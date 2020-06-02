Clashes between police and the public escalated Monday night, as largely peaceful daytime protests descended into violence and chaos after dark, despite widespread curfews and National Guard deployments.

As the mayhem spread, authorities across the United States said they were under assault. One officer was shot on the Las Vegas Strip, and the police chief in St. Louis said “some coward fired shots at officers and now we have four in the hospital.”

Video captured a car in New York mowing down an officer, who suffered serious injuries. In Buffalo, two officers were struck by a car during a confrontation at a police station. And authorities in Seattle said rioters pelted officers with rocks and fireworks and tried to break through a fence near a police station.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Amid reports of widespread looting in Vallejo, Calif., police said early Tuesday that officers shot a suspect while responding to a break-in at a Walgreens store.
  • President Trump threatened to deploy federal troops to cities and states that are unable to quell the unrest that has followed the death in Minneapolis of a black man in police custody. Trump declared Monday that “we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country; we will end it now.”
  • The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, said she was “outraged” that peaceful protesters were cleared by force around the White House on Monday so Trump “could use one of our churches as a prop.” Of the president, she said: “Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence.”
  • Terrence Floyd gave an emotional speech on the street where his brother was killed by a white police officer and pleaded for an end to the violent unrest. “That’s not going to bring my brother back at all,” he said.
  • Minnesota’s Hennepin County medical examiner ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide and said he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” An independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family concluded that he died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” after being pinned down by his neck and back.
  • The Federal Bureau of Prisons instituted a “temporary national lockdown” in response to the protests, putting further limitations on inmate movements behind bars.