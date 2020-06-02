Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Election officials in Pennsylvania anticipate chaos on Tuesday as the state’s primary election takes place amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests over police brutality. Thousands of voters who requested absentee ballots still have yet to receive them, and many Philadelphia poll workers are backing out of their commitment out of fear of civil unrest.

The coronavirus pandemic will haunt the U.S. economy for the next decade, costing nearly $8 trillion by 2030, according to a report released Monday by the Congressional Budget Office. That figure reflects the long-term impact of reductions in consumer spending, as well as the growing number of businesses that have collapsed under the financial strain in recent months.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who requested the report, said on Monday that Congress should “act with a fierce sense of urgency” to approve relief funds in light of the grim forecast.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Experts are pushing back on recent reports claiming that the coronavirus is becoming less lethal, though many infectious-disease specialists say the virus will eventually mutate in ways that make it less deadly to humans.
  • More than 25,000 nursing home residents have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in recent months, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Facilities with low ratings for patient care and staffing were hit particularly hard.
  • A Washington Post-ABC News poll found that Americans’ viewpoints on reopening the country are starkly divided along partisan lines, with Democrats saying that controlling the spread of the virus was more important and Republicans prioritizing the economy.
  • Mexico lifted its 70-day lockdown on Monday, but officials say that the danger is hardly over.
  • Senate lawmakers are introducing a bipartisan bill to regulate contact-tracing apps and ensure users’ privacy.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.