A federal judge ruled late Friday night that the Denver Police Department must stop using “chemical weapons or projectiles against peaceful protesters” after four protesters filed suit against the city of Denver.

“If a store’s windows must be broken to prevent a protestor’s facial bones from being broken or eye being permanently damaged, that is more than a fair trade,” U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote. “If a building must be graffiti-ed to prevent the suppression of free speech, that is a fair trade. The threat to physical safety and free speech outweighs the threat to property.”

Jackson, an appointee of President Barack Obama, added that “the Denver Police Department has failed in its duty to police its own.” The protesters who brought the suit presented video evidence that showed officers using pepper spray on protesters, “none of whom appeared to be engaging in violence or destructive behavior,” the judge wrote. Jackson reviewed video evidence of projectiles knocking out a peaceful protester and hitting a protester’s eyes, causing serious injuries.

Police officers’ use of tear gas and other nonlethal crowd-control measures has come under intense national scrutiny, notably after largely peaceful protesters were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square outside the White House on Monday so that President Trump could stage a photo op with a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Jackson said he recognizes the difficulty in enforcing his order, so he is allowing force to be authorized by only high-ranking supervisors who are on the scene themselves and who personally witnesses violence or destruction.

The 11-page decision details other restrictions on Denver police officers or others who assist them at demonstrations. They stipulate that rubber bullets can never be aimed at the head, pelvis or back or shot indiscriminately into a crowd. Officers must also wear body cameras that are recording at all times, his decision said.