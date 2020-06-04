The Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the civil rights organization National Action Network, will deliver a eulogy at the service, set to take place at 1 p.m. local time. He told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he believes Floyd’s death and the subsequent nationwide protests mark a turning point in the anti-racism movement.
“Out of all the years that I’ve been marching and protesting and doing eulogies and speeches, I’m more hopeful going to this service than I have been in a long time,” Sharpton said. “Because I see more Americans of different races and different ages standing up together, marching together, raising their voices together.”
Another memorial for Floyd is scheduled for Saturday in Raeford, N.C., near Floyd’s birthplace. There will also be a public memorial for him on Monday in Houston, and he is expected to be buried during a private ceremony on Tuesday.