a violent confrontation between a group gathered in a parking lot and law enforcement trying to disperse the crowd, authorities said early Monday.
Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said that after another night of destructive protests over the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, the Kentucky National Guard and Louisville police were dispatched to the parking lot at Dino’s Food Mart around 12:15 a.m., where a large crowd had gathered.
But as the agencies began trying to disperse them, someone in the crowd fired at the officers and soldiers, Conrad said.
Both the National Guard and Louisville police returned fire, he said. One man died at the scene. Conrad did not identify him.
“Our officers are working very hard to keep people safe and protect property,” Conrad said in an early morning news briefing. “While doing that, we’ve had officers shot at and assaulted. I think it’s very, very clear that many people do not trust the police. That is an issue we’re going to have to work on and work through for a long time."
Conrad said that police are currently interviewing several people and are collecting video footage of the shooting, which he pledged to release to the public soon. The chief did not address whether the crowd was in any way related to the protests, which were centered about two miles away in downtown Louisville.
The fatal shooting is likely to further inflame tensions in Louisville, where protesters have been demanding justice in the death of the unarmed 26-year-old Taylor, a African American EMT, on March 13. Taylor was asleep in her apartment when officers broke down her door in the middle of the night to serve a warrant, alarming her boyfriend who fired at police, believing they were armed intruders. Taylor died when police returned fire.
The shooting also follows another violent incident during protests on Thursday night, when someone opened fire from within a large crowd, injuring seven people, police say. No one has been arrested yet in that shooting.
Minneapolis has become a war zone
MINNEAPOLIS — The gas stations are closed. The grocery stores are dark. And along Hiawatha Avenue in South Minneapolis, one of the only restaurants serving is a McDonald’s, where every inch of the building’s windows are boarded up except for two small holes at the drive-through just big enough to pass along food.
After nearly a week of unrest in response to the death of George Floyd, city and state officials were optimistic Sunday after a night passed without the dangerous fires, looting and violence that have cut a wide swath of devastation through the heart of this Midwestern city.
But it came with a new reality: Thousands of National Guard troops and state and city police officers moving to aggressively — and sometimes violently — regain control of the streets, and a lockdown that has residents under curfew and has closed the major highways at night.
Some officers march and kneel with protesters as fraught weekend of uprisings concludes
Images of tense encounters between protesters and police officers piled up over the weekend, as authorities intensified their efforts to quell nationwide uprisings, using rubber bullets, pepper pellets and tear gas in violent standoffs that seared cities nationwide.
But some officers took different actions, creating contrasting images that told another story about the turbulent national moment following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in police custody in Minneapolis.
From New York to Des Moines to Spokane, Wash., members of law enforcement — sometimes clad in riot gear — knelt alongside protesters and marched in solidarity with them. The act has become synonymous with peaceful protests in recent years after football player Colin Kaepernick knelt as part of his protests against police brutality on unarmed black citizens.
Birmingham protesters tear down Confederate monument, set Thomas Jefferson statue ablaze
Protesters in Birmingham, Ala., tore down a monument to a Confederate naval captain on Sunday night, tying a rope around the statue’s neck and heaving it to the ground, video showed.
The statue depicts Charles Linn, who helped establish Birmingham and who also ran Confederate ships full of cotton to Europe to raise funds during the Civil War. Photos of the aftermath showed Linn’s statue lying face down in the dirt, with “BLM” painted in large red letters along the back of his leg.
Protesters tear down a statue in Linn Park in Birmingham Sunday night.— WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) June 1, 2020
--> https://t.co/lDlyoMxp6S pic.twitter.com/OHrz2GOlLF
It was one of several monuments protesters in Birmingham sought to destroy. Near Linn Park, where the namesake’s statue crumbled, protesters also set a statue of Thomas Jefferson on fire, cheering around it as sounds of windows shattering could be heard in the background of the video footage.
Protesters set fire to the Thomas Jefferson statue in Linn Park. pic.twitter.com/5t2NXTMHQC— Madison Underwood (@MadisonU) June 1, 2020
Also in Linn Park on Sunday, protesters tried to destroy another Confederate monument that has been part of a prolonged legal fight, before the mayor personally intervened.
Dozens gathered around the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument during a speech by comedian Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson, who urged them to tear it down. The protesters began by chipping away at the base of the monument with tools, AL.com reported. Then, they tied a rope around the top of the monument and connected the rope to a pickup truck. When the driver hit the gas, though, the rope broke.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin (D), who has supported the monument’s removal, then appeared in the park with a bullhorn, asking the protesters to stop and promising to remove it himself by Tuesday.
“I understand the frustration and the anger that you have,” he said, according to AL.com. “Allow me to finish the job for you.”
Protesters across the South have been vandalizing numerous Confederate monuments as part of the protests demonstrations in George Floyd’s name. Read more here in a report by Lynda Robinson.
In African American communities, private grief amid public rage
MINNEAPOLIS — The whole city still smelled like fire, but Yvonne Passmore wanted to survey the damage wrought by days of violent protests. So she stood beside three neighbors in South Minneapolis, all of them black, all of them trying to process what had happened during the past few days, and months, and years.
