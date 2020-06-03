Trump tweeted late Thursday that the Republican Party was being “forced to seek” alternatives to Charlotte, though most of the convention’s official business will still take place there due to contractual obligations. High-profile events, such as Trump’s televised acceptance speech, will likely take place elsewhere, with Orlando, Nashville, Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Fla., being floated as possibilities.
Here are some significant developments:
- Iran, which was one of the first countries besides China to be hit hard by the coronavirus, appears to be facing a second wave of infections. Government health officials reported close to 3,000 new cases on Monday, the highest-single day rise in two months.
- Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that he was “cautiously optimistic” about Moderna’s potential vaccine for the coronavirus, which is entering its second round of clinical trials.
- The College Board is backing away from plans to let students take the SAT at home, citing concerns that many cannot access to the Internet for three hours at a time. Colleges and universities are being urged not to penalize applicants who do not submit scores.
- Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that 591 workers at its pork processing plant in Storm Lake, Iowa had tested positive for coronavirus.
- Roughly 71 percent of Americans, including a majority of both political parties, say they would get immunized against the novel coronavirus if the vaccine was made available for free, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
U.N. economic body calls for greater action on debt
A growing number of countries are or may soon be facing staggering debt crises due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the United Nations’s top economic body warned on Tuesday.
Mona Juul, Norway’s U.N. ambassador and president of the 54-nation U.N. Economic and Social Council, called for stronger measures to fight the devastating economic consequences of the global health crisis, according to the Associated Press.
Member nations in the Group of 20, which include the world’s 20 major economies, have frozen debt service payments for some of the world’s poorest nations through the end of 2020.
That will free up an estimated $11 billion in debt for eligible countries. But more needs to be done, Juul said during a meeting on coronavirus recovery financing.
“Many countries will have to make difficult choices between servicing their debt, fighting the pandemic, and investing in recovery,” she said, even if the suspension on debt payments is extended for another year.
Governments that qualify for the moratorium will still have an additional $20 billion in multilateral and commercial debt due this year.
Amina J. Mohammed, the U.N.'s second-in-command, said the financing necessary to close fiscal gaps would have to be tailored to individual countries.
As industrial sectors come to a screeching halt, supply chains have collapsed and put government officials — already scrambling to address health needs — under the additional burden of addressing rising unemployment.
“By all measures, we are in a recession of unparalleled proportions,” Mohammed said Tuesday. “Financing on an unprecedented scale is essential to an effective response."
Trump says GOP will look to move convention out of North Carolina
President Trump said Tuesday that the Republican Party would seek to pull its August nominating convention out of North Carolina, after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper refused to heed a party demand that he pre-authorize a gathering of at least 19,000 people.
The announcement, nearly two years after Republicans began planning the event in Charlotte, marks the latest political confrontation over how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. North Carolina Democrats say the scale of any convention has to depend on health conditions in the state, where coronavirus-related hospitalizations peaked in late May.
Read more here.