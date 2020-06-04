After 10 tumultuous days across the United States, a private memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis for George Floyd, whose death in police custody triggered widespread protests that descended into mayhem. Additional services are planned in North Carolina and Houston over the coming days.

Many of the demonstrations that unfolded Wednesday night were peaceful, but tense confrontations continued to play out between police and the public in some American cities. In New York, officers were seen beating a cyclist with batons in the street. Authorities in New Orleans, Iowa City and Huntsville, Ala., met protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas. And in Los Angeles, police arrested scores of demonstrators for violating curfew.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested nationwide in the unrest that followed Floyd’s May 25 death, according to an Associated Press tally.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Former defense secretary Jim Mattis excoriated President Trump, accusing the nation’s chief executive of deliberately trying to divide Americans.
  • Former president Barack Obama offered an optimistic perspective on the civil unrest in his first public comments about the protests and reminded young people of color: “Your lives matter.”
  • Authorities on Wednesday upgraded murder charges against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck. Three other former Minneapolis police officers have also been charged in Floyd’s death.
  • The White House tweeted, then later deleted, a 58-second video that purported to show “Antifa and professional anarchists … staging bricks” for future nefarious use during protests against the killing of Floyd.
  • Staffers at the New York Times are publicly rebuking their own newspaper for publishing an editorial by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), which called for military intervention into American cities where protests over Floyd’s death have led to further unrest.
  • The Los Angeles Police Department’s budget will be cut by up to $150 million to provide funding for programs in communities of color, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.