While the number of new cases are declining in former coronavirus hotspots like New York City allowing them to reopen, states from Alaska to Arizona are witnessing a worrisome rise of new infections. Since June 1, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases reported in 14 states and Puerto Rico has reached record highs, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

The pandemic’s toll is increasingly being felt far away from urban centers, leading to fears that small rural communities that already lack adequate health-care infrastructure will struggle to track new cases as the virus spreads.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Emergency orders issued in about 20 states give nursing homes broad immunity from lawsuits during the coronavirus pandemic, preventing relatives from finding out what may have gone wrong during their loved ones’ last days, and making it harder to understand how some facilities were more successful at containing outbreaks.
  • The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, the National Bureau of Economic Research officially confirmed.
  • A Post review found that several large states are failing to follow the CDC’s recommendations to report probable coronavirus cases and deaths, meaning that the nationwide tally of 109,000 deaths is likely an undercount.
  • President Trump is expected to restart his “Keep America Great” rallies in the coming weeks.
  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday that the state will attempt to provide health insurance coverage to all black residents, citing the inequalities laid bare by the coronavirus crisis.

