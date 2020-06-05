And in Washington state, new footage emerged showing Tacoma officers repeatedly beating a handcuffed black man, Manuel Ellis, who died in police custody in March. Early Friday, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards called for the officers to be fired. “Why does it always take a video for the public to believe when a black person’s life is taken unjustly?” she said.
Here are some significant developments:
- At Floyd’s memorial in Minneapolis, the Rev. Al Sharpton decried the oppression of black Americans, saying: “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ’Get your knee off our necks.’”
- A judge set bail at $750,000 apiece with conditions, or $1 million without, for the three former police officers charged with aiding Floyd’s killing.
- In his most extensive comments on the widespread civil unrest, Attorney General William P. Barr defended the aggressive law enforcement response while acknowledging the “long-standing” concerns with police that were exposed by Floyd’s death.
- The Senate Democratic caucus gathered Thursday at the Capitol for a moment of silence that lasted 8 minutes 46 seconds, the exact time that a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died.
Trump heading to Maine despite cautions from governor about security
President Trump is scheduled to head to Maine on Friday afternoon to tour a company that manufactures cotton swabs for coronavirus testing despite concerns voiced by the state’s Democratic governor that his visit could spark unrest as the nation continues to grapple with the death in police custody of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
Gov. Janet Mills (D) cautioned Trump earlier in the week against coming to her state, and in a statement Thursday she asked him “to check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door and abandon the divisive language that sows seeds of distrust among our people.”
“I hope he will heed this call and appeal to the best in all people and lead us with courage and compassion through this difficult time,” Mills said.
A local television reporter posted a photo on Twitter early Friday showing trailers with large logs that have been placed around the perimeter of the property of Puritan Medical Products in Guilford, Maine, as a security precaution.
The visit is the latest by Trump and Vice President Pence to highlight the administration’s response to the pandemic.
Maine is also significant politically. In the presidential election, it awards electoral college votes by congressional district. Despite losing statewide in 2016, Trump carried the state’s 2nd Congressional District.
While in Maine, Trump is also scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with commercial fisherman in Bangor.
Tacoma mayor calls for officers to be fired over death of black man who yelled, ‘I can’t breathe!’
Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards called Friday for four officers involved in the death of a 33-year-old black man to be fired, hours after the county medical examiner ruled the death of Manuel Ellis in March a homicide.
New video footage of the violent March 3 arrest emerged late Thursday, showing police officers beating Ellis on the side of the road, repeatedly striking him while he was restrained in handcuffs on the ground. The footage, provided by the Tacoma Action Collective, shows officers telling him to “just put your hands behind your back” while they were already on top of him.
In a video statement, Woodards said the video only confirmed what the Pierce County medical examiner had made apparent: that Ellis died because of the actions of the four city police officers. The exact cause was respiratory arrest due to hypoxia — a lack of oxygen reaching body tissues — which was due to physical restraint.
Woodards demanded that the city manager fire the officers.
“Tonight, [the family] asked, why does it always take a video for the public to believe when a black person’s life is taken unjustly? As an African American woman, I didn’t need a video to believe,” Woodards said. “As I watched that video I became even more enraged and angered and disappointed.”
Tacoma demonstrators have drawn parallels between Ellis’s death and George Floyd’s.
In addition to demanding the officers’ firing, the mayor said she also instructed the city manager to allocate funds for body cameras immediately.
She asked that the district attorney prosecute the officers “to the fullest extent of the law.”
Maryland police searching for man filmed accosting group posting ‘KILLER COPS’ fliers
Park police in Maryland are searching for a man who appeared to assault a group of people while they were putting up fliers about George Floyd’s death along a portion of a popular trail that runs between Washington and Bethesda.
The tense confrontation that played out Monday on the Capital Crescent Trail was captured in a now-viral video, which began circulating widely Thursday, sparking furious calls for the man to be identified and the incident investigated. Members of the group in the video told WJLA on Thursday that they had been posting fliers bearing the all-caps message, “KILLER COPS WILL NOT GO FREE.”
The 34-second video opens with a man dressed in cycling gear, his eyes obscured by a pair of mirrored sunglasses, advancing toward a young woman.
“Hey, leave her alone,” the person filming says.
Without speaking, the man abruptly turns and strides over to a different young woman standing nearby. A person off-camera repeatedly shouts, “Do not touch her!” Ignoring the commands, the man tries to wrestle what looks like a roll of tape off her arm.
After the man moves back to his bike, the person filming tells him to “get out of here.” The man then picks up the bike and charges at the camera’s operator, appearing to send the person crashing to the ground.
