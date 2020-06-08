Here are some significant developments:
- Derek Chauvin, the former officer who faces multiple murder charges in Floyd’s death, will make his first court appearance on Monday.
- Demonstrations across the United States were mostly peaceful Sunday. But in Seattle, they were marred by a shooting that wounded one protester after an armed man drove his car toward the crowd. Later, police fired tear gas at demonstrators even though the city temporarily banned its use days earlier.
- As calls to “defund the police” grow, nine members the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday that they plan to disband the city’s police department. The nine, who represent a majority on the council, did not offer a timeline or propose specific actions but said they are “taking intermediate steps toward ending” the force.
- The final public memorial for Floyd will take place Monday in Houston. He will be buried Tuesday at Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery.
- President Trump is scheduled to hold a roundtable with law enforcement officers at the White House on Monday.
- The New York Times announced the resignation of its editorial page editor, James Bennet, four days after the newspaper published a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that called for military intervention in U.S. cities racked by protests over police violence.
Most Americans say Trump’s response to protests more harmful than helpful, poll finds
Nearly two-thirds of Americans think President Trump’s response to recent protests has been more harmful than helpful, and more than 8 in 10 say the peaceful protests that have occurred are justified, according to a poll released Monday.
In the CNN-SSRS poll, 65 percent say Trump’s response to the protests have been more harmful than helpful, while 26 percent say it has been more helpful than harmful. Nine percent have no opinion.
The poll finds that Americans overwhelmingly think that peaceful protests are justified in the wake of the death in police custody of Minneapolis man George Floyd, while significantly fewer think violent protests are justified.
In the poll, 84 percent say peaceful protests are justified, while 12 percent say they are not. Meanwhile, 27 percent say violent protests that have occurred are justified, while 69 percent say they are not.
A Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll released over the weekend found that voters by a 2-to-1 margin are more troubled by the actions of police in the killing of Floyd than by violence at some protests.
The CNN-SSRS poll also found limited support for Trump’s idea of deploying the U.S. military in response to the protests. Sixty percent of Americans say that is inappropriate, while 36 percent say it is appropriate.
Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance today
Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis Police Department officer who placed his knee on the neck of George Floyd on Memorial Day until the man stopped breathing, will make his first appearance in court Monday.
Chauvin, 44, is scheduled to appear before Judge Jeannice M. Reding at the Hennepin County District Court at 12:45 p.m. Central time, according to court documents.
Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — all felonies.
Armed driver barrels toward Seattle protesters, shooting one before surrendering to police
A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday night in Seattle when an armed driver barreled toward a crowd of protesters, shooting one person who apparently tried to stop him, before ultimately surrendering to police, according to authorities and video footage of the incident.
The violence interrupted a peaceful protest in the name of George Floyd near the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Videos showed protesters appearing to chase after a black Honda Civic as it sped down the street toward a larger crowd, slowing just as it crashed into a metal barrier near an intersection. One protester caught up to the vehicle, video by the Seattle Times shows. The man appeared to try to reach inside the driver’s side window, when a shot rang out.
Democrats to roll out policing reform legislation as Trump huddles with law enforcement officers
Democrats in Congress plan to roll out sweeping policing reform legislation Monday on Capitol Hill, while President Trump is scheduled to hold a roundtable with law enforcement officers at the White House.
The Democratic legislation, called the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, includes an array of measures aimed at boosting law enforcement accountability, changing police practices and curbing racial profiling, according to an outline circulated on Capitol Hill on Saturday and obtained by The Washington Post.
“Persistent, unchecked bias in policing and a history of lack of accountability is wreaking havoc on the Black community,” reads the outline, which lists George Floyd’s name along with those of other African Americans who have been killed in encounters with officers.
The measure will be formally unveiled at a news conference featuring Democratic leaders in both chambers and members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
The White House has yet to announce participants in Trump’s law enforcement roundtable, which is scheduled Monday afternoon in the State Dining Room at the White House. As of Sunday night, the White House was advertising the conversation with Trump, who has cast himself as a law-and-order president amid protests over Floyd’s death, as closed to the media.
