“'We love you, but you’re out of work, sorry!'" Clinton said, paraphrasing one of the several texts. “By the end of the day, it was just crazy, because one by one everything was shutting down. I don’t think we realized the seriousness of it.”

Later, as she drove home and learned she would be let go from her last remaining job at a preschool, one of her tires needed air.

When Clinton, a single mother of two, pulled up to a Discount Tire store, she discovered her rear driver’s side tire had been pierced by a sharp piece of tin foil and she needed a new one. She tried to pick the cheapest brand, but the shop only had the medium-priced tires in stock. The cost would be $120 plus taxes and fees, and she couldn’t afford it.

“I had no idea how I was going to pay for this,” Clinton said. “It could have been a million dollars, because I didn’t have it.”

Inside the tire shop, Adam Lurie had overheard Clinton’s phone conversations while she dialed friends and her church to help with the cost. He sensed her worry as the assistant manager politely explained they couldn’t just bill her later and she had to pay now. “Oh, my,” she whispered.

“She was very anxious,” Lurie said. “I could tell something was going on.”

Clinton and Lurie had never met before, but fate — or a sharp piece of tin foil — brought them together on that rainy evening when a stranger marshaled his friends to pay $155.94 for a tire for a newly out-of-work teacher.

Clinton began paying that price tag forward during the pandemic, filling her days delivering fresh fruit and vegetables to the less fortunate, visiting lonely seniors through their screen doors and surprising friends and neighbors with messages of encouragement written in chalk on their driveways and sidewalks.

“If I didn’t have my tire, if I didn’t have my car, I couldn’t get around. I couldn’t do all this,” Clinton said. “Just unbelievable. A total stranger!"

That day, Lurie also had a flat tire.

He had moved to Mesa after earning a promotion at Samsung, and on March 13 he was leaving a training session when he felt his tire blow out.

“I’ve hit stuff before, but it never gave me this bad of a flat,” Lurie said, explaining how a nail punctured a gaping hole into his tire. “It was kind of weird.”

His car limped to an exit ramp, and he searched Google for the nearest Discount Tire. The store was less than two minutes away, and Lurie felt relieved. He had just received a raise, and whatever the unexpected cost of a new tire would be, he could handle it. Still, Lurie recognized that not every customer inside the store lobby that day was as fortunate.

“Everyone’s kind of on edge because this is when they first started closing schools and closing businesses,” Lurie said. “A lot of fear permeating the air, for sure.”

Lurie offered to buy Clinton’s tire on the spot, but she refused. He then asked the store to find a cheaper model, but there wasn’t one in stock. With Clinton’s safety in mind, the store’s assistant manager was adamant about not taking the newly installed tire off her 2001 Chevrolet Impala and letting her drive home in the pouring rain. He let her go with the new tire on the condition that she would return Monday with the money.

Lurie asked for Clinton’s contact information, then turned to social media. Thinking a gently used tire might still be the most cost-effective option, he posted a story on Instagram asking his followers if they had one to spare a stranger. A friend, Marianna Ibarra, asked if she could just give some money instead and suggested he create a GoFundMe page. Five people, including Lurie, donated $95. The fundraising came up short, so Lurie chipped in the rest.

That Monday, Lurie returned to Discount Tire to settle Clinton’s debt.

“She writes me cards and thanks me profusely for everything. I don’t necessarily need any of that, but it’s so warming to receive that,” Lurie said. “And to see the extent of her love for those around her and her community."

Clinton’s father lovingly calls her “The Good Fairy of Mesa” for all the volunteer work she does. Clinton has been out of work for 2½ months now, and though she has applied, she has not received unemployment to replace her many $13-an-hour jobs. Still, she drives around the city, performing her good deeds.

The day after her encounter with Lurie, Clinton had a packed schedule of delivering food boxes and making grocery store runs for 13 people who had been shut in by surgeries or sickness.

Since then, she has visited friends with young kids to make home-school a bit more palatable by dropping off arts and crafts. Before sunrise on Easter Sunday, she painted “Keep up the good work!” and “God bless you!” on sidewalks and driveways so her neighbors would wake up to something positive. She has continued the surprise artwork, with help from her 17-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, glittering up rocks and painting messages on them before placing them outside hospitals, friends’ homes and random spots around Mesa.

None of Clinton’s selfless acts would be possible without a new $155.94 tire — and a little luck on Friday the 13th.

“That was way more payback than I could have ever imagined,” Lurie said. “That was 30 times paying it forward.”

