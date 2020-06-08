Please Note

Hurricane season is already wreaking havoc in Louisiana, one of the earliest states to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in the state early on Sunday evening, producing dangerous flooding in communities where residents were forced to weigh the relative risks of staying in the storm’s path and evacuating to shelters where social distancing could be difficult. Some coronavirus testing sites have shut down until Friday, and experts warn that the combination of a deadly storm and viral pandemic could become a “powder keg of risk” in the coming months.

“A real concern is that people may not evacuate,” said W. Craig Fugate, former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told The Washington Post. “We need to be clear about this: If you live in an evacuation zone and people say you need to evacuate, you move to higher ground.”

Here are some significant developments:

