Pockets of the United States descended into chaos Sunday as another day of mass demonstrations over the death of yet another black man in police custody led to another night of fire and fury.

Protests that began peacefully exploded into mayhem as windows were smashed, stores were looted, buildings were vandalized and police vehicles were torched. The unrest spread from Chicago, Atlanta and Sacramento to Boston, Birmingham, Ala., and Sioux Falls, S.D. As protesters and police clashed outside the White House for a third consecutive night, President Trump tweeted a call for “LAW & ORDER!”

In some cities, officers in riot gear continued to increase their use of force, which added to the disorder. In Louisville, one man was shot and killed when police and the National Guard opened fire following a confrontation between a group gathered in a parking lot and authorities attempting to disperse the crowd, officials said.

Here are some significant developments:

  • More than 4,000 people were arrested in U.S. cities over the weekend, according to the Associated Press. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, was among the hundreds of people arrested in the city Saturday after failing to disperse, law enforcement sources told The Washington Post.
  • The Minneapolis police chief said three officers who stood by while their fellow officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck share responsibility for the death that triggered the protests. “I see that as being complicit,” Chief Medaria Arradondo said of the three officers, who have been fired. Chauvin, who was also fired, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
  • More than half of the nation’s governors have called in the National Guard to help quell the unrest, and millions of people in more than 30 major cities were under a curfew Sunday night.
  • Trump was taken by Secret Service agents to an underground bunker at the White House on Friday as protests erupted near the presidential residence, according to two officials familiar with the incident.
  • A truck driver who barreled toward protesters filling a Minneapolis interstate has been arrested, according to police. The truck did not appear to hit any of the thousands of people who had massed on Interstate 35, they said.