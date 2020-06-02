Video captured a car in New York mowing down an officer, who suffered serious injuries. In Buffalo, two officers were struck by a car during a confrontation at a police station. And authorities in Seattle said rioters pelted officers with rocks and fireworks and tried to break through a fence near a police station.
Here are some significant developments:
- Amid reports of widespread looting in Vallejo, Calif., police said early Tuesday that officers shot a suspect while responding to a break-in at a Walgreens store.
- President Trump threatened to deploy federal troops to cities and states that are unable to quell the unrest that has followed the death in Minneapolis of a black man in police custody. Trump declared Monday that “we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country; we will end it now.”
- The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, said she was “outraged” that peaceful protesters were cleared by force around the White House on Monday so Trump “could use one of our churches as a prop.” Of the president, she said: “Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence.”
- Terrence Floyd gave an emotional speech on the street where his brother was killed by a white police officer and pleaded for an end to the violent unrest. “That’s not going to bring my brother back at all,” he said.
- Minnesota’s Hennepin County medical examiner ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide and said he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” An independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family concluded that he died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” after being pinned down by his neck and back.
- The Federal Bureau of Prisons instituted a “temporary national lockdown” in response to the protests, putting further limitations on inmate movements behind bars.
[Do you have any photos or videos of the protests sparked by George Floyd’s death? Share them with The Post.]
Poll: Perceptions of police treatment of whites and blacks vary greatly by race, party
A 57 percent majority of Americans think police generally treat white people better than black people, but perceptions vary greatly based on race and party affiliation, according to a new CBS News-YouGov poll conducted in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Among white Americans, 52 percent think police treat whites better than blacks. Among black Americans, that figure is 78 percent, according to the poll.
Meanwhile, the poll finds a majority of Republicans — 61 percent — think police generally treat whites and blacks the same. That compares to 80 percent of Democrats, who think police treat whites better than blacks.
The poll, which was conducted Friday through Monday, also finds that nearly half of Americans disapprove of how President Trump has handled events and protests in Minneapolis, where Floyd died after an officer restrained him with a knee on his neck.
According to the poll, 32 percent approve of how Trump has handled events, while 49 percent disapprove and another 19 percent say they haven’t heard enough to make a judgment.
Trump plans visit to Catholic shrine a day after photo-op at Episcopal church near White House
President Trump plans to venture outside the White House again for a short visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine on Tuesday, a day after peaceful protesters were cleared from around the White House ahead of his photo op at historic St. John’s Church.
According to White House guidance, the president and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to depart late in the morning for the four-mile trip to the Catholic shrine in Northeast Washington that is adjacent to the Catholic University of America and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
The visit is part of an effort by Trump to focus on international religious freedom. Upon returning to the White House early in the afternoon, he is scheduled to sign an executive order on that subject in the Oval Office.
On Monday, federal authorities used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to clear peaceful protesters from around the White House ahead of Trump’s walk across Lafayette Square to St. John’s, a historic Episcopal church where he posed for photos while holding up a Bible.
Security and the prospect for encounters with protesters are certain to be at issue again on Tuesday.
Tucker Carlson slams Trump’s response to protests
Fox News host Tucker Carlson laid into President Trump’s response to the protests sweeping the nation on Monday evening, claiming that the president was abandoning the country and only thinking of himself by not acting to more decisively crack down on the unrest.
After opening by attacking a number of prominent conservative leaders, including Nikki Haley and Vice President Pence, for their responses to violent clashes over the weekend, the prime-time commentator turned his attention to Trump.
“When the mobs came, they abandoned us,” Carlson, often a fervent defender of Trump, said to open his show. “The nation went up in flames this weekend. No one in charge stood up to save America … This is how nations collapse.”
One Fox News reporter, Leland Vittert, had been attacked by protesters at Lafayette Square in Washington, just steps from the White House, and Carlson played footage of the incident.
But the following day, the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” said, Trump failed to acknowledge the attack while mentioning that he and his family were safe.
“How can you protect my family? How are you going to protect the country? How hard are you trying?” Carlson asked.
To close his tirade, Carlson invoked a different ruler best known for failing to do anything as his nation burned. The infamous Roman emperor Nero, he said, is best remembered for abandoning his “nation in a time of crisis.”
Pelosi, Schumer condemn Trump for tear-gassing of protesters outside White House
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a joint statement Monday night condemned the actions taken by federal authorities to disperse protesters who had gathered for a peaceful demonstration outside the White House earlier that evening.
