“A real concern is that people may not evacuate,” said W. Craig Fugate, former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told The Washington Post. “We need to be clear about this: If you live in an evacuation zone and people say you need to evacuate, you move to higher ground.”
Here are some significant developments:
- As Brazil posts some of the highest daily coronavirus death tolls in the world, President Jair Bolsonaro is reducing the amount of data his government is releasing to the public.
- The Food and Drug Administration said Sunday that some N95 respirator masks from China cannot be reused, a reversal of its previous stance.
- Some covid-19 patients are taking days or even weeks to wake up from medically-induced comas, baffling neurologists and rehabilitation physicians.
- As coronavirus cases surge in Arizona, the state’s largest health system is warning that they don’t have room for any more patients who need external lung machines.
- A “misclassification error” likely made May’s unemployment rate look much lower than it actually was.
The pandemic hit and this car became home for a family of four
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The pandemic had forced them from their home. Then they had run out of money for a motel. That left the car, which is where Sergine Lucien, Dave Marecheau and their two children were one recent night, parked in a lot that was tucked behind a row of empty storefronts.
The spot was six miles from the main gate of a shuttered Walt Disney World, the engine of Orlando’s vast tourism economy, which in the best of times had struggled to keep its armies of low-wage workers housed, clothed and fed. Now the pandemic was revealing just how fragile and cruel that economy could be, as thousands of those workers found themselves on the edge of eviction and homelessness, living in cars or squatting in abandoned motels.
Some covid-19 patients taken off ventilators are taking days or even weeks to wake up
After five days on a ventilator because of covid-19, Susham “Rita” Singh seemed to have turned a corner. Around midnight on April 8, doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital turned off the sedative drip that had kept the previously healthy 65-year-old in a medically induced coma.
“The expectation is that you should start waking up after six hours, 12 hours or a day,” said her daughter, Silky Singh Pahlajani, a neurologist in New York City. “But it was six-and-a-half days before she started … opening her eyes. I thought she had suffered a massive stroke.
“Her brain MRI was normal, which was great, but then the question became: What’s going on?”
Hurricanes present a dangerous scenario amid the pandemic: Stay home or risk infection?
As Tropical Storm Cristobal churns through the Gulf of Mexico en route to likely landfall Sunday in Louisiana or Texas, it carries on its winds a message for residents of the United States’ hurricane-prone coastlines that runs counter to everything they have been taught during the pandemic: If a dangerous storm is coming, leave home and seek refuge, with strangers if necessary.
But the hurricane season has just begun, and already there have been three named storms, including the one swirling above the warm gulf waters right now that dumped a deluge of rain and caused deadly flooding in the Mexican state of Chiapas. The storms create a potential double threat this year, as those who would normally evacuate from a hurricane’s path now must weigh fleeing their safe environments and bunking in shelters with people who are potential carriers of the coronavirus.
As coronavirus deaths in Brazil surge, Bolsonaro limits the release of data
RIO DE JANEIRO — As Brazil posts some of the highest daily coronavirus death totals in the world, President Jair Bolsonaro is reducing the amount of data his government is releasing to the public.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country’s Health Ministry has maintained detailed and robust data on the spread and reach of the disease that has now officially infected more than 672,000 people here and killed nearly 36,000. But that information disappeared from a government website on Saturday, to be replaced by a daily tally that shows only the numbers from the previous 24 hours.