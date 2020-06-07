The demonstrations, which researchers call the broadest in U.S. history, even spread to Vidor, Tex., a notorious “sundown town” with a racist history, including Ku Klux Klan activity.
Here are some significant developments:
- Saturday’s demonstrations were mostly peaceful, though clashes continued in Portland, Ore., and in Seattle, where police used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside a precinct station and reported several injuries to officers in a melee with rock- and bottle-throwing protesters.
- A car rammed through a group of protesters on bicycles in Brooklyn on Saturday night, setting off a chase that ended in the driver’s arrest.
- Two police officers in Buffalo were charged after a widely circulated video appeared to show them shoving a 75-year-old protester, who fell and bled from the head as officers walked past him.
- After a public viewing and private memorial service in Raeford, N.C., Floyd’s body was transported to Houston, where his funeral will be held Tuesday.
- Philonise Floyd is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday. It will be the first congressional hearing on law enforcement reform since his brother’s death in police custody on Memorial Day.
- The executive editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer resigned following a staff revolt over an insensitive column headline, “Buildings Matter, Too.” Another newspaper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, has been accused of barring black journalists from covering protests and censoring certain stories.
New York City’s curfew ends
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said he is immediately ending the city’s curfew, which was set to expire on Monday morning.
“Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” the mayor wrote on Twitter early Sunday. “Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.”
The curfew was the city’s first in 77 years, and de Blasio had previously defended his decision to leave it in place, even as numerous other cities began to lift theirs.
A number of local politicians, including New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, had called on the mayor to lift the curfew. On Friday, civil rights groups threatened to sue de Blasio if he extended his order.
Portland police arrest protesters in melee at city justice center
Clashes between protesters and police broke out again in Portland, Ore., early Sunday, as late-night demonstrations continued to devolve in the city’s downtown.
Officers eventually dispersed a crowd of protesters and made at least 50 arrests, the Portland Police Department said.
Earlier, Lt. Tina Jones, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a video statement posted on Twitter: “Lasers are being used by some members of the crowd. Balloons with paint, water bottles and full beer cans are among some of the items that have been thrown at officers.”
The Multnomah County Sheriff said an officer was injured “after a commercial grade firework” was shot over a fence that police have erected to try to protect a county justice center and its employees inside. The justice center has become a flash point for protests and was briefly set on fire last week.
Police Chief Jami Resch said in a statement that peaceful protests were taking place elsewhere in the city as demonstrations continued for a 10th day.
“Thank you to the many thousands of Portlanders who demonstrated tonight without violence,” the chief said. “Your voice is powerful, and I am with you. While your actions did not get the attention and coverage of the other events downtown, I want you to know we see you and we hear your message.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler instructed officers earlier Saturday to use tear gas only as a last resort, declining to go as far as Seattle in virtually banning the deployment of gas but reining a practice that has become increasingly controversial. It did not immediately appear that officers had used tear gas Saturday night after having done so the night before.
Local TV station KATU reported that police apparently started making arrests shortly after 11:30 p.m. and that one officer was seen striking a protester, who seemed to have been recording video of him, with a baton and then pepper-spraying him.
Floyd’s body arrives in Houston
George Floyd, the “gentle giant” whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, has returned to Houston, where he lived for most of his life. On Tuesday, his body will be laid to rest in the same local cemetery where his mother is interred.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo made the announcement on Twitter just before 1 a.m. local time. The Fountain of Praise Church is set to have a six-hour public viewing on Monday before a mostly private and final memorial service the following day attended by a mix of family and dignitaries.
Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to attend Tuesday’s service, Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said last week. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) are also expected to attend, local TV station ABC-13 reported.
The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered an emotional eulogy during Floyd’s first memorial service on Thursday, comparing his death to the arc of the black experience in America and imploring the nation to “get your knee off our neck.” A second service was held Saturday in Raeford, N.C., near Floyd’s birthplace. From there, his body was flown to Texas.
After Tuesday’s service, Floyd will be buried in Pearland, Tex. According to Houston Chronicle, it will be the same cemetery where his mother, who died two years ago, was laid to rest.
British, Australian officials say solidarity protests raise covid-19 risks
Officials in Britain and Australia expressed alarm Sunday that large demonstrations in solidarity with U.S. protests could increase the risk of renewed outbreaks of covid-19 in their countries.
“It is undoubtedly a risk,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News when asked whether massive turnouts in London and other cities raised the prospect of a surge in coronavirus cases.
While he supports the protesters’ arguments, he said, “the virus itself doesn’t discriminate, and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus.”
His comments echoed concerns raised by officials across the United States as protests spread.
Hancock spoke after British protesters briefly clashed with mounted police near the residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaving 14 officers injured and marring an otherwise largely peaceful display of support for American demonstrators.
In Australia, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann on Sunday sharply denounced countrymen who rallied in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in defiance of coronavirus restrictions.
“I think it is incredibly selfish,” Cormann said in an interview with Sky News, Reuters reported. “It’s incredibly self-indulgent.”
More than 20,000 people turned out in Sydney and other cities Saturday in the solidarity demonstrations. Similar large demonstrations were organized in Germany and other U.S.-allied countries.
Black police chiefs express anger and dismay as they try to change their departments from within
The day that George Floyd’s cries for his mother reverberated across the country, Chief William T. Riley III walked up to a group of his officers discussing the horror they had seen.
“You know, chief, we already know if anything like that happened with us, we wouldn’t have a job,” one officer said.
Riley, a black police chief who was hired to transform the force in Inkster, Mich., after the suburban Detroit city settled a police brutality lawsuit in 2015, had trouble hiding his delight. But he remained firm.
“You are right,” Riley said. “Not only would you not have a job, you’d be locked up.”
In the past six years, as Black Lives Matter has emerged as a national movement to confront police brutality against people of color, the job of leading a department while black has become far more complex, politically sensitive and personally painful.
Athletes continue to join George Floyd protests
Professional athletes added their voices Saturday to calls for racial justice, joining local protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody.
In Milwaukee, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was joined by teammates Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason II and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’s brother, as they marched down 27th Street. The group all wore T-shirts that read “I can’t breathe” printed on the front. The players also wore masks and gloves.
Antetokounmpo and his teammates were also seen passing out water to protesters. In a video taken at the protest, Antetokounmpo can be seen talking to the crowd.
“We want peace,” he said. “We want justice. And that’s why we’re out here. That’s what we’re going to do today. That’s why I’m going to march with you guys.
“I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee and not be scared to walk in the street.”
The Denver Broncos organization also came out in big numbers on Saturday, with more than 70 players, coaches and other personnel leading a group of thousands through downtown Denver during a protest. Videos and photos shared from the team’s social media account show most wearing black T-shirts that read: “If You Ain’t With Us, You Against Us.”
In addition, many were wearing masks that had “I can’t breathe” printed on them. Safety Kareem Jackson was the driving force behind the team’s participation in the event, according to ESPN.
Other athletes who have participated in peaceful protests over the last week include the Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin, the Boston Bruins’ Zdeno Chara, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Washington Mystics guards Natasha Cloud and Kristi Toliver, and Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle.
Seattle police deploy stun grenades in attempt to disperse some protesters
Seattle police officers used stun grenades on Saturday night as they tried to disperse protesters outside a police precinct, with demonstrations continuing throughout the city.
The department’s Twitter account said individuals were throwing “rocks/bottles/and explosives” at police outside the East Precinct when officers escalated their response. Multiple people pointed out that the photo the department tweeted of what it claimed was an improvised explosive may, in fact, show a candle. A label in one of the images clearly says “candle.”
The Seattle Times reported that other groups of mostly peaceful protesters marched elsewhere in the city, including by the landmark Space Needle as protests continued for the ninth day.
Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best reached a deal on Friday that virtually bans all use of tear gas by officers in Seattle for the next 30 days. Only SWAT officers can still deploy tear gas, and even then it requires high-level approval from Best or someone she designates.
Video shows car plowing through protesters on bikes in Brooklyn
A car rammed through a group of protesters on bicycles during peaceful demonstrations in Brooklyn on Saturday night, setting off a chase that ended in the driver’s arrest, according to footage from the scene.
Video shows a group of about a dozen cyclists, who were part of a larger march, gathered at an intersection in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood when a dark Volkswagen hatchback lurches onto the sidewalk and accelerates toward them.
The car can be seen crashing into one protester head-on, the crunch of metal audible in the clip. Other cyclists can be seen banging on the vehicle and screaming at the driver to stop. Seconds later, the driver speeds off down the street.
Brooklyn resident Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, who shot the video, said he was among a group of protesters at the front of the demonstration.
The driver wanted to get through to go to work but could not be persuaded to turn around by multiple people, Spitzer-Rubenstein told The Washington Post.
“He refused to turn around, backed up and then rammed into the people,” he said. “The video of is of him driving onto the sidewalk and then hitting people.”
Other observers said protesters stopped the driver down the road. Video posted by Chris Welch, editor of the Verge, a technology news website, shows dozens of people surrounding the car. Several police officers in helmets and masks handcuff the driver.
The New York Police Department could not immediately confirm that the driver had been taken into custody.
In cities across the country, drivers have been captured on video careening through crowds of people in demonstrations.
In recent days, a car grazed several people and hit a cyclist during a protest in Newport Beach, Calif. The driver was arrested a few blocks away on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Another video showed a car swerving toward a protester in Denver. Last weekend, a truck barreled toward masses of demonstrators on a Minneapolis highway.
The New York Police Department also came under fire last weekend after officers in squad cars were filmed driving through protesters.