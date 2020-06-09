Here are some significant developments:
- As a national “defund the police” debate swirls, the San Diego City Council passed a budget that increases funding for police, causing uproar among activists. Meanwhile, President Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, Joe Biden, publicly opposed the push to cut funding for police departments in some cities.
- A court ordered officers in Minneapolis to stop using chokeholds and neck restraints — prohibiting the tactic used by officer Derek Chauvin for eight minutes before Floyd’s death.
- Portland Police Chief Jami Resch announced she is resigning and that her replacement will be Charlie Lovell, an African American lieutenant. The Portland Police Bureau has faced criticism for its handling of demonstrations.
- A judge temporarily blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are “open to having a bipartisan discussion” over renaming several bases that carry the names of Confederate leaders, a Pentagon official said.
Big majorities support protests and say police need to change
Americans overwhelmingly support the nationwide protests that have taken place since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and they say police forces have not done enough to ensure that blacks are treated equally to whites, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll.
President Trump receives negative marks for his handling of the protests, with 61 percent saying they disapprove and 35 percent saying they approve. Much of the opposition to Trump is vehement, as 47 percent of Americans say they strongly disapprove of the way the president has responded to the protests.
The poll highlights how attitudes about police treatment of black Americans are changing dramatically. More than 2 in 3 Americans (69 percent) say the killing of Floyd represents a broader problem within law enforcement, compared with fewer than 1 in 3 (29 percent) who say the Minneapolis killing is an isolated incident.
San Diego council votes to increase police funding, sending protests to mayor’s doorstep
As calls to defund the police resound across the country, the San Diego City Council passed a budget Monday night that increases funding for police, causing uproar among demonstrators who have been demanding that the city redirect millions into other community programs.
The council voted 8-1 to approve the mayor’s budget, which increases police funding by $27 million to a total of $566 million, representing about one-third of the city’s total budget.
The vote followed more than 10 hours of public comment from more than 4,000 people, nearly all of whom called in and emailed to urge the council to reject the funding boost for police, KPBS reported.
Immediately after the late-night vote, the local Black Lives Matter chapter mobilized protesters outside Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s home, chanting, “Defund police!”
“There were 700 of us who called in, hundreds more of us left comments explicitly demanding police be defunded. And what they do?” said one organizer, according to video footage of the protest. “Therefore, we know Mayor Faulconer, even though his bootleg self is the one who came up with the plan, it’s also within his power to do the right thing.”
Some who took turns speaking at the protest asked how far that $27 million increase to police could go to help people who have been unemployed or have lost their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilman Chris Ward (D) was the sole dissenting vote.
“I would have liked to have seen a reallocation of resources from police towards programs, policies and initiatives that support this work … because we need to be investing more in our people, proactive measures and less in reactive measures,” Ward said, according to KPBS.
He added on Twitter that the budget’s rental relief and small business assistance programs amid covid-19 did not go far enough.
In a news briefing, the mayor acknowledged that he listened to hundreds of people during public comment Monday but did not address their demands to redirect police resources. He said he supported Councilwoman Monica Montgomery’s proposal to fund an office of race and equity to support minority businesses and improve the relationship between the city and minority communities.
Seattle protesters march outside boarded-up police precinct after barricades are removed
Protesters have massed in downtown Seattle in recent days outside barricades set up by the police near the department’s East Precinct, creating a flash point that erupted into chaos on Sunday night when officers fired tear gas and flash bangs at the demonstrators.
On Monday night, those barricades were gone. The precinct was boarded up with plywood, though police pledged not to abandon or evacuate the facility, the Seattle Times reported.
Hundreds of protesters marched peacefully to the precinct and gathered outside to demand changes in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D), who has faced heavy criticism over the police’s use of force against protesters, said the decision by Police Chief Carmen Best to remove the barricades was meant to de-escalate tensions.
“In an effort to proactively de-escalate interactions between protesters and law enforcement outside the East Precinct, Chief Best and the Seattle Police Department officers have removed barricades surrounding the East Precinct while safely securing the facility,” Durkan wrote on Facebook. “Keeping demonstrations peaceful must be a joint effort between our community members and law enforcement. And our accountability system and Chief must hold officers accountable for any misconduct or excessive use of force.”
