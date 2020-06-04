LOS ANGELES — A large nighttime rally outside City Hall dispersed, but not before dozens were arrested in peaceful protest for not adhering to the city’s curfew.

At around 10:30 p.m. local time, police in riot gear ended up handcuffing close to 100 protesters who had overstayed the 9 p.m. curfew by about an hour and a half.

But many attendees of the 1,000-person rally in Los Angeles described the demonstration, meant to protest Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and the city’s police department, as “beautiful.” Some praised law enforcement for largely allowing them to congregate and support their cause.

“When I first got here it was really scary, because when I came here I saw the National Guard and I was not myself,” said Ashley, a 22-year-old protester from Pasadena, Calif., who declined to give her last name. “So seeing that made me fear what was going to happen.”

For Bernard Elmore, 58 of Los Angeles, attending the protest was just as much about witnessing a peaceful anti-police brutality protest after experiencing the 1992 Rodney King riots, as it was about sharing the experience with his 16-year-old daughter, Mayah.

“This is going to be history. She needs to see a peaceful protest, not that negative stupid stuff,” he said. “If you’re trying to be a voice and let your voice speak for the cause, you need to see this side of it.”

Earlier in the evening, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California filed an emergency lawsuit challenging “draconian curfews” imposed in the region, arguing that the orders violate constitutional rights and calling for them to be immediately rescinded.

Many attendees of the City Hall protest said they were unsure whether they would breach the curfew, despite understanding the need to pushback on what they believed was an unjustified timeline.