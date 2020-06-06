Researchers say these protests, now in their 12th day, are the broadest in U.S. history, having spread to well over 650 cities and towns, across all 50 states.
Here are some significant developments:
- A public viewing and private memorial service for Floyd are scheduled to take place Saturday in Raeford, N.C., near his birthplace. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has ordered flags at all state facilities to fly at half-staff until sunset in honor of Floyd.
- Although clashes between protesters and police have ebbed in recent days, and curfews in some places have been lifted, tensions remained high Friday night, with mayhem in Portland, Ore., extending into early Saturday. In New York, police arrested protesters out after an 8 p.m. curfew.
- Fifty-seven members of the Buffalo Police Department’s emergency response team resigned from the unit to protest the suspension of two officers who shoved a 75-year-old protester to the ground.
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday admitted the league had been wrong to ignore players who spoke out against police brutality and encouraged peaceful protest, a remarkable reversal, given the exile of Colin Kaepernick following his own protest.
- A federal judge ruled late Friday that the Denver Police Department must stop using “chemical weapons or projectiles against peaceful protesters” after four protesters filed suit against the city.
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said the state will conduct an independent review of the in-custody death of Manuel Ellis, a black man who was filmed being beaten by Tacoma police while handcuffed on the ground.
Protesters and police clash again in Portland
Protesters and police clashed early Saturday in Portland, Ore., where tensions have continued to escalate almost nightly around a county justice center that was set aflame last week.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday local time, the Portland Police Department declared that a demonstration there had become an unlawful assembly amid reports that bottles and fireworks were being thrown at officers. The department wrote on Twitter that lasers were being pointed at officers, while others were being hit with slingshot rounds.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it deployed gas and later tear gas as deputies tried to disperse the crowd.
By 4 a.m. local time, the crowd had left the area, police said, adding: “20 adults arrested, 1 Juvenile detained.”
On Twitter, police displayed items they said were thrown at officers, including “full beverage cans, bricks, bottles, rocks, food.”
It’s not just water bottles. These are the items that are being launched at officers. Bricks, glass bottles, blades, ball bearings, mortars and batteries. At high speeds, these items can be deadly. These officers are trying to protect 400 people inside the Justuce Center. pic.twitter.com/FVJmaNcOpf— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) June 6, 2020
Before the confrontations spilled into early Saturday, a ninth day of protests in Portland following George Floyd’s death featured largely peaceful demonstrations throughout the city, local news reports said.
The Oregonian newspaper reported that local officials have closely scrutinized officers’ responses to earlier protests. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D), the paper reported, hinted to some demonstrators that he may make an announcement later Saturday banning the use of tear gas, which would follow Seattle’s lead after the city enacted a ban on police use of the chemical agent for the next 30 days.
The use of tear gas against demonstrators has become an increasingly controversial tactic, especially after some medical experts said the respiratory responses it is designed to elicit could worsen the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Running from tear gas, 12:11pm. #Portland #Pdx @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7iN0aXvlem— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 6, 2020
Federal judge orders Denver police to stop firing tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters
A federal judge ruled late Friday night that the Denver Police Department must stop using “chemical weapons or projectiles against peaceful protesters” after four protesters filed suit against the city of Denver.
“If a store’s windows must be broken to prevent a protestor’s facial bones from being broken or eye being permanently damaged, that is more than a fair trade,” U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote. “If a building must be graffiti-ed to prevent the suppression of free speech, that is a fair trade. The threat to physical safety and free speech outweighs the threat to property.”
Jackson, an appointee of President Barack Obama, added that “the Denver Police Department has failed in its duty to police its own.” The protesters who brought the suit presented video evidence that showed officers using pepper spray on protesters, “none of whom appeared to be engaging in violence or destructive behavior,” the judge wrote. Jackson reviewed video evidence of projectiles knocking out a peaceful protester and hitting a protester’s eyes, causing serious injuries.