The Democratic leaders accused President Trump of being responsible for the clash, citing his decision to leave the White House and walk to a nearby church where he was photographed holding up a Bible.
“Tear-gassing peaceful protesters without provocation just so that the President could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “We call upon the President, law enforcement and all entrusted with responsibility to respect the dignity and rights of all Americans."
In videos of the melee, federal law enforcement officers could be seen rushing at protesters with shields and batons while rubber bullets, flash-bang devices and tear gas were fired into the large crowd.
This was the scene tonight when tear gas + flash bangs pushed protesters back 1 block from the White House.— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) June 2, 2020
That church on the right is where Trump then posed with his bible minutes later.
pic.twitter.com/WkJfdqUdRj
“At this challenging time, our nation needs real leadership,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “The President’s continued fanning of the flames of discord, bigotry and violence is cowardly, weak and dangerous.”
Four police officers shot in St. Louis
Four police officers were shot early Tuesday morning in St. Louis, police said in a tweet.
All four officers remained conscious and breathing before being taken away from the scene. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the officers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“They were standing near a line, and all of a sudden they felt pain,” St. Louis police chief John W. Hayden said at a news conference early Tuesday. He said two officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and one was shot in the arm. Police had not identified a suspected shooter or made any arrests early Tuesday morning.
“Some coward fired shots at officers and now we have four in the hospital, and thank god they’re alive,” he added.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported heavy gunfire could be heard in downtown after midnight.
By early Tuesday morning, officers were still taking gunfire in downtown St. Louis, police said.
Police did not immediately return a request for comment or additional information.
We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020
Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available. pic.twitter.com/Cwypi5EorP
A large, peaceful protest marched through the city earlier in the day, but was winding down by 7:30 p.m. Most remaining protesters dispersed after police shot tear gas into the crowd just before 9 p.m., the Post-Dispatch reported. Looting began less than an hour later, and people set a 7-Eleven on fire after raiding it, according to the newspaper.
About 200 people were involved in break-ins and looting, Hayden said, and some people threw rocks and explosives at police officers. People tried to pour gasoline on officers, he said. At one point, officers used force to push people away from police headquarters.
“We’re trying to figure out what is going on,” Hayden said. “Mr. Floyd was injured down and was killed somewhere else, and they’re tearing up cities all over the country.”
He said his officers showed “extraordinary restraint” as people threw rocks, explosives and shot at police lines.
“I don’t understand what that has to do with Mr. Floyd’s death,” the chief said. “That’s what I don’t understand.”
Las Vegas police officer, one civilian shot in separate incidents on the Strip
In two separate incidents on the Las Vegas Strip, a Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot and another person was shot by an officer, the Las Vegas Sun reported.
The shootings came toward the tail end of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that had been largely peaceful earlier in the day, according to the Sun. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) said his office had been notified of both shooting incidents and that he was in contact with local authorities.
The officer was shot near Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, while the officer-involved shooting happened outside the federal courthouse on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Further details about the circumstances of each shooting were not immediately available, and a spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.
Video of the moment that police opened fire on one person showed a handful of horrified people running away from the scene, fearing aloud that they just witnessed someone being killed, as a volley of gunfire can be heard in the background.
The person’s condition was not immediately clear nor was the officer’s.
“In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community,” an LVMPD substation tweeted. “Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.”
NYPD officer run over in the Bronx, police say
A black sedan sped through an intersection in the Bronx early Tuesday morning and slammed into a New York City police officer standing in the road, leaving him with serious injuries, authorities said.
An NYPD spokesman said officers were responding to reports of break-ins on Walton Avenue, located about two miles away from the chaos on Fordham Road, where people raided shops and set fires in the street, and a cop was assaulted until he pulled out his gun.
The officer struck by a car was taken to nearby Lincoln Medical Center for treatment. He is in serious but stable condition, the spokesman said.
A video posted to social media by a bystander watching from several stories above shows a black sedan speeding toward the intersection where two officers had just parked and stepped out of their vehicle. One of the officers jumped out of the way, but the car slammed into a police sergeant and continued driving down the street. An NYPD spokesman confirmed multiple details shown in the video.
Police said the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Walton Avenue and East 170th Street. At almost that same time, the person who shared the video tweeted: “I just witnessed a murder n I recorded it.” About 10 minutes later, the Twitter user posted the cellphone footage, adding that people had broken into a nearby pawnshop just before the crash.
