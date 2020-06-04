More than 10,000 people have been arrested nationwide in the unrest that followed Floyd’s May 25 death, according to an Associated Press tally.
Here are some significant developments:
- Former defense secretary Jim Mattis excoriated President Trump, accusing the nation’s chief executive of deliberately trying to divide Americans.
- Former president Barack Obama offered an optimistic perspective on the civil unrest in his first public comments about the protests and reminded young people of color: “Your lives matter.”
- Authorities on Wednesday upgraded murder charges against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck. Three other former Minneapolis police officers have also been charged in Floyd’s death.
- The White House tweeted, then later deleted, a 58-second video that purported to show “Antifa and professional anarchists … staging bricks” for future nefarious use during protests against the killing of Floyd.
- Staffers at the New York Times are publicly rebuking their own newspaper for publishing an editorial by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), which called for military intervention into American cities where protests over Floyd’s death have led to further unrest.
- The Los Angeles Police Department’s budget will be cut by up to $150 million to provide funding for programs in communities of color, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.
Report: Witness says Floyd pleaded with police and did not resist arrest
George Floyd begged the Minneapolis police officers arresting him to explain what was happening and tried to show he was not resisting, a friend who was in Floyd’s car that evening told the New York Times.
“I could hear him pleading, ‘Please, officer, what’s all this for?’” Maurice Lester Hall, told the Times late Wednesday.
“He was, from the beginning, trying in his humblest form to show he was not resisting in no form or way,” Hall, 42, added. Officials found Hall in Houston on Monday, arrested him on outstanding warrants and interviewed him about Floyd’s fatal encounter with police, the Times reported.
Hall’s description of Floyd’s arrest contrasts with the narrative in the criminal complaint against former officer Derek Chauvin, which says Floyd initially resisted being handcuffed but then became compliant.
Hall, whose warrants were for charges of felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault and felony drug possession, gave a fake name to police at the site of Floyd’s death and hitchhiked to Houston two days later, the Times reported, citing an unidentified Minnesota official.
Hall told the Times that he returned to Houston because his only connection to Minnesota “that had me Houston-routed” was Floyd, who was also from there. A pastor introduced the pair in Minneapolis, Hall told the newspaper.
A woman was also in Floyd’s car at the time of his death. Hall told the Times that he did not know her name.
He recounted to the newspaper the last moments of Floyd’s life.
“He was just crying out at that time for anyone to help because he was dying,” Hall said. “I’m going to always remember seeing the fear in Floyd’s face because he’s such a king. That’s what sticks with me, seeing a grown man cry, before seeing a grown man die.”
20-year-old protester in Austin critically injured by police over weekend, family says
Justin Howell, 20, has suffered a fractured skull and brain damage, his family said Wednesday, after a police officer in Austin shot the young black man with “less-lethal” ammunition during protests over the weekend.
Howell, a political science major at Texas State University, was peacefully demonstrating late on Sunday outside Austin’s police headquarters, police chief Brian Manley said at a news conference earlier this week.
At around 11 p.m. Sunday, a man standing beside him threw a water bottle at the officers guarding the building, and then a backpack. The officers responded with a bean bag round.
But the munition missed, Manley said, and instead hit Howell, who fell on his head.
Other protesters scrambled to help him, the police chief said, and some officers on the scene told them to move Howell forward. Yet as a group followed instructions, carrying Howell’s limp body toward the police building, other police responded with even more “less-lethal” munitions.
Video of the scene shows police shooting at the group about a dozen times. Manley said one person was struck in the hand.
@arianalipkin pic.twitter.com/ZGHtMpPj8B— David Frost (@DavidFr31601156) June 1, 2020
“We’re trying to get help,” one person screams.
Howell was eventually transported inside the police building and taken to the hospital, Manley said, as the incident quickly gained attention in Texas news outlets.
“We are praying for this young man and his family, and we’re hoping that his condition improves quickly,” Manley said at the news conference on Monday.
Howell went unidentified for the next two days — until his brother, Joshua, penned an emotional response on Wednesday in the Battalion, the student newspaper at Texas A&M University. His brother, Joshua said, had not been throwing anything at the police.
“We are interested in you appropriately using the responsibilities with which the people of Austin have entrusted you,” Joshua Howell wrote to the chief. “Prayer is not an excuse to abdicate responsibility.”