Outside the precinct, protesters chanted to defund the department.
“The question is, are we going to build a movement strong enough to overcome the power of those who are not on our side,” City Council member Kshama Sawant told the crowd early on Tuesday morning.
Abbott raises possibility of ‘George Floyd Act’ in Texas targeting police brutality
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is raising the possibility of a “George Floyd Act” in his state aimed at preventing the kind of police conduct that led to the death of the Minneapolis man whose funeral will take place in Houston on Tuesday.
“George Floyd has not died in vain,” the Republican governor told reporters Monday as he attended a public visitation for Floyd. “His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy. I’m here to tell you today that I am committed to working with the family of George Floyd to ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas.”
Abbott said a history of legislative responses to troubling episodes, citing the cases of Sandra Bland, who died in jail in 2015 following an arrest prompted by a lengthy argument with a trooper; and Timothy Cole, a Texas Tech University student exonerated more than two decades after being wrongfully convicted of raping a fellow student in 1985.
“Remember this: Texas has a legacy of success, whether it be the Timothy Cole Act, the Sandra Bland Act and now maybe the George Floyd Act, to make sure that we prevent police brutality like this from happening in the future in Texas,” Abbott said.
His comments came on the same day that Democrats in Washington unveiled a sweeping police reform bill. President Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill are discussing what reforms they might support.
Abbott, who met privately with Floyd’s family on Monday, told reporters that his death was “the most horrific tragedy I’ve ever personally observed.”
Video shows police killing of unarmed black man in New Jersey
New Jersey’s attorney general released police dash-camera footage Monday that captured the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old unarmed black man by a white state trooper last month.
Maurice Gordon of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., had been pulled over by Sgt. Randall Wetzel on May 23 for allegedly speeding. Then, his car became disabled in the left shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in Bass River, N.J., according to the attorney general’s office, which is investigating the shooting. While they waited for a tow truck to arrive, Wetzel told Gordon to sit in his police cruiser to stay out of the way of traffic.
During a half-hour of dash-cam footage, the stop appeared routine. Wetzel got Gordon’s information and called a tow truck. The trooper offered to drive Gordon to a car dealership and offered him a mask.
After 20 minutes of sitting in the patrol car, Gordon unfastened his seat belt and appeared to get out of the car. Wetzel then yelled “Get in the car!” several times while they seemed to tussle outside the cruiser.
Judge temporarily blocks removal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue
RICHMOND — A Richmond judge on Monday temporarily blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Monument Avenue traffic circle where it has stood for 130 years.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted a 10-day injunction sought by William C. Gregory, who contends in a lawsuit that the state promised to “affectionately protect” the statue when it annexed the land it stands on from Henrico County. The suit identifies Gregory as a great-grandson of a couple who were signatories to the deed.
Northam (D) announced plans to remove the monument and put it in storage last week amid protests in Richmond and across the country against police brutality toward African Americans. The state appeared to be preparing to move forward with the removal this week, with “no parking” signs posted nearby and neighbors notified that work was expected to begin in the coming days.
‘I am viewed not as a child but as a color,’ says teen who was spit on by white woman at protest
A Milwaukee-area school district is calling on prosecutors to file hate crime charges after a white woman spat on a black teenager during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Shorewood, Wis.
The woman, 64-year-old probate lawyer Stephanie Rapkin, interrupted the protest on Saturday when she parked her car in the middle of the street to go to a store, blocking the marchers’ path, video shows.
Eric Lucas, a 17-year-old high school student who helped organized the demonstration, was among the protesters demanding that Rapkin move her car so the protest could proceed. Just as he approached her, Rapkin spat on him, video shows.
“I continue to be mentally and physically shaken to be assaulted by an adult in my own community during a pandemic — it was traumatic,” Lucas said Monday at a news conference organized by leaders of the Shorewood School District. “Again and again I am viewed not as a child but as a color.”
Rapkin was arrested Saturday following the spitting incident — and arrested a second time on Sunday following a related incident. Protesters wrote messages such as “I spit on a child!” outside her home. Rapkin emerged and pushed one, a 21-year-old college student, video shows, and later kneed an officer in the groin when they were called to the scene, Shorewood police said.
