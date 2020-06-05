The man falls to the ground. His head whips backward onto the pavement with a thud, and then he lies motionless.

“He’s bleeding out of his ear!” someone yells, as blood pools beneath the man’s head.

The officers then keep walking, leaving the man on the ground.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he is in “stable but serious condition,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. Buffalo police spokesman Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said he believes the man’s injuries include a laceration and “possible concussion,” while Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it was a “serious head injury.”

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood launched an internal affairs investigation into the officers after seeing the video, Rinaldo said. He declined to identify the officers who were suspended.

Video of the incident provoked widespread condemnation online, as police in cities across the country fall under intensifying scrutiny for incidents of excessive force against peaceful protesters. Poloncarz called the incident “sickening” while New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said it was “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

“Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that he fully supported the officers’ suspensions.

A Buffalo police press statement initially said that a man was injured when he “tripped and fell” during “a skirmish involving protesters,” in which several people were arrested. That language only amplified the criticism, as the video showed otherwise.

Rinaldo said that the statement that the man “tripped” came from officers who were not directly involved and were standing behind the two officers who shoved the man, lacking the right vantage point. Rinaldo said that once the video surfaced, it was brought to Lockwood’s attention, leading to the officers’ immediate suspension without pay.

Mayor Brown said he and Lockwood were “deeply disturbed” by what they saw.

“After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening,” Brown said. “I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.”