The pandemic has altered our lives in so many ways. But perhaps the biggest adjustment for many of us was the immediate change from spending just a few hours at home each day to spending all day, every day at home.

Quarantine has required that rooms be reconfigured to accommodate exercise, working from home and distance learning. It has also made us reckon with our possessions and mull the value of the stuff surrounding us. Indeed, many of us feel like we have been hit over the head with what we already knew: Most of the items in our homes do not “spark joy.” And, in fact, they overwhelm us.

So, while everything else in our lives has been turned upside down, why not go all in and think about how to streamline our homes and lives? What would you change about the stuff in your home to make you feel happier and more in control? And which lifestyle changes that you’ve made during quarantine do you hope to carry forward, post-pandemic?