Rapkin, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is facing charges of battery, disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest. Calling the spitting incident an “appalling display of racial hatred,” Shorewood School District Superintendent Bryan Davis said the district has asked the Milwaukee County district attorney to file hate-crime enhancements.
Rapkin also faces a complaint of professional misconduct in the state’s Office of Lawyer Regulation submitted by another attorney, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Protesters paint ‘Defund Police’ on street leading to Wisconsin State Capitol
“DEFUND POLICE” being painted tonight on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Madison, which leads to the Wisconsin State Capitol and passes by the city and county building. pic.twitter.com/VCUH7UWHde— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) June 9, 2020
In the latest public statement of its kind, protesters painted “Defund Police” in yellow letters Monday night on a street leading to the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.
The words cover a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that runs between the City-County Building and the Madison Municipal Building, WMTV reported. In photos posted on social media, the block lettering is seen stretching toward the brightly lit capitol.
Madison is the latest city where streets have been painted with pointed messages in recent days.
The first mural started taking shape Friday morning on 16th Street NW in Washington, directly north of the White House, where city work crews joined local artists and volunteers to paint “Black Lives Matter” in yellow. The painting was sanctioned by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who also renamed a portion of the thoroughfare Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Over the weekend, protesters in the District added to the message, painting “Defund the Police” in matching yellow letters.
Similar slogans supporting the ongoing protests have also been painted on streets in Sacramento, Oakland, Calif., and Raleigh, N.C.
Court bans Minneapolis police from using choke holds, neck restraints
Minneapolis police officers must stop using choke holds and neck restraints, a county court in Minnesota ordered late Monday, prohibiting the tactic used by former officer Derek Chauvin for more than eight minutes before George Floyd’s death.
As video of the incident has sparked protests nationwide, the order appears to specifically address some specific concerns raised by activists. Demonstrators have decried the lack of intervention from nearby three police officers, including two rookies who said they did not want to challenge their superior.
But under the preliminary injunction, any police who witness another using a choke hold or neck restraint must stop their colleague, both verbally and physically, and report the situation to the Minneapolis police department. The order applies regardless of rank and tenure.
Rebecca Lucero, Minnesota’s human rights commissioner, said in a statement that the preliminary injunction will “create immediate change” for communities of color that have suffered “systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing."
The order was filed by Lucero’s office and then signed by Karen Janisch, a district judge in Hennepin County, and includes several other policy changes. Lucero’s agency will also continue to investigate Minneapolis police for violations of the state’s human rights law.
Under the order, only the police chief or their designee will be able to approve crowd control weapons, including tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs — all of which have been used by officers against protesters in Minneapolis over the past two weeks.
The ruling also requires the Minneapolis police chief to “make timely and transparent discipline decisions” for officers who violate the order. Civilian and municipal investigators will be allowed to review body camera footage proactively.
Since 2015, Minneapolis police have rendered people unconscious with neck restraints 44 times, NBC News reported.
Buffalo police dispatcher suspended for ‘shoot to kill’ Facebook post
A Buffalo police dispatcher has been suspended without pay and is under investigation after allegedly writing on Facebook that officers should be allowed to “shoot to kill” during the ongoing protests against police brutality.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood condemned the “reprehensible” post in a statement announcing the disciplinary action against the dispatcher, who was only identified as a civilian employee of the department.
A spokesperson for the department confirmed that the employee is a police dispatcher and directed The Washington Post to local media outlets that posted images of a Facebook post recently shared by a man named Bob Marth to his personal page.
In the post, which contained expletives, Marth wrote, “Enough is enough!!! What is going on is uncalled for.”
“F----- WILD ANIMALS … and what do you do to an animal that’s rabid out of control — you take it out!!” he continued.
He went on to demand that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (D) “stop being a patsy” and give the order to allow officers to use deadly force.
The suspension and internal investigation come days after two officers from the department were seen on video shoving a 75-year-old protester, who fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.
The city suspended the officers, prompting the Buffalo Police Department’s entire riot-control team — 57 officers — to quit the unit.
The two officers have since been charged with assault.