New York Times staffers denounce Tom Cotton op-ed that urged military incursion into American cities
Staffers at the New York Times are publicly rebuking their own newspaper for publishing an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), which called for military intervention into American cities where protests over George Floyd’s death have led to further unrest.
The backlash, which spilled out on Twitter, came from dozens across the organization and included opinion writers, reporters, editors and magazine staffers. Several tweeted the same message — “Running this puts Black @nytimes staffers in danger" — with a screenshot of the editorial’s headline: “Tom Cotton: Send In The Troops."
In his op-ed, Cotton defended the invocation of the Insurrection Act, claiming that “rioters have plunged many American cities into anarchy," with looting that has nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that an “overwhelming show of force” is needed to “restore order to our streets.”
George Conway’s group releases new ad accusing Trump of turning cities into ‘war zones’
📺 @realDonaldTrump is no longer hiding that he’s a brazen authoritarian, so desiring of control and power that he’s willing to turn our once peaceful cities into war zones.#AmericaOrTrump pic.twitter.com/8Kn5Zi14Qx— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 3, 2020
An anti-Trump super PAC co-founded by George T. Conway III, a prominent attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, released a new ad Wednesday accusing President Trump of turning U.S. cities into “war zones.” (George T. Conway III is also a contributing columnist to The Washington Post’s opinion section.)
The 60-second spot is the Lincoln Project’s latest attack ad targeting Trump and focuses on his response to the ongoing protests. The ad highlights the president’s threat to deploy the military to quell violent acts and looting, as well as his widely denounced Bible photo op that resulted in a large group of mostly peaceful protesters outside the White House being forcibly removed by federal authorities using chemical gas and less lethal rounds.
“When Donald Trump came out of hiding this week, he didn’t do it to bring us together or heal the nation. He wasn’t there to offer words of calm and comfort,” the ad’s narrator says over photos and videos of recent protests. “Instead, he became what we always feared, evoked the worst of our past, threatened our governors and states.”
Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric — “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and his urging of governors nationwide to “dominate” — flash across the screen as quotes written in white text.
The video goes on to slam Trump’s Monday visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which has since been widely denounced by many, including religious leaders.
“He didn’t invoke the Lord to give us wisdom, but to boost his polls,” the narrator says.
“Washington transformed into a war zone for this coward,” the voice continues, referring to Monday’s incident involving the protesters in Lafayette Square. “This is a time for choosing: America or Trump.”
The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Thursday.
L.A. protest ends with arrests of demonstrators who violated curfew
LOS ANGELES — A large nighttime rally outside City Hall dispersed, but not before dozens were arrested in peaceful protest for not adhering to the city’s curfew.
At around 10:30 p.m. local time, police in riot gear ended up handcuffing close to 100 protesters who had overstayed the 9 p.m. curfew by about an hour and a half.
But many attendees of the 1,000-person rally in Los Angeles described the demonstration, meant to protest Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and the city’s police department, as “beautiful.” Some praised law enforcement for largely allowing them to congregate and support their cause.
“When I first got here it was really scary, because when I came here I saw the National Guard and I was not myself,” said Ashley, a 22-year-old protester from Pasadena, Calif., who declined to give her last name. “So seeing that made me fear what was going to happen.”
For Bernard Elmore, 58 of Los Angeles, attending the protest was just as much about witnessing a peaceful anti-police brutality protest after experiencing the 1992 Rodney King riots, as it was about sharing the experience with his 16-year-old daughter, Mayah.
“This is going to be history. She needs to see a peaceful protest, not that negative stupid stuff,” he said. “If you’re trying to be a voice and let your voice speak for the cause, you need to see this side of it.”
Earlier in the evening, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California filed an emergency lawsuit challenging “draconian curfews” imposed in the region, arguing that the orders violate constitutional rights and calling for them to be immediately rescinded.
Many attendees of the City Hall protest said they were unsure whether they would breach the curfew, despite understanding the need to pushback on what they believed was an unjustified timeline.
“No one is nervous about each other, or rioting, but we’re definitely on edge about the police presence,” said Yoko Okumura, 32. “For people who do stay, the curfew is criminalizing people who are out in their own city who just want to be heard.”
On a bridge in New Orleans, police tear gas the crowd
NEW ORLEANS — Police fired tear gas into a large crowd of protesters rallying against police brutality Wednesday night in New Orleans, an incident that seemingly marked a turning point in the tone of the city’s largely peaceful protests.