An NYPD spokesman said police have not yet made any arrests in the case.
Black family protecting Los Angeles businesses from looters mistakenly cuffed by police on live TV
A black family tried to get the attention of the police to protect a neighborhood store in Van Nuys and were immediately handcuffed. pic.twitter.com/5iZRXUvbMP— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 2, 2020
A black family helping to protect businesses from looters in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Van Nuys Monday evening were cuffed by police officers they flagged down for help — an incident that played out on a live video broadcast by KTTV.
The tense scenes captured by the local news station in a now-viral video came as the Los Angeles Police Department cracked down on looting across the city Monday.
“We are aware of the incident,” a spokesman with the LAPD told The Washington Post when asked about the Van Nuys footage. The spokesman noted that several people were arrested for looting, but declined to provide additional details.
Around 6:30 p.m. local time, an African American woman and several members of her family, all of whom are black, had joined forces with the owner of a liquor store in Van Nuys to ward off a group of alleged looters who were targeting the establishment and a nearby Cash for Gold business, KTTV’s Christina Gonzalez reported.
(1/3) EXCLUSIVE: A group of alleged looters square-off against business owners in Van Nuys as police converge onto the scene. The tense moments were captured live in front of our FOX 11 news camera. https://t.co/KEbNy7SnKw pic.twitter.com/ClBjejZWLx— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 2, 2020
Amid arguing with the looters, a group of young black men, the woman and others outside the liquor store waved their arms at passing police cars. Soon, Gonzalez, who had also been trying to get the police’s attention, told viewers that officers were inbound.
But as more than 10 cops descended on the scene, the situation swiftly went awry. Within seconds, at least three officers, one of whom appeared to be holding a rifle, had the woman and two of her family members lined up against a wall — and they were putting cuffs on them.
“I was handcuffed, thrown up against the wall with my husband, my brother-in-law and I was just like, the hell?” the woman later told Gonzalez in an interview.
(2/3) EXCLUSIVE: A group of alleged looters square-off against business owners in Van Nuys as police converge onto the scene. The tense moments were captured live in front of our FOX 11 news camera. https://t.co/KEbNy7SnKw pic.twitter.com/ruAjXGSeev— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 2, 2020
Gonzalez could be heard frantically telling the police that they had the wrong people while an officer tried to get information about what happened from her.
Late Monday, KTTV caught up with the woman, who said she and her family were fine after the encounter and doubled down on her decision to face off against the looters.
“We don’t want other people from different cities to come and tear up where we live at 'cause we have to rebuild this,” she said.
The push to tear-gas protesters before Trump’s photo op at historic church
President Trump began mulling a visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday morning, after spending the night devouring cable news coverage of protests across the country, including in front of the White House.
The historic church had been damaged by fire, and Trump was eager to show that the nation’s capital — and especially his own downtown swath of it — was under control.
There was just one problem: the throngs of protesters, who on Monday had again assembled peacefully in Lafayette Square across from the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Read more here.
Los Angeles police chief walks back comments saying looters bear equal responsibility for Floyd’s death
Hours after saying that looters were just as responsible for George Floyd’s death as the officers who had the man in custody, the Los Angeles police chief walked back his comments on Monday.
At a news conference alongside Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) on Monday afternoon, Police Chief Michel R. Moore said the violence and looting he witnessed Sunday night in Los Angeles had amounted to far more than protests.
“We had criminal acts,” Moore said. “We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd. We had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands, as much as it is those officers."
“That is a strong statement,” he added, “but I must say that this civil unrest that we’re in the midst of, we must turn a corner from people who are involved in violence, people who are involved in preying on others.”
Police had arrested nearly 700 people the night before, he said, including 70 who were directly involved in looting or burglary. At least one permitted protest had veered onto a freeway and became unlawful, warning demonstrators from repeating that example later on Monday.
But approximately three hours later, the police chief took to Twitter to issue an apology for his comments. He also clarified that only police were responsible for Floyd’s death.
“I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive,” Moore wrote. “Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two.”
While I did immediately correct myself, I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two. I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization.— Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 2, 2020
Garcetti also condemned the chief’s comments on social media.
“The responsibility for George Floyd’s death rests solely with the police officers involved,” Garcetti wrote on Twitter. “Chief Moore regrets the words he chose this evening and has clarified them.”
