Cities and towns across the United States are bracing for another outpouring of protest Saturday amid national outrage over law enforcement excess that was sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody.

Officials in Washington, D.C., are preparing for the city’s largest demonstration yet, with tens of thousands of people expected to start gathering in the early morning hours. Rallies are also planned near the Trump golf club in Doral, Fla.; in front of Philadelphia’s famed art museum; outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s official residence; and in many lesser-known places, from Collegeville, Pa., to Poquoson, Va.

Researchers say these protests, now in their 12th day, are the broadest in U.S. history, having spread to well over 650 cities and towns, across all 50 states.

Here are some significant developments:

  • A public viewing and private memorial service for Floyd are scheduled to take place Saturday in Raeford, N.C., near his birthplace. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has ordered flags at all state facilities to fly at half-staff until sunset in honor of Floyd.
  • Although clashes between protesters and police have ebbed in recent days, and curfews in some places have been lifted, tensions remained high Friday night, with mayhem in Portland, Ore., extending into early Saturday. In New York, police arrested protesters out after an 8 p.m. curfew.
  • Fifty-seven members of the Buffalo Police Department’s emergency response team resigned from the unit to protest the suspension of two officers who shoved a 75-year-old protester to the ground.
  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday admitted the league had been wrong to ignore players who spoke out against police brutality and encouraged peaceful protest, a remarkable reversal, given the exile of Colin Kaepernick following his own protest.
  • A federal judge ruled late Friday that the Denver Police Department must stop using “chemical weapons or projectiles against peaceful protesters” after four protesters filed suit against the city.
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said the state will conduct an independent review of the in-custody death of Manuel Ellis, a black man who was filmed being beaten by Tacoma police while handcuffed on the ground.