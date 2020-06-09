Yosemite National Park will largely reopen on Thursday, but will limit the number of visitors by requiring day-use reservations and restricting the number of vehicles entering the park.

Officials said in a statement that all of the park’s primary attractions will reopen on Thursday, including 800 miles of trails and destinations like Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, Mariposa Grove, Tuolumne Meadows and Hetch Hetchy. Stores and food services will be open and the park’s visitor centers will move outdoors to allow for better social distancing.

The park will limit entrance to about 1,700 vehicles each day, about half of the average June traffic inside Yosemite.

Visitors will be required to purchase a day-use permit that will be valid for seven days, park officials said. Those with wilderness and Half Dome permits, who had access to the park beginning June 5, and a few other exceptions, will still be allowed to enter the park without a day-use permit. Park officials have asked guests to maintain social distancing and be as clean and safe as possible to limit the interactions that Yosemite employees and rescue crews might have with the public.

Park officials also warned visitors to be mindful of speed limits and keep a watchful eye out for wildlife while inside the park, because animals have been venturing closer to the roads during the park’s closure because so few cars have been passing through.