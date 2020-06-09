The pandemic’s toll is increasingly being felt far away from urban centers, leading to fears that small rural communities that already lack adequate health-care infrastructure will struggle to track new cases as the virus spreads.
Here are some significant developments:
- Emergency orders issued in about 20 states give nursing homes broad immunity from lawsuits during the coronavirus pandemic, preventing relatives from finding out what may have gone wrong during their loved ones’ last days, and making it harder to understand how some facilities were more successful at containing outbreaks.
- The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, the National Bureau of Economic Research officially confirmed.
- A Post review found that several large states are failing to follow the CDC’s recommendations to report probable coronavirus cases and deaths, meaning that the nationwide tally of 109,000 deaths is likely an undercount.
- President Trump is expected to restart his “Keep America Great” rallies in the coming weeks.
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday that the state will attempt to provide health insurance coverage to all black residents, citing the inequalities laid bare by the coronavirus crisis.
Yosemite National Park to reopen at half-capacity for day-use visits Thursday
Yosemite National Park will largely reopen on Thursday, but will limit the number of visitors by requiring day-use reservations and restricting the number of vehicles entering the park.
Officials said in a statement that all of the park’s primary attractions will reopen on Thursday, including 800 miles of trails and destinations like Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, Mariposa Grove, Tuolumne Meadows and Hetch Hetchy. Stores and food services will be open and the park’s visitor centers will move outdoors to allow for better social distancing.
The park will limit entrance to about 1,700 vehicles each day, about half of the average June traffic inside Yosemite.
Visitors will be required to purchase a day-use permit that will be valid for seven days, park officials said. Those with wilderness and Half Dome permits, who had access to the park beginning June 5, and a few other exceptions, will still be allowed to enter the park without a day-use permit. Park officials have asked guests to maintain social distancing and be as clean and safe as possible to limit the interactions that Yosemite employees and rescue crews might have with the public.
Park officials also warned visitors to be mindful of speed limits and keep a watchful eye out for wildlife while inside the park, because animals have been venturing closer to the roads during the park’s closure because so few cars have been passing through.
“It’s going to be a different kind of summer, and we will continue to work hand in hand with our gateway communities to protect community health and restore access to Yosemite National Park,” acting superintendent Cicely Muldoon said in a statement.
Corporate America is taking the internship online this summer. Some experiences can’t be replaced.
College students have already been uprooted from their dorm rooms to their parents’ basements, forced to finish their semester online and faced with the dire prospect of graduating into the worst labor market since the Great Depression.
Now, many can add something else to the list of experiences they’ll miss out on this year: a traditional internship.
U.S. internship openings were 49 percent lower than the year before, as of May 11, according to the career site Glassdoor, a much bigger decline than for U.S. job openings, which fell 27 percent.
As a result, many college students will lose out on a rite of passage giving them a toehold in the professional workplace.
‘Adopt a Minor Leaguer’ provides players financial support, friendship during pandemic
With a few tweets in early February about the financial plight of minor league baseball players, former Minnesota Twins prospect Todd Van Steensel unknowingly inspired a movement. Twins fan Michael Rivers saw one of Van Steensel’s missives — a casual reminder that minor leaguers don’t get paid a salary during spring training — and reached out to ask if he could send him a little money. Van Steensel, a 29-year-old pitcher who spent last season in independent ball, graciously accepted.
The small gesture felt good, so after Van Steensel mentioned that there were other players in the Twins’ farm system in similar need, Rivers launched a Twitter account called “Adopt a Minor Leaguer.” His mission: finding other baseball fans who were interested in helping players at the game’s developmental levels make ends meet. It turned out there were a lot of people like himself.
“I’ve always been a baseball fan, but I was kind of naive to what minor leaguers really go through,” said Rivers, a 39-year-old father of two who works as a server at a Perkins restaurant in Minnesota. “The fact that they don’t make anything during spring training, it was eye-opening.”
Voices from the pandemic: ‘The fires were everywhere’
I didn’t think she could die like this. Even once her fever hit 104 and her heart started racing out of control, my mind wouldn’t go there. Every time she got another bad diagnosis, I would tell her: “You’re fine. This is the low point. We’ll manage and get through it.” She was so healthy. She practically lived at the farmers market. The virus got into her lungs and her heart and her liver, and I still thought she was going to beat it. I was giving her CPR, and I was telling myself: “This can’t kill her. This won’t kill her.”
I caught myself doing the same thing at her funeral this week. I’ve never been to a funeral before, and it was all so weird. There was a prayer and a poem, and that was basically it, and I spaced out for a minute and started thinking she was back at home lying on the couch. I was like, I wonder if she took my morphine yet? I need to get back. I need to go check her temperature.
She was 52. How am I supposed to accept that? I can’t get it to sink in. My brain keeps on refusing.
14 states and Puerto Rico hit highest seven-day average of new coronavirus infections
As rates of coronavirus infections ease in places such as New York and Illinois and onetime hot spots move into new phases of reopening, parts of the country that had previously avoided being hit hard by the outbreak are now tallying record-high new infections.
Since the start of June, 14 states and Puerto Rico have recorded their highest-ever seven-day average of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to data tracked by The Washington Post: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.