On Tuesday, the park police tweeted images of the man asking for the public’s assistance to identify him. Authorities did not provide many details about the incident, referring to it only as “an assault.”
Demands for the man to be identified and investigated were renewed Thursday amid the outcry. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) eventually weighed in, asking people on Twitter to contact him or the Montgomery County state’s attorney with information.
Dallas police adopt policy requiring officers to intervene when they see abuse
Members of the Dallas police department who see another officer use inappropriate physical force are now required to step in and stop their colleagues, the city’s police chief said early Friday.
The rule, known as a “duty to intervene” policy, applies to both sworn and non-sworn officers. Police Chief Reneé Hall said the order is meant to create a police culture that would have prevented a death like that of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“His fellow co-workers either assisted or stood by and watched Mr. Floyd take his last breath. Had the officer’s partners intervened, the outcome might have been different,” the Dallas Police Department said in a statement, according to the Dallas Morning News.
As protesters across the nation have called for greater police accountability following Floyd’s death, activists in many cities — including Dallas — have called on law enforcement to adopt “duty to intervene” policies.
Police in Charlotte implemented a similar rule earlier this week, the Charlotte Observer reported, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) called on police forces in her state to do the same Thursday.
Hall’s order applies to any member of the Dallas police department “present at any scene where physical force is being applied,” the Morning News reported. It is unclear if or how officers who fail to adhere to the rule will be reprimanded.
In the days immediately following Floyd’s death, demonstrators in Minneapolis and nationwide demanded consequences for the three police officers who watched Derek Chauvin press his knee against Floyd’s neck.
Prosecutors announced stepped-up murder charges Wednesday for the officers, who have also been fired.
Texas GOP county chairs face calls to resign over posts calling Floyd’s death a hoax
One Facebook post falsely claimed that George Floyd’s death was a “staged event,” meant to rile up opposition to President Trump. Another showed a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. juxtaposed on a banana — an established racist trope.
And a third claimed that George Soros, the liberal billionaire, paid “white cops to murder black people” and that “black people to riot because race wars keep the sheep in line.”
All of the posts were shared in recent days by Republican county leaders in Texas, who are now facing calls to resign from top state officials within their party, the Texas Tribune reported.
“I have said it before and I will say it again now: the GOP must not tolerate racism. Of any kind. At any time,” George P. Bush, the state’s land commissioner, wrote on Twitter late Thursday. “I urge them to do the honorable thing and step aside now.”
The earliest, loudest and most damning condemnations were directed at the two GOP party chairs who shared a Facebook post floating a conspiracy theory about Floyd’s death.
Cynthia Brehm, the Bexar County chair, wrote on Facebook that Floyd’s death could have been a “filmed public execution” with “the purpose of creating racial tensions.”
Nueces County chair Jim Kaelin then posted the same text, calling it an “interesting perspective.”
Their posts drew immediate calls to resign from top Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, who called the posts “disgusting,” and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
“Spreading conspiracy theories that the murder was staged simply defies reality; it is irresponsible,” a spokesman for Abbott said in a statement to the Tribune.
Brehm, however, told Spectrum News San Antonio that she would not resign.
Also on Thursday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) called for the resignation of Keith Nielsen, the GOP chairman-elect in Harris County, who earlier this week had posted the image of the MLK quote and the banana, according to the Tribune.
Sue Piner, GOP chair in Comal County, outside San Antonio, shared the post with conspiracy theories about Soros.
Sen. Cory Booker fights tears while reflecting on personal experiences with racism, police
Following an emotional Senate session Thursday, when tensions ran high over a stalled anti-lynching bill, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) fought back tears as he recalled his own experiences growing up black in America, dealing with police and fighting for racial justice.
“I am emotionally raw,” Booker said in an interview with CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert.
Booker told Colbert that he wished he had been with the protesters in Lafayette Square on Monday, decrying federal authorities’ use of chemical agents and less-lethal rounds to clear out the crowd so President Trump could walk from the White House to a nearby church and pose outside with a Bible.
“I almost feel embarrassment that I wasn’t there with the protesters to confront what has been, in my opinion, in my lifetime one of the greatest affronts of our most sacred principles and ideals,” he said, calling the widely condemned moment “deeply offensive” and an “assault” on all Americans.
Booker became visibly moved as he opened up about being worried for his safety walking at night through Washington in recent days, remembering conversations he had when he was 12 or 13 years old with adult family members who warned him that he “would make people feel scared or uncomfortable.”
“I’m a United States senator, and I left here late last night, and I literally thought twice about putting on my shorts and T-shirt to walk home,” he said.