Police officers’ use of tear gas and other nonlethal crowd-control measures has come under intense national scrutiny, notably after largely peaceful protesters were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square outside the White House on Monday so that President Trump could stage a photo op with a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Jackson said he recognizes the difficulty in enforcing his order, so he is allowing force to be authorized by only high-ranking supervisors who are on the scene themselves and who personally witnesses violence or destruction.
The 11-page decision details other restrictions on Denver police officers or others who assist them at demonstrations. They stipulate that rubber bullets can never be aimed at the head, pelvis or back or shot indiscriminately into a crowd. Officers must also wear body cameras that are recording at all times, his decision said.
The Denver Police Department said on Twitter that “we will comply with the judge’s directions, many of which are already in line with our community-consulted Use of Force Policy.” The department added that it is “asking for modifications to the Order that would account for limitations on staffing and body-worn cameras so the directions can be operationalized.”
Police face damage to their image from videos capturing brutality
Police in riot gear were marching across a mostly empty plaza in Buffalo when two officers shoved a lone 75-year-old man who stood in their way. He fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete. Officers marched past him as he lay motionless and bleeding from the ear.
In New York, officers clubbed nonviolent protesters several nights running. In Philadelphia, a high-ranking police official hit an unarmed protester in the head with a metal baton. In Erie, Pa., a woman sitting in front of police was hit with gas, then kicked over by an advancing officer.
These were scenes not seen so widely in the United States in decades, scenes that police training, recruitment and reform were intended to prevent: officers striking unarmed protesters, in the heart of American cities, carrying out orders.
Even among police leaders, there is a sense that these incidents — and, in some cases, misleading official accounts given before the videos emerged — could do lasting damage to the image of American police, most of whom have never been involved in violent encounters with anyone.
New York mostly peaceful after dark, but some clashes reported
Protesters in New York mostly returned home Friday night, but police made some arrests as political pressure mounted over the city’s continuing curfew.
In Brooklyn, a protester said he urged those around him engaged in a standoff with police to leave the site of their demonstration in Prospect Heights and go home. His hope was to avoid the violent clashes that were more common earlier this week.
“I’ve been out here every day since these protests started, and I’ve seen the worst of it,” Randy Williams told local TV station NY1. “And I don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”
In Clinton Hill, another neighborhood in the borough, one protester announced to the crowd, “You are nothing less to the cause if you’re not here after curfew,” the New York Times reported.
Nevertheless, some clashes with NYPD officers took place. A video posted on social media showed officers shoving a reporter after making arrests in Brooklyn.
Cops hit a man with batons and shove a reporter after arrests on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn. Wild pic.twitter.com/BLNvZ1iV7I— Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 6, 2020
The Times reported that on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police blocked a march that started near Mayor Bill de Blasio’s official residence. About 20 people were arrested, and some were forced to the ground.
Many of the arrests reportedly came after the city’s curfew passed. De Blasio has defended his decision to leave a curfew in place each night until Monday morning as cities such as Washington begin to lift theirs.
New York civil rights groups threatened Friday night to sue de Blasio if he extends his order. A number of local politicians, including New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, have also called on the mayor to lift the curfew.
Drew Brees says Trump is wrong about anthem protests
NFL star Drew Brees rejected President Trump’s assertion that he had nothing to apologize for after Brees changed his views on national anthem protests amid a public outcry over comments the 2010 Super Bowl MVP made earlier this week.
“I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities,” Brees said in an Instagram post addressed to Trump’s account.
Trump said the New Orleans Saints quarterback should not have apologized when he reiterated his view earlier this week that players kneeling during the national anthem were disrespecting the American flag.
“We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Saints teammate Michael Thomas among others slammed Brees for making such a statement in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Leading black players, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and reining Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, later released a video saying “I am George Floyd” and calling on the league to apologize for its handling of the protests that began in 2016 with Colin Kaepernick.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video statement that the league erred in how it handled the protests. Trump put immense pressure on the league to punish such actions in 2017 and called on officials to get rid of players who knelt during the anthem.