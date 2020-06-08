The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 will be introduced two weeks after George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody — a death that sparked widespread demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism. But while protesters hope this is a moment of reckoning for American policing, experts say it might not be the breaking point that civil rights advocates seek.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Derek Chauvin, the former officer who faces multiple murder charges in Floyd’s death, will make his first court appearance on Monday.
  • Demonstrations across the United States were mostly peaceful Sunday. But in Seattle, they were marred by a shooting that wounded one protester after an armed man drove his car toward the crowd. Later, police fired tear gas at demonstrators even though the city temporarily banned its use days earlier.
  • As calls to “defund the police” grow, nine members the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday that they plan to disband the city’s police department. The nine, who represent a majority on the council, did not offer a timeline or propose specific actions but said they are “taking intermediate steps toward ending” the force.
  • The final public memorial for Floyd will take place Monday in Houston. He will be buried Tuesday at Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery.
  • President Trump is scheduled to hold a roundtable with law enforcement officers at the White House on Monday.
  • The New York Times announced the resignation of its editorial page editor, James Bennet, four days after the newspaper published a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that called for military intervention in U.S. cities racked by protests over police violence.