He also noted his experience protesting the Rodney King verdict in 1992.
“I think the thing that’s made a lot of my friends just break down in tears this week is 30 years ago at Rodney King, when we were marching at Stanford, we thought we could change this and that we wouldn’t have to have these same conversations with our kids,” Booker said, his voice growing thick. “You have kids now in our streets again, like I was in my 20s, who are really questioning this nation.”
Merkel condemns Floyd’s killing but avoids criticizing Trump over protest response
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the killing of George Floyd in a television interview, but held back from directly criticizing President Donald Trump for stoking tensions.
“The murder of George Floyd is very, very terrible,” she said in the interview with the German channel ZDF. “Racism is terrible. American society is very polarized.”
She sidestepped several questions on whether she believes President Trump is inflaming those divisions, saying she did not want to draw a direct connection. But she described his “political style” as “controversial."
“Racism has always existed,” she said. “Sadly it exists here too.”
Mayor resigns after email claim that local police never killed a ‘good person of color’
A Southern California mayor resigned Thursday after sending an email earlier in the week claiming that police in his city had never killed a “good person of color.”
Temecula Mayor James “Stew” Stewart sent the email Tuesday night, responding to a constituent asking what he and his administration were doing to address systemic racism in policing. After the email became public, Stewart said the word “good” had been added by mistake by the talk-to-text software he used to compose the message because of his dyslexia. He said he did not proof-read the email after working a 12-hour shift at his barbershop in Temecula, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
“As you know the City of Temecula does not have its own Police Department,” Stewart wrote in the brief email. “We contract with Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. And I don’t believe there’s ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer. So I’m kind of confuse what you are looking for.”
Some of Stewart’s critics accepted his apology for the mistake, the Press-Enterprise reported, but still considered his message troubling in the context of major protests demanding changes to address disparities in policing after Floyd’s death.
Many pointed out that police have killed people of color in Riverside County, where Temecula is located, including 19-year-old Tyisha Miller, who was shot and killed in 1998 by police responding to a 911 call from family members who could not wake her as she sat in a locked car with a handgun on her lap.
“City of Temecula, I hear you, I agree with you, and I am deeply sorry,” Stewart said in a statement announcing his resignation from the city council on Thursday, the Press-Enterprise reported.
He added: “I understand that even my sincerest apologies cannot remedy this situation. Because actions speak louder than words, I will step down as your Mayor and City Council Member effective immediately.”
New York mayor says arrests of essential workers after curfew are ‘NOT acceptable and must stop’
Amid crackdowns on protesters and others violating curfew, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) urged the city’s police department to protect the rights of essential workers after a pair of videos surfaced Thursday night showing the arrest of a food delivery worker out past 8 p.m.
“This is NOT acceptable and must stop,” de Blasio tweeted shortly after midnight, noting that he had just spoken to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea about the “troubling” incident. “Food delivery is essential work and is EXEMPTED from the curfew.”
In one of the videos, a man carrying an orange insulated backpack bearing the logo of Caviar, a food delivery company, is standing in the street surrounded by at least six police officers. A bicycle lays on its side at the man’s feet.
“Are you serious? Look, look, look I’m not even doing anything,” the man shouts. One officer can be heard telling him that he’s violating curfew as two others start removing his backpack.
The cops appear to ignore the man’s pleas to check his phone for proof that he is an essential worker, only telling him to “relax.” Another video shared minutes later shows the man being loaded into a police van.
NYPD officials said the man was taken to a nearby precinct where his credentials were verified and he was released.
DoorDash, the parent company of Caviar, told the Verge in a statement that it was “alarmed” by Thursday’s arrest and is in contact with city officials.
Thursday’s arrest fueled more backlash against the NYPD over its aggressive curfew enforcement. Videos have captured numerous confrontations as officers have clashed with protesters and journalists, who are also considered essential workers.
De Blasio stressed on Twitter that reporters covering the demonstrations would also be protected, writing, “Will get NYPD to fix this immediately.”
NYPD arrests protesters after hundreds violate curfew to march through Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — More than 200 peaceful protesters walked, biked and skateboarded up 6th Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Thursday. As the Tupac song “Changes” played from a speaker on a bicycle, the group ventured through the quiet, dark streets of Manhattan.
As the 8 p.m. curfew set in, the New York Police Department quickly broke up groups attempting to defy the order, which has come under harsh criticism this week. But this vibrant group outlasted most of their counterparts.
The group was mostly in their early 20s and came from diverse backgrounds. A white couple held hands as they marched, a woman with a headscarf made her way on a CitiBike, and a black woman directed marchers to take a knee as she spoke about defunding the NYPD.