Hundreds of protesters marched through city streets for hours without incident before making their way up a highway on-ramp and onto the Crescent City Connection, an elevated bridge that connects New Orleans proper to neighboring Jefferson Parish. There, a line of officers and police vehicles blocked protesters from crossing the bridge.
Protesters faced off with the line of officers for nearly an hour, but the relative calm seemed to shift just after 10:15 p.m. As the crowd chanted, “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” a small number of protesters apparently provoked shield-wearing officers, who then fired tear gas into the crowd.
A near-stampede ensued during the brief but panicked moment that followed, when hundreds of protesters ran toward the highway on-ramp to exit the chaos. Clouds of tear gas were visible in the air above the departing crowd, and some protesters were seen rubbing their eyes and vomiting from the effects of the gas.
Most protesters left the highway after the tear gas was deployed, though a small crowd continued to stand off with officers before they were eventually dispersed.
The New Orleans Police Department later confirmed the incident, tweeting that officers “deployed tear gas tonight to disperse protesters after the crowd refused to comply with three orders not to attempt to walk across the [bridge].” Police tweeted that officers were compelled to gas the crowd “in response to escalating, physical confrontation.”
Wednesday’s march marked the second night in a row when New Orleans protesters took over a city highway. On Tuesday, however, the highway march was largely peaceful, with some officers even taking a knee in unison with protesters.
Local organizers have additional marches planned for Thursday and Friday this week.
Three NYPD officers, suspect injured after knife attack and shooting in Brooklyn
Three New York City police officers were injured in what police say was a “cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack” early Thursday morning, though the authorities did not mention any direct connection between the incident and the protests, other than the officers’ duty assignments.
At around 12:15 a.m., police say a man approached two officers assigned to an anti-looting patrol near the intersection of Church and Flatbush Avenues in Brooklyn. New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a briefing that surveillance footage shows the man brandished a knife and stabbed one of the officers in the neck.
When shots rang out from the scene, a nearby sergeant and police officer heard the noise and responded to the intersection. Shea said they opened fire when they saw the man holding a gun that police believe he took from an officer. Two officers were shot in the hand during the gunfight. The suspect was also shot multiple times.
Police recovered 22 casings and several unspent bullets on the ground. The police firearm and a knife were found at the scene.
All three injured officers received medical treatment, are in stable condition and expected to recover. The suspect is also in the hospital in critical condition, Shea said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and Shea visited the officers and their families in the hospital early Thursday morning.
“No matter what else is happening around us, we’ve got to be there for each other,” de Blasio said at a news conference early Thursday. “Officers protect us. We’ve have to respect, support and protect them.”
The anti-looting patrols are part of the NYPD’s response to more than a week of upheaval in the city. Police have been violently attacked by some looters and drivers, sending several officers to the hospital in recent days.
Officers have also used force against Black Lives Matter protesters, while dozens of stores have been raided and vandalized. The inconsistent police response has drawn criticism from Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and protesters.
NYPD officers seen beating cyclist with batons in ‘horrifying’ viral video amid curfew crackdown
Horrifying. You start with the tiny possibility that two officers may be walking over to deescalate the abusive one.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 4, 2020
Instead, they join in beating a man trying to get out of traffic.
This isn’t a problem of bad apples or incidents. This is an institutional and systemic crisis. https://t.co/eoBXXnNXZV
Outrage over the New York Police Department’s aggressive curfew enforcement appeared to reach a boiling point Wednesday night, fueled in part by a viral video that showed at least three officers beating a cyclist with batons in the street.
In the video, which was reportedly taken by people inside a car stuck in traffic at the intersection of 50th Street and 3rd Avenue in Manhattan, the cyclist can be seen attempting to get away from an officer wearing a helmet and wielding a baton.
As the cyclist moves, the officer follows on foot and begins repeatedly hitting the person’s hip and upper thigh area.
“Oh my God,” the person filming says.
Soon, two other cops, also armed with batons, rush to the scene. They converge on the cyclist, swinging their batons, forcing the person off the bike before the video abruptly ends.
The 10-second clip was shared to Twitter late Wednesday and prompted swift condemnation, including from politicians such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro.
