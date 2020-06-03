In Washington, which has been swarmed by a federal force, police near the White House sprayed an irritant and fired pepper balls at protesters, who responded with shouts and fireworks early Wednesday. A similar late-night scene played out in Portland, Ore.
In Los Angeles, demonstrators massed outside the mayor’s residence and demanded the firing of the city’s police chief. And in New York, which is under curfew for the first time in 77 years, hundreds of protesters walked across the Manhattan Bridge and were met by a police blockade.
Here are some significant developments:
- The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will investigate the Minneapolis Police Department’s policies and practices over the past decade after filing a civil rights charge in response to George Floyd’s death, the state announced.
- Six Atlanta police officers face criminal charges after video captured them pulling two black college students out of a car and firing Tasers at them while enforcing a curfew on Saturday.
- Some current and former U.S. intelligence officials have expressed dismay at the similarities between President Trump’s handling of protests and the signs of decline or democratic regression they were trained to detect in other nations.
- Televangelist Pat Robertson joined other religious leaders criticizing Trump’s “law and order” response to the protests. ″It seems like now is the time to say, ‘I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, I think it’s time we love each other,’” Robertson said.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution offered by Democrats that would have condemned Trump for “ordering Federal officers to use gas and rubber bullets against the Americans who were peaceably protesting” near the White House.
Trump says he agrees with a decision by Texas’s governor not to accept military help
President Trump, who has chastised Democratic governors who have declined to call in the National Guard, said Wednesday he agrees with a decision by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to refuse military assistance to contain protests taking place in his state.
“We will not be asking the United States military to come into the state of Texas because we know that Texans can take care of Texans,” Abbott said during a news conference Tuesday in Dallas. “We have tremendous police forces in Dallas, in Fort Worth, in the surrounding suburbs, across the entire state. We have an abundance of resources that are being provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.”
In an early-morning tweet on Wednesday, Trump voiced his approval.
“I agree, unlike other states that are poorly run & managed, Texas is in great shape,” Trump said. He also asserted “the Southern Border Wall, which is going up FAST, puts it in even better position!”
Trump did not elaborate on how the construction of a border wall would impact the actions of protesters in cities such as Dallas and Austin.
Trump has suggested sending in the military to address continuing unrest and berated governors — including New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) — who have so far declined to take the more conventional step of activating National Guard troops in their state.
“New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum,” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday. “The governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces.”
‘We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism’: Pope Francis calls for ‘reconciliation’ in U.S. protests
In his first public remarks on the U.S. protests, Pope Francis urged people not to “tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form” and called for “national reconciliation and peace.”
“Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd,” he said in Italian during a live-streamed general audience Wednesday morning. “My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”
But he stressed the need to recognize that violence “is self-destructive and self-defeating,” quoting Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
The pope went on to say he is “praying for the repose of the soul of George Floyd and of all those others who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism.”
“Let us pray for the consolation of their grieving families and friends and let us implore the national reconciliation and peace for which we yearn,” he said.
An hours-long peaceful protest turned into chaos after Portland police fired tear gas, stun grenades
Thousands of people lay facedown in the street, arms drawn together behind their backs as if restrained with handcuffs, blocking traffic on Tuesday night on a major bridge that connects the east and west sides of Portland, Ore.
The images recalled the deadly arrest of George Floyd, who died after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The protesters later crossed the bridge into downtown Portland, gathering in a public square.
WATCH - Once again, thousands of protesters are laying on the Burnside Bridge with their hands behind their back. It's the fifth day of protests in the City of Portland #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/nLvO9Ezzam— Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) June 3, 2020
For hours, the protest remained largely peaceful as it stretched late into Tuesday night.
THIS group remains peaceful, as @PortlandPolice points out. However, a separate group is getting out of control a couple blocks from us. We hear flash bangs from our viewpoint, and it’s making this crowd even louder. They’re chanting peaceful protest now. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HHdQ3Bv465— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 3, 2020
Eventually, the large crowd marched to the city’s Justice Center, a structure that in recent days has been set ablaze, defaced with graffiti and broken into by protesters.
But on Tuesday, police, backed by the 50 troops from the Oregon National Guard, erected a chain-link fence to keep the crowd at bay.
The strategy worked for a time, as protesters stood in front of the fence, arms held aloft. They asked the officers to kneel and offered to go home if they all complied.