“We’re just trying to be out here. We’re trying to not just enjoy ourselves, but also do this for a cause. We’re not doing this for no reason,” said 22-year-old Bronx resident John Bonilla.
Throughout the march, several dozen cyclists helped the group navigate around police and safely pass through intersections. Officers trailed the group for most of the walk, hanging back without intervening even after curfew.
But that all changed just after 10 p.m., when the group reached the southeastern corner of Central Park, where dozens of police officers awaited their arrival.
Standing at 5th Avenue and 59th Street, with the glow of the Plaza Hotel and the Pulitzer Fountain behind them, the demonstrators raised their arms and chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
But within minutes, they were swarmed by police, who took protesters to the ground to arrest them.
As one young man was pinned to the ground and an officer zip-tied his hands behind his back, he screamed out to another protester, whom he had just met that evening, and relayed his brother’s phone number so he could be alerted.
Two National Guardsman injured in a lightning strike during D.C. protests
Two National Guardsmen were hurt late Thursday night after a lightning strike in Washington, D.C.
The guardsmen were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department.
The lightning came during a thunderstorm that intermittently dropped rain and blew hefty winds across the city for hours.
There were no reports of injuries to the hundreds of protesters who continued to march and demonstrate in the severe weather.
Video shows man motionless, bleeding from the head after Buffalo police shove him; two officers suspended
Police officers in Buffalo were filmed pushing a man, who fell to the ground and was seen lying motionless and bleeding from the head, during protests in the area Thursday.
Two officers involved have been suspended without pay, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo with the Buffalo Police Department said Thursday night, declining to identify them. Officers who were not directly involved but witnessed the incident initially described the man as “tripping and falling” before the police commissioner saw video and launched an investigation, Rinaldo said. Police announced the suspensions after the video began circulating widely.
The man is in stable condition with a laceration and possible concussion, Rinaldo said.
Footage posted by local news station WBFO shows the man walking up to uniformed officers in Niagara Square. The officers yell what sounds like “Move!” and “Push him back!” An officer can be seen pushing him with arm outstretched, while another shoves a baton into him. A third officer appears to shove colleagues toward the man.
The man falls back on the pavement with a thud, his head whipping back on the pavement, then is still.
Officers file past him. One of the officers who struck the man stops to bend down, then is pushed forward by a colleague.
“He’s bleeding out of his ear,” someone yells, as blood pools beneath the man’s head.
Officers grab another person in the area and a woman tells the person filming to back up, as the injured man is obscured.
A second video captured the incident from across the street.
State police medics gave the man aid, Rinaldo said.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Thursday night that he had seen the videos in which an “older protester appears to have been shoved by police” before suffering “a serious head injury.”
“It sickens me,” Poloncarz wrote.
Police told WIVB that four people were arrested at the Niagara Square protests on disorderly conduct charges, four of them for allegedly blocking traffic.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m., according to WBFO.
Twitter removes George Floyd video shared by Trump campaign, citing copyright claim
Twitter on Thursday took down a video shared by President Trump’s reelection campaign that was dedicated to George Floyd and the protests over his death in police custody, citing a violation of copyright.
The roughly four-minute video, titled “Healing, Not Hatred,” was first posted by the official Team Trump account Wednesday evening. In the clip, which was retweeted by Donald Trump Jr., audio from the president’s Saturday remarks on Floyd’s death provides narration for photos and videos of demonstrations that have taken place nationwide in recent days. Somber music plays quietly in the background.
While the video includes many images of peaceful protests and memorials for Floyd, it also highlights acts of violence and looting. Those scenes are paired with Trump decrying “anarchists” and “radical left wing groups” for “terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses and burning down buildings.”
On Thursday, Twitter removed the video.
The action did not go over well with the Trump campaign. Trump and conservatives have accused Twitter and other social media giants of political censorship, a charge the company has repeatedly denied.
“This incident is yet another reminder that Twitter is making up the rules as they go along,” Trump campaign spokesman Andrew Clark said in a statement. “From the dubious removal of the hilarious Nickelback video to capricious fact checks and manipulated media labels to questionable claims of copyright, Twitter has repeatedly failed to explain why their rules seem to only apply to the Trump campaign but not to others. Censoring out the President’s important message of unity around the George Floyd protests at a critical time is an unfortunate escalation of this double standard.”
A spokesperson for Twitter told The Post that the platform responds to “valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.” According to the Lumen copyright database, a DMCA takedown notice regarding the video was sent to Twitter on Thursday.