“Horrifying,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This isn’t a problem of bad apples or incidents. This is an institutional and systemic crisis.”
Castro also criticized the actions of the officers on Twitter, writing that violating the city’s 8 p.m. curfew is “no excuse for senselessly beating someone.”
The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.
Wednesday night’s tense confrontation came as police cracked down on demonstrations happening after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, creating scenes of mass chaos as officers clashed with what had been a largely peaceful crowd.
The moment NYPD struck against peaceful protesters in downtown Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/YOERVnNsnh— Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 4, 2020
“We gave them warnings for awhile," NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan told Fox News. "No one wanted to leave, so we brought our teams in, we made 60 arrests and we were able to disperse the rest of the crowds.” Monahan added that there would be “no more tolerance” of people breaking curfew, according to the Gothamist.
ACLU sues to end curfews in Southern California, calling restrictions ‘draconian’
The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California filed an emergency lawsuit challenging “draconian curfews” imposed in the region in response to protests, arguing that the orders violate constitutional rights and calling for them to be immediately rescinded.
The lawsuit — filed Wednesday night on behalf of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles as well as individual protesters and journalists — targets curfew orders in Los Angeles city and county and the city of San Bernardino that have been in place for several days now. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and the city’s police chief, Michel R. Moore, are named as defendants, among other local leaders.
Earlier Wednesday, Garcetti announced that restrictions in Los Angeles would end Thursday, “barring a bad night.” Other officials named in the lawsuit have yet to signal a complete rollback.
“These unconstitutional curfews have suppressed a huge amount of important political protest activity and disrupted the lives of over 10 million people,” Ahilan Arulanantham, senior counsel of the ACLU SoCal, said in a statement. “The curfews must end now.”
Arulanantham told The Washington Post in an email that he believes the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, is the first of its kind from the ACLU in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Describing the curfews as “extraordinary suppression of literally all political protest after dark,” the ACLU alleges that the official action “plainly violates the First Amendment” and infringes on the Constitution’s protection for freedom of movement. Additionally, the suit claims that the orders have made it “extremely difficult” for journalists to report on the unrest.
Beyond demanding that curfews in Southern California be reversed immediately, the ACLU is requesting that the court declare such restrictions “unlawful under the First, Fifth, Ninth, and Fourteenth Amendments.”
“The City and County of Los Angeles are attempting to use these curfews to suppress Black Lives Matter – L.A.’s right to protest,” Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, said in Wednesday’s statement. “They are attempting to suppress our ability to fully mobilize and focus full attention on the true issue of concern in the protests — police violence against Black people.”
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: ‘George Floyd’s life mattered’
WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex speaks about #GeorgeFloydProtests in a video to students at her her former school: “I’m so sorry that you have to go up ina world where this is still present” she told them. pic.twitter.com/rugDwjkD79— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 4, 2020
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had a powerful, timely message for the graduates of her own Los Angeles high school Wednesday: George Floyd’s life mattered.
“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing,” she told seniors at Immaculate Heart High School in a virtual commencement speech. “I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”
So Meghan, who has been outspoken about the racism she has faced at the hands of British tabloids, turned to the current events rocking the nation.
“George Floyd’s life mattered,” she said, repeating that sentiment for other black Americans who have died in police custody or in shootings — Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Stephon Clark — and the “many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”
In addition to describing her own childhood memories of the 1992 riots, the duchess cited a piece of advice she received from her former teacher at the private all-girls Catholic school: To always put the needs of other before your own fears.
“That has stuck with me throughout my entire life,” she said, “and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before.”
She still vividly remembers the “seeing ash fall from the sky” in response to the police beating of Rodney King, and said she was sorry the graduates had to grow up with history seemingly repeating itself. But nearly three decades later, she said, it was notable what had changed, too.
“We are seeing communities come together,” she told the class of 2020. “You are going to be part of this movement.”
Huntsville, Ala., police launch tear gas, rubber bullets at peaceful protesters
Police officers in Huntsville, Ala., launched rubber bullets and tear gas at a peaceful crowd demonstrating by a park in the city’s center Wednesday evening, creating a chaotic scene.
Officials said an official permit for the protest had expired an hour earlier and protesters had refused to leave.
“What you saw tonight was probably the most extreme patience I’ve ever seen with people who wouldn’t do what we say and were breaking the law,” Huntsville police lieutenant Michael Johnson told AL.com.
