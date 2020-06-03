Ellison made the announcement during an afternoon news conference days after being appointed by Gov. Tim Walz (D) to take over the investigation from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Floyd’s family had been joined by some city council members and activists in asking for Ellison to take the lead.

AD

AD

“I strongly believe that these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community and our state,” the attorney general said.

The new charges followed days of protests and unrest that started in Minneapolis and spread across the nation. Throngs of peaceful demonstrators marched through city streets to show their anger and demand change, at times clashing with police. Vandalism, looting and other violence, meanwhile, caused officials in multiple states to set curfews and call in the National Guard.

Floyd’s family had repeatedly called for the arrests of the other three officers involved in the encounter outside of corner store Cup Foods, which began when the 46-year-old father and security guard was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill. On Wednesday, Floyd’s son Quincy Mason visited the growing memorial outside the store with family attorney Ben Crump and again demanded accountability, adding that “no man or woman should be without their fathers.”

AD

AD

In a statement released through their attorney, the family called the moment “bittersweet” and expressed gratitude that Ellison “took decisive action in this case.”

“This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest,” the statement said. “That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time.”

Footage of the fatal May 25 encounter, which sparked widespread outrage after being shared online, showed that Lane briefly pointed a gun at Floyd; later, after Floyd had been taken to the ground, he asked whether he should be rolled to his side. Kueng helped restrain Floyd, while Thao stood watch as an increasingly distraught crowd of onlookers protested that Floyd could not breathe.

AD

AD

Records released by the Minneapolis Police Department reveal that Chauvin, 44, had at least 18 conduct complaints filed against him throughout his 19-year tenure. All were closed without discipline except for two, which were sustained and resulted in letters of reprimand.

He was involved in at least three shooting incidents, including one in 2006 in which he and five other officers fatally shot Wayne Reyes, a stabbing suspect. In two of the cases, he received medals of valor or commendation from the department, according to his personnel file.

Thao, 34, had a history of at least six conduct complaints, all closed without discipline and one still active at the time of his firing. In 2017, he was the subject of a civil rights lawsuit alleging that he and another officer beat a man they were arresting. The city settled the case for $25,000.

AD

AD

Kueng, 26, and Lane, 37, were rookies in the department, both receiving their law enforcement license last August. Neither had a history of complaints.

Chauvin’s bail was increased Wednesday to $1 million, and the three other ex-officers were in the process of being taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon, according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans. Their bail was also set at $1 million.

Lawyers for the officers have not responded to calls seeking comment. Efforts to reach the officers and their family members, beginning last week, were unsuccessful. Phone numbers and social media accounts for the officers and their immediate family appear to have been deactivated or disconnected.

AD

Bob Kroll, president of the police union, has not responded to multiple requests for comment, but said in a letter to union members Monday that the officers were terminated “without due process.”

AD

The additional charges were welcomed by Walz, who said in a statement that they were “a meaningful step toward justice for George Floyd.” But, he added, “we must also recognize that the anguish driving protests around the world is about more than one tragic incident.”

Floyd’s family also said that more work is needed. They said in their statement that the four officers “knew they could act with impunity,” claiming there is a pattern of civil rights violations within the Minneapolis Police Department. They called for accountability at all levels of policing.

AD

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support by Americans in cities across the country, and we urge them to raise their voices for change in peaceful ways,” they said. “Our message to them is: Find constructive and positive ways to keep the focus and pressure on. Don’t let up on your demand for change.”