A few officers did kneel, and then they promptly put on gas masks before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the crowd. Video captured by journalists showed a few protesters throwing projectiles at police. Many people in the crowd still had their hands up in the air.
And ... now the police are using tear gas and flash bangs to clear 4th near Taylor. (videos by @Jimryan015) pic.twitter.com/2BgBGGTNUZ— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) June 3, 2020
The Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter that authorities declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly after projectiles were thrown, and then began firing riot-control agents. Officers also spray-painted vehicles trying to leave the scene.
At 12:15 a.m. local time, aerial video showed a police SUV plow through metal barricades and nearly run over people in the street. Several other police cars followed, at a much slower pace.
This was the clip that made @LauralPorter & me gasp on live TV.— Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) June 3, 2020
We saw people moving barricades & equipment around Pioneer Square... when a police SUV came speeding through. Ppl ran out of the way.
This was around 12:14 a.m. @PortlandPolice can you tell us what happened? pic.twitter.com/K7ejbx1FHi
The chaos continued as police deployed force and made arrests through the night and early morning Wednesday.
After days of unrest, Minneapolis begins to rebuild
MINNEAPOLIS — Ash and broken glass still litter parts of Lake Street, where some burned-out husks of buildings continued to smolder after violent protests last week over the killing of George Floyd led to fires, looting and destruction.
But as unrest has spread to other parts of the country, including Washington and New York, something else has emerged on the streets here in the past two days: relative calm.
The fires and looting, which damaged or destroyed at least 300 businesses across South Minneapolis and parts of neighboring St. Paul, have largely stopped. While protests continue, they have been peaceful. State officials said 120 people were arrested Monday and early Tuesday, mostly protesters for violation of the region’s 10 p.m. curfew, and all were taken into custody without incident.
Charlotte police trap protesters, shooting tear gas and pepper balls into crowd
Police in Charlotte cornered dozens of peaceful demonstrators next to a parking garage Tuesday evening while pelting them with tear gas, pepper balls and stun grenades from multiple sides and above, according to video of the incident.
The crowd of thousands that had gathered earlier on Tuesday afternoon to peacefully protest in North Carolina’s largest city thinned out by nightfall. Although city officials had not imposed a curfew, the Charlotte Observer reported, police used a loudspeaker to urge those remaining to disperse or face arrest, firing some pepper spray into the crowd.
Officers, who had previously kept protesters from going onto a nearby highway, said they had been assaulted with bottles and rocks and gave the crowd “multiple avenues” to leave, police said on Twitter.
Then, a line of riot police formed behind the crowd and marched forward as they corralled the dozens of people remaining down Fourth Street in Uptown Charlotte, according to a live stream by the alt-weekly newspaper Queen City Nerve.
“They’re going to push us up the street, fast,” journalist Justin LaFrancois said while filming the live stream. “They’re going to shoot pepper balls if we stop. People will run.”
He then added: “It’s already happening.”
Here’s the clip from the @queencitynerve livestream. This is unbelievable. https://t.co/IRlcj7UuW2 pic.twitter.com/27BW4QhVee— Katie Levans (@katie_levans) June 3, 2020
A small group sprinted down the street, away from the officers behind them. As the bulk of the demonstrators moved forward, they ran into another riot line that kept them from advancing.
Police officers then hit the crowd, trapped on the narrow street, with stun grenades, pepper balls and what LaFrancois estimated were about seven or eight canisters of tear gas. In total, 150 officers appeared to surround the remaining protesters, including some perched above on the parking structure.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. But on Twitter, the agency said it was “internally reviewing the circumstances that developed this evening on 4th Street to ensure policy and protocol were followed.”
Philadelphia neighborhood hoping to show its better side after ‘disgusting’ attacks on protesters
PHILADELPHIA — A crowd of several hundred protesters marched through the streets of Kensington on Tuesday, in response to incidents the previous night in which a group of baseball bat-wielding white men violently clashed with peaceful protesters, residents and a journalist.
The group said they were protecting the Philadelphia police precinct and local businesses from rioters on Monday night, though there had been no such disruption in the area. The police have faced criticism for responding much slower and less severely to this group than they had to peaceful protesters who shut a stretch of highway on Monday.
Fishtown residents came out on Tuesday night to show those men did not represent the neighborhood.
Fishtown, a historically white, working-class neighborhood, has recently seen significant gentrification, which has created tension. Mike Ski has called Kensington home for more than a decade and showed up to say the vigilantes did not represent longtime residents.
