The coronavirus pandemic will haunt the U.S. economy for the next decade, costing nearly $8 trillion by 2030, according to a report released Monday by the Congressional Budget Office. That figure reflects the long-term impact of reductions in consumer spending, as well as the growing number of businesses that have collapsed under the financial strain in recent months.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who requested the report, said on Monday that Congress should “act with a fierce sense of urgency” to approve relief funds in light of the grim forecast.
Here are some significant developments:
- Experts are pushing back on recent reports claiming that the coronavirus is becoming less lethal, though many infectious-disease specialists say the virus will eventually mutate in ways that make it less deadly to humans.
- More than 25,000 nursing home residents have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in recent months, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Facilities with low ratings for patient care and staffing were hit particularly hard.
- A Washington Post-ABC News poll found that Americans’ viewpoints on reopening the country are starkly divided along partisan lines, with Democrats saying that controlling the spread of the virus was more important and Republicans prioritizing the economy.
- Mexico lifted its 70-day lockdown on Monday, but officials say that the danger is hardly over.
- Senate lawmakers are introducing a bipartisan bill to regulate contact-tracing apps and ensure users’ privacy.
Women’s soccer sets Challenge Cup schedule, marking first return of U.S. team sports
The National Women’s Soccer League on Monday set the schedule for its summer tournament in Utah, which is slated to be the first return of a U.S. team sports league since the coronavirus shutdown.
On June 27, the first day of the Challenge Cup, the Orlando Pride will play the Chicago Red Stars, and the North Carolina Courage will face the Portland Thorns. The latter match, pitting the two-time defending champion Courage against the league’s most popular team, is likely to appear midday on CBS; it would be the first women’s pro soccer league game to be broadcast on one of the major over-the-air networks.
“It’s our chance to be front and center,” Commissioner Lisa Baird said, “and get America to fall in love with these incredibly gifted athletes.”
The Washington Spirit will play on the second matchday, June 30, against the host Utah Royals.
Coronavirus isolated them in their rooms. Now, old-age home residents reconnect by spinning Elvis on the radio.
They’re locked down, deprived of the simple joys they had found in life’s waning light. The tables in the dining room are empty. The bingo room is silent.
In nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and retirement communities from coast to coast, they’re confined to quarters, quarantined against a virus that has attacked the elderly harder than anyone else. At a stage when their big adversaries often are time and loneliness, they are by themselves, in their rooms, indefinitely.
But Elvis is there with them. And Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, Glenn Miller and Glen Campbell (and Kelly Clarkson, too). The Eagles keep them company, and the Stones, even Pink Floyd.
In Pennsylvania, officials prepare for coronavirus, civil unrest to disrupt Tuesday primary
Election officials across Pennsylvania are bracing for a chaotic day of voting in Tuesday’s primary, as the convergence of the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd threaten to close in-person polling locations, even as thousands of voters who requested mail-in ballots still have not received them.
In Philadelphia, city officials said they were working with police and other emergency personnel to prevent violence from disrupting voting. The city planned to open 190 polling places instead of the usual 831, but with a late surge of poll workers canceling their commitment out of fear of unrest, there was no guarantee even that number would open Tuesday morning.
“This was already a difficult task with the pandemic, and the current events have only made that difficult task harder,” said Nick Custodio, a deputy city commissioner. “We won’t know anything until first thing in the morning.”