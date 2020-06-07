Clashes between protesters and police broke out again in Portland, Ore., early Sunday, as late-night demonstrations continued to devolve in the city’s downtown.

Officers eventually dispersed a crowd of protesters and made at least 50 arrests, the Portland Police Department said.

Earlier, Lt. Tina Jones, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a video statement posted on Twitter: “Lasers are being used by some members of the crowd. Balloons with paint, water bottles and full beer cans are among some of the items that have been thrown at officers.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff said an officer was injured “after a commercial grade firework” was shot over a fence that police have erected to try to protect a county justice center and its employees inside. The justice center has become a flash point for protests and was briefly set on fire last week.

Police Chief Jami Resch said in a statement that peaceful protests were taking place elsewhere in the city as demonstrations continued for a 10th day.

“Thank you to the many thousands of Portlanders who demonstrated tonight without violence,” the chief said. “Your voice is powerful, and I am with you. While your actions did not get the attention and coverage of the other events downtown, I want you to know we see you and we hear your message.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler instructed officers earlier Saturday to use tear gas only as a last resort, declining to go as far as Seattle in virtually banning the deployment of gas but reining a practice that has become increasingly controversial. It did not immediately appear that officers had used tear gas Saturday night after having done so the night before.