Here are some significant developments:
- The authors of a high-profile study that found the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine could have dangerous side effects for covid-19 patients retracted it on Thursday, saying that they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”
- Federal health officials announced Thursday that laboratories will be required to report race and ethnic data about each person tested for the coronavirus to ensure that those tests are being carried out on an equitable basis.
- A Tennessee judge ruled Thursday that all registered voters must be allowed to vote by mail during the pandemic.
- Iran on Thursday freed Michael White, a California native who had been imprisoned for nearly two years before contracting the coronavirus. The release came as Iran faces a worrisome second wave of infections, with a record 3,574 new confirmed cases reported on Thursday.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Australian biotech firm says 100 million vaccine doses could be available by end of 2021
An Australian biotech firm has pledged to help fund and manufacture a promising covid-19 vaccine candidate, hoping to have millions of doses available by next year.
The University of Queensland, which has been working on developing a covid-19 vaccine candidate, announced a partnership with Australian biotech giant CSL and the Norway-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations on Friday. Under the agreement, CSL and CEPI will fund clinical trials and, if successful, the initial phase of large-scale production.
CSL, which would produce the first batches of the drug, said in a statement that its technology “can be scaled to produce up to one hundred million doses towards the end of 2021.”
The vaccine candidate uses a unique “molecular clamp” technology developed by University of Queensland researchers. Early preclinical trials showed that it produced high levels of antibodies that can neutralize the virus, the scientists said.
Trials are expected to start next month.
Virginia moves to next phase of reopening. Here’s what that means.
Most of Virginia will move to the next phase of reopening on Friday, allowing restaurants to have indoor dining at half capacity and gyms and fitness centers to open at 30 percent capacity.
But Northern Virginia and the city of Richmond, which have been hit harder by the novel coronavirus, will remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Forward Virginia” plan to return to normalcy.
Among other things, the looser restrictions in most parts of the state mean that the limit on groups expands to 50 or fewer people, instead of the 10 or fewer under Phase 1 — allowing some entertainment venues to reopen — while pools, museums and zoos can reopen with restrictions, officials said.
Hong Kong people defy covid-19 ban on Tiananmen vigil to honor massacre victims
HONG KONG — Thousands of people, candles in hand, gathered at a park and other locations across Hong Kong on Thursday to commemorate China’s massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square 31 years ago, defying the city’s first ban on the vigil, ostensibly over the coronavirus pandemic.
Shouting pro-democracy slogans, protesters drowned out announcements warning that gatherings of more than eight are illegal in the park and ignored nearby police.
The U.S. economic slide is likely bottoming out, but a recovery could take years
The U.S. economy’s steep slide appears to be leveling off amid signs that layoffs are easing, travel is modestly picking up, and Americans are beginning to eat out again, but a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is still a long way off, with economic activity at deeply depressed levels.
On Thursday, the latest sign that the economic decline may be bottoming out came as the government reported that 1.9 million Americans had applied for unemployment insurance during the last week of May — a painfully high number but the lowest since the novel coronavirus started spreading widely in the country in March.
The jobs data follows modest signs that the economy may be inching toward the beginnings of a recovery as the nation reopens. Mortgage applications have surged in recent weeks amid record-low interest rates. Consumption of oil and petroleum products is up. The number of travelers at airports, as measured by the Transportation Security Administration’s precheck numbers, has begun increasing in recent weeks. Even restaurant reservations have inched up.