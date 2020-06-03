Please Note

With civil unrest spreading across the nation and more than 1.8 million coronavirus cases reported in the United States, it’s hard to envision what political parties’ nominating conventions will look like this August. But what does seem increasingly clear is that President Trump will accept the Republican nomination somewhere other than Democrat-led North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper has refused to pre-authorize a gathering of more than 19,000 people.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that the Republican Party was being “forced to seek” alternatives to Charlotte, though most of the convention’s official business will still take place there due to contractual obligations. High-profile events, such as Trump’s televised acceptance speech, will likely take place elsewhere, with Orlando, Nashville, Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Fla., being floated as possibilities.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Iran, which was one of the first countries besides China to be hit hard by the coronavirus, appears to be facing a second wave of infections. Government health officials reported close to 3,000 new cases on Monday, the highest-single day rise in two months.
  • Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that he was “cautiously optimistic” about Moderna’s potential vaccine for the coronavirus, which is entering its second round of clinical trials.
  • The College Board is backing away from plans to let students take the SAT at home, citing concerns that many cannot access to the Internet for three hours at a time. Colleges and universities are being urged not to penalize applicants who do not submit scores.
  • Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that 591 workers at its pork processing plant in Storm Lake, Iowa had tested positive for coronavirus.
  • Roughly 71 percent of Americans, including a majority of both political parties, say they would get immunized against the novel coronavirus if the vaccine was made available for free, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