Both events are taking place as a public viewing is held in Houston for Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died last month in police custody in Minneapolis. Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, plans to meet Monday with Floyd’s family in Houston, where Floyd grew up.
Biden is also recording a video message that will play at Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday, according to his campaign. He is not planning to attend the service himself, citing his Secret Service detail and not wanting to disrupt the service.
George Floyd’s last public memorial and private funeral service set for Monday and Tuesday
The final public memorial for George Floyd will take place Monday, between noon and 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston.
Because of social distancing recommendations, only 15 people will be allowed inside the church at a time for about 10 minutes to remember Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis has sparked nationwide protests. The church is asking guests to wear masks and take measures, such as washing or sanitizing hands, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during the services.
On Monday evening, Houston’s Jack Yates Senior High School, where Floyd graduated in 1993, will hold a candlelight vigil starting at 7:30 p.m. on the football field. The alumni association also asked participants to honor social distancing recommendations and wear masks.
A final private service will take place on Tuesday, followed by Floyd’s burial at Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery. Fountain of Praise will stream the memorial services online.
D.C.’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art inspires similar giant murals in cities nationwide
The sun had only been up for about an hour Sunday morning when Charman Driver and about a dozen other people convened on a street in downtown Raleigh, N.C., for another day of protesting against racism. But instead of signs and banners, the group showed up with a different means of spreading their message: paint.
Within hours, three giant words written out in marigold yellow block lettering stretched the length of a city block near the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh. “End Racism Now.”
“This is what I’m doing for my child,” Driver, a community activist and local business owner, told WRAL. “Her and her friends need to know the real truth about this country that we live in.”
Seattle police fire tear gas at protesters, days after city announced temporary ban
Seattle police cracked down on a large protest early Monday by firing riot control agents including flash-bangs and tear gas, days after the city announced a temporary ban on the chemical irritant.
The protesters resisted orders to disperse that had been issued at midnight, regrouping at the site of a vigil for George Floyd where, several hours earlier, a man had driven through a barrier and into the crowd, shot a protester in the arm and then approached the police line to be taken into custody.
Police on Twitter said officers asked the crowd to move back after a glass bottle struck a Washington National Guardsman in the head. The police did not say whether the bottle caused any injuries. Minutes later, police claimed protesters were throwing fireworks, rocks and bottles at officers. They responded with pepper spray and “blast balls” or bullets filled with a pepper spray-like substance.
A short time later, police said officers spotted a person with a gun, and authorized the use of CS gas, more commonly known as tear gas. Seattle’s mayor and police chief had agreed Friday to temporarily ban the use of tear gas for 30 days.
Although officials suspended the use of tear gas for crowd control purposes, the city’s SWAT team retained the ability to use the riot control agent during “lifesaving circumstances," the police chief told the Seattle Times.
The officers are taking heavy projectiles, coming from the crowd. A male, armed with a gun is in the intersection of 11th and Pine ST. CS gas has been authorized. In the interest of public and life safety, leave the area now.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2020
Video of the tense interactions between protesters and police show officers fired explosive rounds and gas into the crowd, which refused to move. Some protesters lobbed canisters releasing smoke back at the police line.
One protester was hit directly with a munition that appeared to explode as it struck. The injured person collapsed, before being carried away by other protesters.
Protesters hit #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/onVDU0Kl5Y— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020
The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about whether Monday morning’s use of tear gas was in compliance with the temporary ban.
Jeff Bezos says he’s ‘happy to lose’ Amazon customers upset by Black Lives Matter support
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement last week, pledging $10 million to support racial justice and adding a banner to the top of the online retailer’s homepage declaring that “Amazon stands in solidarity with the Black community.”
The move swiftly drew criticism from some shoppers who personally emailed Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. Bezos responded Sunday by posting two of those letters on Instagram, sharing messages peppered with racial slurs and cries that “all lives matter.”