Birmingham, Ala. officials take down 115-year-old Confederate monument
Demolition crews began taking down a Confederate statue late Monday in Birmingham, Ala., an extraordinary move ordered by the city’s mayor that will likely prompt legal challenges from the state.
At 52-feet tall, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument has loomed over a park in the city’s center since 1905. But as protests for racial justice overtook the city this week, Mayor Randall Woodfin said it was time for the obelisk to come down — even if doing so could violate a state law.
“In order to prevent more civil unrest, it is very imperative that we remove this statue,” Woodfin, who is black, told the Birmingham News.
In 2017, city officials affixed plywood to the base of the obelisk and covered the rest with a tarp, saying the monument was offensive and fearing it would lead to violence.
Alabama officials sued, citing a state law that barred cities from removing Confederate statues and prompting a years-long legal battle. Last year, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that Birmingham had to pay a $25,000 fine for obstruction.
The plywood remained on the statue on Sunday, when demonstrators attempted to take down the monument. They managed to chisel the base of the obelisk and completely toppled a nearby statue of Charles Linn, a Confederate Navy captain and the namesake for the surrounding park.
Then Woodfin arrived at the scene.
“Allow me to finish the job for you,” he said, according to WIAT.
Given the ongoing legal battle over the statue, he acknowledged on Monday that Alabama could bring another lawsuit against the city. But he was willing to accept that outcome, he said, “because that is a lower cost than civil unrest in our city.”
At 10 p.m. on Jefferson Davis Day — an Alabama state holiday on Monday honoring the Confederate president — a demolition crew removed the top of the obelisk and loaded it onto a flatbed truck. More than an hour later, they moved down to take apart a middle section, WBRC reported.
Looting intensifies in Manhattan as police clash with protesters in tense scene
NEW YORK — A march of protesters that lasted about 40 minutes past the 11 p.m. curfew was busted up late Monday, as hundreds of people in the group scrambled away from uniformed New York police officers who raced in to arrest several participants.
“Get off the street!” yelled one of several white-shirted officers, telling a group backed up against a CVS Pharmacy that they should have been gone by 11 p.m.
The command was given a short time after a trash fire was set in the middle of Eighth Avenue.
In the chaos, news reporters and photographers scrambled to identify themselves in hopes of avoiding arrest or other repercussions on what was the first test of curfew enforcement. Working press are considered essential and are allowed to be out, but interactions have been dicey as utter lawlessness unfolds around the city.
Throughout the night, stores all over Lower Manhattan and Midtown were infiltrated by vandals and thieves, sometimes in the name of activism. “Black Lives Matter discount n----!” one man bragged as he carried a heaping pile of shoe boxes and clothes. In Midtown, there was disappointment when looters realized the store they’d tapped into sold only cheap costume jewelry.
The entirety of a Verizon store’s display floor merchandise was looted. The Macy’s in Herald Square, a New York landmark and a holiday tourist destination, was busted into Monday night, according to news reports and social media accounts. And a FedEx Office store was even hit, as a man could be seen in the window struggling mightily to obtain the contents of a well-secured, undelivered package.
Indianapolis protest de-escalated after demonstrators and police hug, march together
A tense standoff between police and protesters in Indianapolis after curfew Monday was defused when demonstrators and several officers agreed to march together toward downtown.
Hundreds of protesters and police faced off near the governor’s mansion after officers told protesters they had overstayed the 8 p.m. curfew and needed to disperse, according to videos shared on social media of the scene. The demonstrators remained, at times kneeling and sitting. Amid the escalating tension between the groups, officers at one point shot a pepper-spray projectile at the crowd, which shouted back asking for peace.
After a while, the protesters appeared to be negotiating with the officers. Several protesters went up to officers to shake their hands. Then, the crowd and officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department proceeded to walk toward downtown. Some officers hugged and linked arms with the demonstrators. “We were so proud to see officers and protesters march together in solidarity,” Indianapolis Police tweeted after the protest. “Our officers will continue to ensure the safety of demonstrators as they walk back to their cars to travel home. Our thanks to the protesters for peacefully advocating for change.”
However, others in the Black Lives Matters movement regarded the de-escalation as an affront to the message of the protest about police brutality. “IMPD staged a media moment near the Governor’s mansion, hugging and high-fiving protesters to create a distraction while they let off rubber bullets and tear gas blocks away w no media present,” Black Lives Matter Indianapolis later tweeted.
“Making this real clear. We don’t shake hands with the enemy,” the group added.