Twitter on Thursday took down a video shared by President Trump’s reelection campaign that was dedicated to George Floyd and the protests over his death in police custody, citing a violation of copyright.

The roughly four-minute video, titled “Healing, Not Hatred,” was first posted by the official Team Trump account Wednesday evening. In the clip, which was retweeted by Donald Trump Jr., audio from the president’s Saturday remarks on Floyd’s death provides narration for photos and videos of demonstrations that have taken place nationwide in recent days. Somber music plays quietly in the background.

While the video includes many images of peaceful protests and memorials for Floyd, it also highlights acts of violence and looting. Those scenes are paired with Trump decrying “anarchists” and “radical left wing groups” for “terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses and burning down buildings.”

On Thursday, Twitter removed the video.

We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down.



Joining hands, not hurling fists.



Standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility. pic.twitter.com/mp8957czvh — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 3, 2020

The action did not go over well with the Trump campaign. Trump and conservatives have accused Twitter and other social media giants of political censorship, a charge the company has repeatedly denied.

“This incident is yet another reminder that Twitter is making up the rules as they go along,” Trump campaign spokesman Andrew Clark said in a statement. “From the dubious removal of the hilarious Nickelback video to capricious fact checks and manipulated media labels to questionable claims of copyright, Twitter has repeatedly failed to explain why their rules seem to only apply to the Trump campaign but not to others. Censoring out the President’s important message of unity around the George Floyd protests at a critical time is an unfortunate escalation of this double standard.”