Crowds this week in Huntsville, one of the state’s largest cities, have been calling on city leaders to take down a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse. Gathering outside that building — its steps now fortified — on Wednesday, they rallied in a nearby park and chanted to protest the death of George Floyd.
After 6:30 p.m., little seemed to change, according to video by Ian Hoppe of AL.com. Police silently watched the demonstrators from the courthouse steps, and the protesters below dared them to take a knee in solidarity.
But shortly before 8 p.m., officials formed a riot line at an intersection directly behind the protesters. The crowd, ordered to disperse, reassembled across from the riot line instead.
“I can’t breathe,” the crowd chanted, and then, “We are peaceful.”
As the riot police strapped on gas masks, they released a piercing siren. Helicopters and drones circled overhead, Hoppe said on Twitter, and protesters began chanting, “F--- the police!”
Rubber bullets and canisters of tear gas followed moments later, with some of the searing chemical agents enveloping a small, screaming girl Hoppe estimated to be about 3 years old.
Another moment from the protests in Huntsville tonight shows tear gas landing among the crowd. Video and narration from @ianhoppe. pic.twitter.com/VsBoy4uTd6— AL.com (@aldotcom) June 4, 2020
Some protesters screamed in pain, and a line of police cars drove through the street, sirens blazing. “Hands up, don’t shoot,” some in the crowd yelled.
Johnson, the police lieutenant, claimed to AL.com that authorities saw individuals with guns or taking unknown objects from their backpacks. One officer on the scene received a minor injury to his head, and 24 people were arrested, he said.
Huntsville police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post
Some major cities end curfews as protests remain peaceful late into the night
In some major cities on Wednesday night, local officials lifted curfews or decided not to enforce the orders after unrest eased somewhat.
Faced with mass demonstrations and calls for justice that grew into to looting, fires and violent clashes at night, dozens of cities this weekend enacted curfews that by Monday affected more than 60 million people. But many demonstrators continued to go out, some facing arrest under the new rules while gathering peacefully.
On Tuesday in Detroit, police arrested more than a hundred people for violating an 8 p.m. curfew. But on Wednesday, Police Chief James Craig said he would not get in the way of anyone marching peacefully after hours, the Detroit Free Press reported. The chief and officers have knelt among demonstrators in an effort to show solidarity.
“I support the peaceful protest,” Craig told the newspaper. “That’s what I’m seeing now. Right now, I want to support these young people having their voices heard.”
Elsewhere, mayors have lifted curfews entirely. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D), who on Tuesday extended Seattle’s 9 p.m. curfew for the rest of the week, tweeted Wednesday evening that she had decided instead to cancel the order after she and Police Chief Carmen Best met with community leaders.
“Chief Best believes we can balance public safety and ensure peaceful protests can continue without a curfew,” Durkan wrote two hours before curfew was set to kick in. “For those peacefully demonstrating tonight, please know you can continue to demonstrate. We want you to continue making your voice heard.”
In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said the restrictions would end Thursday, “barring a bad night.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) tweeted Wednesday that her city’s curfew would end the next morning at 5 a.m.
‘I’ve done so much for religion,’ Trump says, days after widely denounced Bible photo-op
President Trump continued to defend his widely criticized decision to walk from the White House to a nearby church after authorities cleared out peaceful protesters using chemical agents and less lethal rounds, all so the president could pose with a Bible. In a new interview Wednesday, Trump argued, “I’ve done so much for religion.”
Trump’s comments came during a roughly 22-minute sit-down with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer broadcast on Newsmax Wednesday evening. Spicer asked about the widely derided visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church this week.
“I went there because somebody suggested it was a good idea and I thought it was a great idea, and it was a great idea,” Trump said.
He then attempted to distance himself from the force used against protesters, telling Spicer, “I didn’t know if there were people around there or not.”
“I think everything was handled very well,” Trump added. “I will tell you, religious leaders loved it. Religious leaders thought it was great.”
A number of religious leaders, including the Episcopal bishop of Washington, have publicly condemned the visit, accusing Trump of using the historic place of worship as a “prop.” But Spicer didn’t challenge Trump’s characterization of the reaction to his quick trip and instead asked the president if he has grown in his faith since taking office.
“I think maybe I have from the standpoint that I see so much that I can do,” Trump said. “I’ve done so much for religion.”