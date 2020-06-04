Prosecutors told the court they would show Arbery was “chased, hunted down and ultimately executed” by the three men after an altercation outside Brunswick on Feb. 23.

A video of Arbery’s death that surfaced last month has further fueled the widespread protests that have spread across the country after the death last week of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Even before Floyd’s death in police custody, activists in Georgia took to the streets, angered that it took 74 days and the video of Ahmaud’s death to compel authorities to arrest the father and son now accused of killing him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) took over the case with District Attorney Tom Durden of the neighboring Atlantic Judicial Circuit after District Attorney George E. Barnhill, a previous prosecutor on the case, had argued that the suspects’ actions were lawful — that they were making a citizen’s arrest of a man they believed to be involved in area burglaries and that Arbery was shot in self-defense.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Dial, who was called as a witness by the prosecution, spent several hours Thursday morning giving a narrative of the events of Feb. 23, describing how Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery through Satilla Shores, a marshy enclave near his home where he often jogged. The McMichaels’ attorneys have told reporters that there are more exculpatory details that will come out in court proceedings.

On Feb. 23, Gregory McMichael saw Arbery running through the neighborhood and suspected that he was responsible for a string of recent burglaries, Dial said.

He called for his son, Travis McMichael, and the pair hopped into a pickup truck and gave chase - the son armed with a rifle, the father carrying a .357 magnum. Soon after, they were joined by a neighbor, Bryan, who helped corner Arbery and later recorded his death on his cellphone camera. None of the men called 911 before pursuing Arbery, Dial said.

McMichael told authorities that he shouted at Arbery, “Stop, stop! We want to talk to you.” Then, according to their statements, they pulled up beside him and Travis McMichael got out of the truck. The younger McMichael and Arbery struggled over the rifle on the street, before three shots rang out.

In his testimony, Dial clarified aspects of the case that have been debated among prosecutors and people across the country.

He said that Arbery was shot after trying to evade Bryan and the McMichaels for several minutes and only engaged after he appeared run out of options to flee, Dial said. He also gave testimony that dispute Bryan’s version of events -- that he was just a witness and a bystander.

“He described that Mr. Bryan was trying to block him in as well.” Dial said. “Mr. Bryan admits to joining the pursuit of Mr. Arbery. He admits to trying to block Mr. Arbery in, trying to detain him several times.”

Authorities worried that the day’s testimony would fuel more potentially violent protests in a nation already on edge after the killing of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer who held his knee on the black man’s neck for more than eight minutes.

A day before the hearing, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said they were increasing security. “We will take appropriate action to hold bad actors accountable if they try to infiltrate peaceful gatherings to cause chaos," Kemp said. “Let me be clear: we will not tolerate disruptive, dangerous behavior or criminal conduct. We will put the safety of Georgians first.”

