Friday’s U.S. jobs report is expected to show that the country is facing its highest rate of unemployment since the days of the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, underscoring how quickly the coronavirus pandemic was able to lay waste to a decade’s worth of economic progress.

More than 21 million jobs were eliminated in March and April, and economists predict that the Department of Labor’s data will show that at least another 8 million were wiped out in May. That would bring the nationwide jobless rate to nearly 20 percent — a level not seen since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking monthly employment figures in 1948, and topped only during the worst years of the Great Depression.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The authors of a high-profile study that found the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine could have dangerous side effects for covid-19 patients retracted it on Thursday, saying that they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”
  • Federal health officials announced Thursday that laboratories will be required to report race and ethnic data about each person tested for the coronavirus to ensure that those tests are being carried out on an equitable basis.
  • A Tennessee judge ruled Thursday that all registered voters must be allowed to vote by mail during the pandemic.
  • Iran on Thursday freed Michael White, a California native who had been imprisoned for nearly two years before contracting the coronavirus. The release came as Iran faces a worrisome second wave of infections, with a record 3,574 new confirmed cases reported on Thursday.

