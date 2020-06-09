As calls to defund the police resound across the country, the San Diego City Council passed a budget Monday night that increases funding for police, causing uproar among demonstrators who have been demanding that the city redirect millions into other community programs.

The council voted 8-1 to approve the mayor’s budget, which increases police funding by $27 million to a total of $566 million, representing about one-third of the city’s total budget.

The vote followed more than 10 hours of public comment from more than 4,000 people, nearly all of whom called in and emailed to urge the council to reject the funding boost for police, KPBS reported.

Immediately after the late-night vote, the local Black Lives Matter chapter mobilized protesters outside Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s home, chanting, “Defund police!”

“There were 700 of us who called in, hundreds more of us left comments explicitly demanding police be defunded. And what they do?” said one organizer, according to video footage of the protest. “Therefore, we know Mayor Faulconer, even though his bootleg self is the one who came up with the plan, it’s also within his power to do the right thing.”

Some who took turns speaking at the protest asked how far that $27 million increase to police could go to help people who have been unemployed or have lost their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councilman Chris Ward (D) was the sole dissenting vote.

“I would have liked to have seen a reallocation of resources from police towards programs, policies and initiatives that support this work … because we need to be investing more in our people, proactive measures and less in reactive measures,” Ward said, according to KPBS.

He added on Twitter that the budget’s rental relief and small business assistance programs amid covid-19 did not go far enough.