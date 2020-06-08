As the number of times police have used tear gas, batons and pepper spray during the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death flashed across the screen, John Oliver reflected on how such incidents have long been present in American culture.

“It didn’t start this week or with this president,” he said on his Sunday-night show. “It always disproportionately falls on black communities.”

To mark the two weeks that have passed since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Oliver spent the entirety of “Last Week Tonight” unpacking the history of the systemic racism in policing that has some critics pushing to defund police departments.

“This clearly isn’t about individual officers,” he said. “It’s about a structure built on systemic racism that this country created intentionally and now needs to dismantle intentionally and replace with one that takes into account the needs of the people that it actually serves.”

Oliver, who also slammed President Trump for invoking Floyd’s name when announcing the job numbers on Friday, noted that while images of police officers kneeling in solidarity with the protesters was a start, much more change was needed.

“We need so much more than that because ours is a firmly entrenched system in which the roots of white supremacy run deep, and it is critical that we all grab a f------ shovel,” he said. “To do anything less would be absolutely unforgivable.”

He ended the show playing a clip of author Kimberly Jones talking about the protests.

“There’s a social contract that we all have that if you steal or if I steal, then the person who is the authority, they come in and fix the situation. But the person who fixes the situation is killing us,” she said. “So the social contract is broken.”

She added, “You broke the contract when you killed us in the streets and didn’t give a f---.”