“I was disgusted by the people who came out here last night,” said Ski, who is white. A tattoo artist sporting a tattoo of a large skull on his neck, Ski said he was “super proud” to show Fishtown is “a good-hearted neighborhood.”
On Tuesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny (D) told the Philadelphia Inquirer the city doesn’t condone “armed vigilantism,” and he criticized the police’s response. “We tolerated it last night for too long, and that was a mistake.”
Earlier in the day, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told The Washington Post he “didn’t feel like he had enough information to comment” on the police response. But Krasner was more forceful later on Tuesday.
“The sight of armed vigilantes in Philadelphia streets shames the entire city,” Krasner wrote in a statement. “And, if confirmed, reports that some police officers witnessed and tolerated this conduct without arresting them only add to the hurt arising from George Floyd’s killing by police.”
Trump again calls protesters ‘thugs’ in tweet targeting Democrats and journalists
Early on Wednesday morning, President Trump again drew criticism for using the word “thugs” to describe Black Lives Matter protesters and people who have damaged property and looted stores in cities around the United States.
The term has been widely denounced by Democrats and Trump opponents as racist, and the president was recently criticized after using it in a Sunday tweet that also claimed “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — a phrase that led Twitter to flag the tweet for “glorifying violence.”
Trump again maligned the “Radical Left, looters and thugs” early Wednesday while criticizing Democratic leaders in cities affected by protests and riots after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.
The president also took aim at the news media, accusing reporters of “playing down the gravity and depravity” of property damage and theft occurring amid large protests across the country.
So pathetic to watch the Fake News Lamestream Media playing down the gravity and depravity of the Radical Left, looters and thugs, ripping up our Liberal Democrat run (only) cities. It is almost like they are all working together?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
The tweet follows posts where the president and his campaign team have used the divisive language to characterize protesters opposing racial injustice and police brutality against black people.
Trump’s campaign on Monday called protesters who lit a fire in the basement of St. John’s Episcopal Church on Sunday night “thugs” in a tweet that showed the president speaking in front of the church, holding up a Bible, after peaceful protesters were driven out of the area using tear gas and rubber bullets. Trump retweeted that message.
The president called protesters “thugs” in two more tweets on Tuesday, while criticizing New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden for their responses to protests and riots.
Trump also sought to justify tear-gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square on Monday by blaming them for the fire set inside St. John’s Church the night before.
‘Don’t kill them, hit them hard,’ Washington state trooper tells officers in viral protest video
State Trooper:— Krystal Marx 🏳️🌈 (@Bishop_Krystal) June 3, 2020
"DON'T KILL THEM, BUT HIT THEM HARD."
I am shaking. #seattleprotests #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/hL1B0xvnQJ
Even muffled by a gas mask, the Washington state trooper’s words of advice to his fellow officers about how to deal with protesters in Seattle were audible: “Don’t kill them, hit them hard.”
The trooper’s comments were caught in a viral video shared to Twitter on Tuesday night, drawing swift condemnation online and exacerbating concerns about the force being used against protesters in Seattle and nationwide by law enforcement officials policing the demonstrations.
“We’re aware of the video and we apologize for the poor choice of words by one of our team leaders,” said Chris Loftis, director of communications for the Washington State Patrol. Loftis said the trooper was not encouraging his team to harm protesters but had been “preparing his troops for a confrontative situation.”
In the video, the trooper walks between officers in riot gear. “Don’t kill them, get them out of the way,” the trooper said, making a pushing motion with his fists.
The trooper then continued giving what one critic called “a Vince Lombardi speech,” repeatedly directing the other officers to “hit them hard,” referring to the protesters.
Loftis told The Washington Post that the team leader had been demonstrating a “push tactic,” which is meant to “move a group of noncompliant or aggressive protesters.”
“This is not, ‘Go out and strike people,’” Loftis said. “This is move them away from the situation and from danger.”
As the video circulated widely Tuesday night, many slammed the trooper’s words as “repulsive” and “completely unacceptable.” The short clip added fuel to bubbling discontent over numerous instances of law enforcement officials using tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang devices against groups of largely peaceful protesters in cities nationwide.
In Seattle alone, the city’s Office of Police Accountability said Monday that it had received roughly 12,000 complaints against the Seattle Police Department stemming from demonstrations held over the weekend.
