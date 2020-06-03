Hundreds of protesters massed outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s official residence Tuesday evening, demanding that the Democratic leader defund the police and fire the city’s police chief, Michel R. Moore.

The peaceful protest came at the end of yet another day of unrest in Los Angeles over police-community relations — tensions that were further inflamed by Moore, who on Monday said looters deserved equal responsibility for the death of George Floyd as the Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal incident.

Facing intense backlash, Moore apologized and walked back his comments, but that did little to soothe protesters. Many also voiced their frustrations during a virtual L.A. Police Commission meeting and called for Moore to resign, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Outside Garcetti’s residence, the crowd shouted “Defund the police” and “Peaceful protest.” Though the demonstration continued past the countywide 6 p.m. curfew, police did not break it up, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. A number of the protesters quietly dispersed at around 7:30 p.m. local time, KTLA reported. Garcetti was not home.

I’m at Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house where A LOT of people showed up to demand that he defund police and prosecute killer cops. We’re 8 minutes past curfew and officers are letting the demonstration continue. @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/bAYoU1jSnD — pierce singgih (@piercesinggih) June 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, the mayor joined protesters downtown and took a knee. By Tuesday evening, police arrested at least 250 of those protesters who stayed past curfew.

During his Tuesday briefing, Garcetti again condemned Moore’s comment, but defended the chief.

“I’ve known this man’s heart for decades. When I heard him say what he said, I knew that he did not mean that and I know that he corrected it right away,” Garcetti said. “If I believed for a moment that the chief believed that in his heart, he would no longer be our chief of police.”

When asked about the protesters who had shown up to his residence, Garcetti stressed that he was aware of their demands.