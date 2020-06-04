Please Note

Vandalism and civil unrest have forced at least 70 coronavirus testing sites across the United States to close, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Most were located in private pharmacies in what are deemed “socially vulnerable” neighborhoods, intensifying health officials’ fears that demonstrations against police violence could become a breeding ground for the coronavirus. The closures may make it harder for authorities to identify outbreaks stemming from the protests, public health experts warn.

“We shouldn’t feel comforted if we don’t see an uptick,” Leana S. Wen, Baltimore’s former health commissioner, told The Washington Post. “There may be a reason why the numbers aren’t being captured.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • The first randomized clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine found that the antimalarial drug did not prevent healthy people from getting covid-19, the disease the virus causes, according to findings published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • At least 450,000 heath-care workers worldwide have become infected with the coronavirus, and more than 600 nurses have died, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Geneva-based International Council of Nurses.
  • A protester who took to the streets in Columbus, Ohio, last Thursday has tested positive for the coronavirus. Public health officials are now encouraging hundreds of other demonstrators to monitor themselves for symptoms.
  • Movie theater chain AMC expects to lose $2 billion in revenue from the first quarter of the year and says that there is “substantial doubt” that it will remain in business.
  • Florida and Texas are moving ahead with the next phases of reopening, despite a surge of new coronavirus cases in both states.