Even with Ferguson electing its first black mayor, some protesters don’t see much to celebrate
FERGUSON, Mo. — About 10 minutes after Ella Jones was elected as Ferguson’s first black mayor, a driver pulled a Cadillac STS into the middle of South Florissant Road to block traffic and protesters walked across the street to a police station bearing boarded-up windows.
As police officers emerged in riot gear, protesters raised their arms in the air.
“We ready, we ready, we ready for y’all,” they said.
Stephen Hampton had a gas mask resting atop his head and waited at the metal railing blocking protesters from entering the police parking lot.
Hampton, who is black, said he has been harassed by Ferguson police officers.
“I’m here because I have kids now; my family, my brothers. I’m here to represent us as a people,” he said.
Hampton didn’t see the election of Jones, also the first female mayor of the city, as a reason to celebrate.
“Those political moves, they don’t move me anymore,” said Hampton, a 28-year-old maintenance worker who also protested after the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown. “Putting a black political figure in your neighborhood or Senate or even the White House gets nothing. Not to say a black candidate can’t make change happen, but it’s not a move to be like, ‘Okay, let’s jump for joy.’”
After police officers left the entrance, protesters started to walk north on Florissant Road as a helicopter circled overhead. As Hampton walked, he shook his head at the violence and destruction that occurred Monday night in St. Louis and said he only protests in a nonviolent manner.
“At this point, we need our leader, the leader of the free world, Donald Trump, to really be able to sit down and at least talk to us millennials who are out here running these protests, getting arrested and tear-gassed,” he said.
Pepper bullets and fireworks set off near White House
Hours of peaceful protests Tuesday gave way to pepper bullets and fireworks at Lafayette Square around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Protesters threw water bottles and shook the fence separating them from a line of law enforcement officers near the White House nearly six hours after the citywide curfew took effect. The officers quickly approached and started firing pepper bullets and pepper spray.
A firework that appeared to be launched by the protesters hit near the base of a fence toward the west side of 16th Street NW.
“I was trying to shake the fence. They just kept shooting me,” said Adam Campbell, 31, a software engineer from Frederick, Md., who was struck by pellets filled with an irritant powder. He sat cross-legged on a curb afterward, having trouble catching his breath as others offered water to flush his eyes. He was then helped to a “medic station” near St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Zoe Wilocutts, 18, from Takoma Park, Md., said she wasn’t provoking anyone before she was struck.
She said she was kneeling and holding her hands in the air 10 feet away from the fence when an officer fired a pepper ball that struck her in the face. Her nose and eyes began burning intensely, she said in an interview minutes later, as a golf ball-size welt rose up from her jaw.
A friend poured water into her bloodshot eyes.
The crowd at Lafayette Square dispersed minutes later.
Hundreds gather outside Los Angeles mayor’s home chanting ‘defund the police’
Hundreds of protesters massed outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s official residence Tuesday evening, demanding that the Democratic leader defund the police and fire the city’s police chief, Michel R. Moore.
The peaceful protest came at the end of yet another day of unrest in Los Angeles over police-community relations — tensions that were further inflamed by Moore, who on Monday said looters deserved equal responsibility for the death of George Floyd as the Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal incident.
Facing intense backlash, Moore apologized and walked back his comments, but that did little to soothe protesters. Many also voiced their frustrations during a virtual L.A. Police Commission meeting and called for Moore to resign, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Outside Garcetti’s residence, the crowd shouted “Defund the police” and “Peaceful protest.” Though the demonstration continued past the countywide 6 p.m. curfew, police did not break it up, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. A number of the protesters quietly dispersed at around 7:30 p.m. local time, KTLA reported. Garcetti was not home.
I’m at Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house where A LOT of people showed up to demand that he defund police and prosecute killer cops. We’re 8 minutes past curfew and officers are letting the demonstration continue. @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/bAYoU1jSnD— pierce singgih (@piercesinggih) June 3, 2020
Earlier in the day, the mayor joined protesters downtown and took a knee. By Tuesday evening, police arrested at least 250 of those protesters who stayed past curfew.
During his Tuesday briefing, Garcetti again condemned Moore’s comment, but defended the chief.
“I’ve known this man’s heart for decades. When I heard him say what he said, I knew that he did not mean that and I know that he corrected it right away,” Garcetti said. “If I believed for a moment that the chief believed that in his heart, he would no longer be our chief of police.”
When asked about the protesters who had shown up to his residence, Garcetti stressed that he was aware of their demands.
“I want people to know that I hear them,” he said. “I hear them loud and clear.”