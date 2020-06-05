As tens of thousands of people marched mostly peacefully through American cities again to mourn George Floyd and demand police accountability, fresh outrage arose over new videos capturing abuse.

In Buffalo, two police officers were suspended Thursday after shoving and seriously injuring a 75-year-old man at a demonstration against police brutality — an incident New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) called “utterly disgraceful.”

And in Washington state, new footage emerged showing Tacoma officers repeatedly beating a handcuffed black man, Manuel Ellis, who died in police custody in March. Early Friday, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards called for the officers to be fired. “Why does it always take a video for the public to believe when a black person’s life is taken unjustly?” she said.

Here are some significant developments:

  • At Floyd’s memorial in Minneapolis, the Rev. Al Sharpton decried the oppression of black Americans, saying: “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ’Get your knee off our necks.’”
  • A judge set bail at $750,000 apiece with conditions, or $1 million without, for the three former police officers charged with aiding Floyd’s killing.
  • In his most extensive comments on the widespread civil unrest, Attorney General William P. Barr defended the aggressive law enforcement response while acknowledging the “long-standing” concerns with police that were exposed by Floyd’s death.
  • The Senate Democratic caucus gathered Thursday at the Capitol for a moment of silence that lasted 8 minutes 46 seconds, the exact time that a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died.