“We shouldn’t feel comforted if we don’t see an uptick,” Leana S. Wen, Baltimore’s former health commissioner, told The Washington Post. “There may be a reason why the numbers aren’t being captured.”
Here are some significant developments:
- The first randomized clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine found that the antimalarial drug did not prevent healthy people from getting covid-19, the disease the virus causes, according to findings published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- At least 450,000 heath-care workers worldwide have become infected with the coronavirus, and more than 600 nurses have died, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Geneva-based International Council of Nurses.
- A protester who took to the streets in Columbus, Ohio, last Thursday has tested positive for the coronavirus. Public health officials are now encouraging hundreds of other demonstrators to monitor themselves for symptoms.
- Movie theater chain AMC expects to lose $2 billion in revenue from the first quarter of the year and says that there is “substantial doubt” that it will remain in business.
- Florida and Texas are moving ahead with the next phases of reopening, despite a surge of new coronavirus cases in both states.
Perspective: Four ways to streamline your life in quarantine
The pandemic has altered our lives in so many ways. But perhaps the biggest adjustment for many of us was the immediate change from spending just a few hours at home each day to spending all day, every day at home.
Quarantine has required that rooms be reconfigured to accommodate exercise, working from home and distance learning. It has also made us reckon with our possessions and mull the value of the stuff surrounding us. Indeed, many of us feel like we have been hit over the head with what we already knew: Most of the items in our homes do not “spark joy.” And, in fact, they overwhelm us.
So, while everything else in our lives has been turned upside down, why not go all in and think about how to streamline our homes and lives? What would you change about the stuff in your home to make you feel happier and more in control? And which lifestyle changes that you’ve made during quarantine do you hope to carry forward, post-pandemic?
A blind therapy dog brings joy to assisted-living residents with visits through the window
As Pat Ward drifts from one window to another, she holds a sign to the glass, hoping the residents will notice her arrival rather than startling them with a knock. The poster features a red heart with a smiling face and closed eyes, an homage to the four-legged star of these visits.
Baby, an 8-year-old therapy dog, is blind and had her eyes removed long ago. She doesn’t hear well, either. She has heart issues and survived cancer. But her gentleness offers warmth. Baby has become a beloved guest at Island City Assisted Living in Eaton Rapids, Mich., a small town about 20 miles from Lansing. After six years of weekly visits, she is a familiar face, even if residents can only peer through the glass. Sometimes they’re already waiting.
Britain’s business minister tested after appearing ill in parliament
British business minister Alok Sharma self-isolated and was tested for the novel coronavirus after showing signs of illness during a speech in parliament on Wednesday.
Sharma, 52, repeatedly wiped a sweating brow and running nose with a tissue while speaking about a proposed bill to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain. Several other lawmakers sat in the chamber, separated by empty seats, but without masks.
Members of parliament returned to work on Downing Street Tuesday after the government ended an option for legislators to vote remotely, Reuters reported. Many lawmakers oppose the new in-person voting requirements, arguing the return to Downing Street will put lives at risk.
Will 400 odd MPs need to quarantine in London? 👇 Hope Alok Sharma is okay. https://t.co/wUsUbFk3vG— Angus B MacNeil MP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) June 3, 2020
The House of Commons chamber was temporarily closed for a deep cleaning after the incident, BBC News reported.
Sharma may have had contact with several lawmakers and aides on Tuesday and Wednesday as he cast votes, attended meetings and debated policy, the Guardian reported. Some of those people may be asked to self-isolate for two weeks if Sharma’s coronavirus test comes back positive.
How airport screenings have changed since the pandemic
If airport screenings had changed because of the pandemic, Gene SirLouis hadn’t noticed, and he’d flown several times since the covid-19 outbreak. There were “no health questions, no thermal scans — nothing,” says SirLouis, a manufacturer’s representative from Washington, D.C.
That, at least, was the case until he landed in Austin recently. There, passengers whose final destination was in Texas had to fill out a form for self-quarantining, he recalls. The rest were free to go.
“[The Transportation Security Administration] also asked to see the inside of my mask,” he says. “That was a first.”
If you don’t pay attention, you might miss the screening changes. The TSA made several significant adjustments after the outbreak. Other changes were in progress before the pandemic. But the biggest transformation may lie ahead.
Scores of testing sites forced to close because of vandalism in civil unrest
At 1:30 a.m., Michael and Joan Kim were jolted awake by an alarm. Lying in bed, they grabbed their iPhones and watched what a security camera had captured moments before: the back of a U-Haul van ramming through the glass side wall of the Grubb’s pharmacy they own in Southeast Washington, cold medicine, allergy pills and bandages flying as wooden shelves splintered and crashed to the floor.
The Anacostia drugstore is one of four the Kims own in the District, and each has suffered damage during the past nights of unrest. It is not just structural harm left behind. The Anacostia store, targeted early Monday by the battering U-Haul, and the Kims’ pharmacies in Georgetown and on Capitol Hill also have been part of a federal program of free tests for the coronavirus.