He called the angry and racist responses “sickening, but not surprising” and responded to one writer who threatened to boycott Amazon: “Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”
“This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows,” Bezos wrote in response to one email he made public. “It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem.”
Amazon joined a large cohort of American companies declaring support for the Black Lives Matter protests that have been unfolding across the U.S. Facebook, Intel, Apple, and Alphabet have also pledged donations to support organizations dedicated to racial justice and supporting black communities.
Some critics have suggested that such corporate declarations do no go far enough, are motivated by profit, and are undermined by labor practices.
John Oliver slams the ‘absolutely unforgivable’ systemic racism of policing black people
As the number of times police have used tear gas, batons and pepper spray during the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death flashed across the screen, John Oliver reflected on how such incidents have long been present in American culture.
“It didn’t start this week or with this president,” he said on his Sunday-night show. “It always disproportionately falls on black communities.”
To mark the two weeks that have passed since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Oliver spent the entirety of “Last Week Tonight” unpacking the history of the systemic racism in policing that has some critics pushing to defund police departments.
“This clearly isn’t about individual officers,” he said. “It’s about a structure built on systemic racism that this country created intentionally and now needs to dismantle intentionally and replace with one that takes into account the needs of the people that it actually serves.”
Oliver, who also slammed President Trump for invoking Floyd’s name when announcing the job numbers on Friday, noted that while images of police officers kneeling in solidarity with the protesters was a start, much more change was needed.
“We need so much more than that because ours is a firmly entrenched system in which the roots of white supremacy run deep, and it is critical that we all grab a f------ shovel,” he said. “To do anything less would be absolutely unforgivable.”
He ended the show playing a clip of author Kimberly Jones talking about the protests.
“There’s a social contract that we all have that if you steal or if I steal, then the person who is the authority, they come in and fix the situation. But the person who fixes the situation is killing us,” she said. “So the social contract is broken.”
She added, “You broke the contract when you killed us in the streets and didn’t give a f---.”
(Note: The video below contains explicit language.)
‘Defund the police’ gains traction as cities seek to respond to demands for a major law enforcement shift
A movement to slash funding for police departments or to disband them entirely has surged in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody last month, with activists, local leaders and elected officials calling to drastically reshape public safety amid nationwide protests of police brutality.
Demonstrators have chanted “defund the police” at rallies outside the homes of mayors, and they have printed the slogan on face masks and spray-painted it on walls in numerous cities. In Washington, D.C., the phrase now appears in huge yellow letters on the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House.
Though long a concept floated among left-leaning activists and academics, officials from Washington to Los Angeles are now seriously considering ways to scale back their police departments and redirect funding to social programs. The moves would be a strong show of solidarity with protesters, who are clamoring for social justice and to strike back at what they see as an oppressive force across the country.
Trump bashes Colin Powell, questions NFL in late-night tweets over George Floyd protests
As widespread demonstrations against police brutality continued Sunday, President Trump took to Twitter late in the day to lash out at former secretary of state Colin Powell — his latest GOP critic — and to question whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will sanction players kneeling during the national anthem.
Powell drew Trump’s ire for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where the retired general joined the chorus of former military officials who have bashed the president’s threats to use the armed forces to quell protests.
“We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the president has drifted away from it,” Powell said.
In his tweet, Trump called Powell “weak” and “pathetic,” citing his discredited testimony in the lead-up to the Iraq War claiming that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.
Goodell, meanwhile, apologized Friday for the league’s past handling of protests for racial equality and encouraged players to speak out. The league had previously sent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem to protest racism, into a virtual exile over his stance.
On Twitter, Trump questioned whether Goodell’s statement meant “it would now be O.K. for players to KNEEL” during the anthem. Trump again claimed the protests were “disrespecting to our Country & Flag,” though Kaepernick and others have been clear their intention is to demand changes to policing.
Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020
‘That’s the snapshot. That’s America’: Sherrilyn Ifill says Floyd’s death reflects the soul of the country
For Sherrilyn Ifill, the image of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes until the 46-year-old black man died in police custody was a snapshot of the soul of the country.
Speaking to “60 Minutes” on Sunday, Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said the visuals surrounding Floyd’s death last month served as a reminder of where the U.S. is at in its history.
“There are moments in this country when there are photographs that are snapshots of the soul of this country,” she said. “They almost hold up a mirror to this country. And when we see this picture of the nonchalance with which America will put its knee on the neck of black people and make itself deaf to our suffering, deaf to our cries, deaf to our desperation — that’s the snapshot. That’s America.”
Ifill’s comments come as cities nationwide continue to protest two weeks after Floyd’s death.
She also criticized President Trump for allowing Attorney General William P. Barr to authorize federal officers and armed troops to gas protesters in Washington to clear the streets.
“It is not strong to [tear] gas people and to stand in front of a building with a Bible,” said Ifill, a Trump critic. “That’s not strength; that is a performance.”
“The nonchalance with which America will put its knee on the neck of black people and make itself deaf to our suffering, deaf to our cries, deaf to our desperation — that's the snapshot. That's America,” says the president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. https://t.co/S8IEPxUBcm pic.twitter.com/Dvhrez07mc— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) June 7, 2020
Man charged with leaving molotov cocktails in downtown Pittsburgh amid protests
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly left a backpack of molotov cocktails in downtown Pittsburgh amid the ongoing protests prompted by George Floyd’s death, authorities announced this weekend.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said that Matthew Michanowicz, 52, faces federal charges for illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device.
The charges stem from a June 1 incident, when Pittsburgh police responded to a suspicious bag left at a bike rack downtown, according to a criminal complaint. When police found the “military, green backpack,” they noticed a foul odor and three devices, which were later confirmed by a bomb squad to be suspected “homemade molotov cocktails.”
Surveillance footage allegedly captured Michanowicz placing the backpack under some trees. According to the complaint, he told investigators that he had ridden his bike to the area to observe the “aftermath” of the protests last week.
He denied possessing any destructive devices, police say. But when authorities searched Michanowicz’s home, they say, they found 10 additional camouflage backpacks in his garage, along with equipment such as fuses, latex gloves, spray foam insulation and ignitable liquid.
Scott Brady, the U.S. attorney overseeing the case, said Michanowicz was only present at the protests to “incite and destroy.”
“Once again, we see that certain participants in the protests in Pittsburgh were only present to serve as agitators and to incite violence,” Brady said. “Let’s call them what they are: criminals.”
He added, “I hope that any organizers or protesters who are participating consistent with the First Amendment will help identify and stop agitators who seek to manipulate their protest for violent ends.”
Mural removed of former Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo, widely seen as a symbol of police brutality
Workers on Sunday painted over a large mural in South Philadelphia depicting former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo, who has been seen as a symbol of police brutality and racial discrimination by many in the city for decades.
With the permission of the building’s owner, Mural Arts Philadelphia said, it painted over the mural of Rizzo and is considering new artwork that better reflects the community.
“We know that the removal of this mural does not erase painful memories and are deeply apologetic for the amount of grief it has caused,” Mural Arts Philadelphia tweeted Sunday. “We believe this is a step in the right direction and hope to aid in healing our city through the power of thoughtful and inclusive public art.”
The mural’s erasure comes days after a statue of Rizzo was removed from the city’s downtown civic center.
Rizzo served as police commissioner from 1968 to 1971 and then as mayor from 1972 to 1980, building a reputation as the “the toughest cop in America” after using aggressive policing tactics, especially against the LGBT community and communities of color, in the 1960s and 1970s.
He infamously urged Philadelphia residents to reelect him for a third term by asking them to “Vote White.” He died in 1991.
In recent years, the statue and mural have been repeated targets for vandalism. Campaigns to remove them gained increasing support, and recent protests sped the city’s decision to get rid of them.