“First, we had the coronavirus, which is wiping us out,” said Passmore, 65, pushing down her mask so she could breathe a little better. “And now it’s this.”
The neighbors debated the intensity of the protests, which left a trail of wreckage in this neighborhood off Lake Street. Had it gone too far? Small markets and convenience stores had been looted and destroyed, taking away a crucial source of fresh produce. The Walgreens was destroyed; the post office, too.
Journalists continue to be arrested, struck by police while covering protests
Whether they were wearing press credentials around their necks mattered little, as journalists around the country continued to be targeted by police with arrest, rubber bullets and tear gas while covering the protests.
LAist and KPCC reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez showed photos of a large welt on his neck after being struck by a rubber bullet just after interviewing a man while covering protests in Long Beach. In Washington, MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake was struck with a rubber bullet or bean bag — he said he wasn’t certain — while reporting live on the air near the White House, standing across from a line of police in riot gear.
“I have some souvenir welts on my side to show for it,” he wrote later on Twitter. “And sorry for cursing on tv.”
I just got hit by a rubber bullet near the bottom of my throat. I had just interviewed a man with my phone at 3rd and Pine and a police officer aimed and shot me in the throat, I saw the bullet bounce onto the street @LAist @kpcc OK, that’s one way to stop me, for a while pic.twitter.com/9C2u5KmscG— Adolfo Guzman-Lopez (@AGuzmanLopez) June 1, 2020
From the back of a police car, Des Moines register reporter Andrea May Sahouri said in a Twitter broadcast that she had been arrested while covering a protest that turned violent at Merle Hay Mall.
“I was was saying, ‘I’m press! I’m press! I’m press!’ Police deliberately took me, sprayed pepper spray in my face, and then put me in zip ties,” she said in the video.
That was terrible. I'm glad my colleagues are okay. I'm okay. My nose is swollen and bleeding. My phone is gone. I'm thankful to the folks who dragged me out of there, who checked on me, who said nice things. Not sure why that went bad so quickly. https://t.co/1evjmimm4u— Madison Underwood (@MadisonU) June 1, 2020
Read more by Paul Farhi and Elahe Izadi here.
Austin police fire on protesters after a day of peaceful demonstrations
AUSTIN — It was a scene like countless others this weekend: a swirling mass of protesters of all ages and backgrounds descending on police headquarters, chanting “black lives matter.”
Suddenly — and seemingly without warning — a group of officers on an overpass across the street opened fire Sunday with what protesters described as rubber bullets, sending the panicked crowd of several hundred screaming demonstrators scrambling for safety.
At least three people were struck by the projectiles, including a young woman who was hit in the back of the head.
Police are firing beanbag rounds in Austin. There was no warning, it has made the situation much worse. pic.twitter.com/0cCZ3qTmjU— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) June 1, 2020
Demonstrators helped the injured woman to a small medical camp run by volunteers across the street, seating her in a folding chair where she collapsed, a stream of blood running down her back.
“That shook me up,” Ericka Jennings, 40, said after consoling someone who was struck by a projectile and later carried to a nearby car and whisked away. “It was peaceful and then someone threw a water bottle and they just started shooting!”
Protesters spent much of the day outside the police department without incident. But as the sun began to set, they scrambled up a concrete embankment and poured onto Interstate 35, a traffic-choked thoroughfare that runs up the spine of Texas and has historically separated downtown Austin from several historic African American and Latino neighborhoods.
Austin resident Russel Bangor, 36, said he was shocked when police fired on the protesters. “I came here expecting to hold a sign and ended up dragging injured bodies to safety,” he said. “I never expected this.”
As small and large businesses in Chicago are looted, the city braces for a long week
CHICAGO — After being looted for hours, a liquor store on Madison Avenue on the city’s West Side was torched Sunday night, thick smoke rising skyward.
Glenn Johnson, 45, stood in the doorway of his graphic design business across the street. He had watched people haul the wine and booze out from the store, most putting their plunder into cars with out-of-town license plates. “The weirdest thing I have ever seen in my life,” he said.
Similar damage had been seen earlier Sunday at several malls and big-box retailers, from Tinley Park, south of the city, to Skokie on the North Shore, as mobs smashed glass storefronts to make away with goods. But the looting was concentrated on Chicago’s South and West Sides.
At least three dozen police officers in riot gear guarded one location where businesses, including a Foot Locker, had been destroyed. Mannequins, shoe boxes and the cash register were strewn on the street.
The destruction continued late. In Englewood, a South Side neighborhood hit hard over decades by unemployment and poverty, people darted from a Family Dollar store and stuffed goods in the back seats or trunks of their vehicles. Moments later, a large fire went up in the parking lot, followed by the arrival of a fire department ladder truck and then the police.
A few blocks away, several officers headed into City Sports, an indoor mall that had been stripped bare earlier. “We show up and chase them out. We leave, and they come back. It’s been happening all day and all night,” one officer said as the mall’s alarms blared.
The police department announced 12-hour days for officers and no time off, a sign that the city is preparing for unrest at least all week.
Johnson said he doesn’t condone the violence, “but I don’t condemn it.” At the same time, as his city unravels, he fears “we’re so far into this, everything is going to be gone.”
“There’s no telling when this will be rebuilt,” he said.