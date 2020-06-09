George Floyd, whose May 25 death sparked widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice, will be laid to rest Tuesday at Houston Memorial Gardens, next to his mother’s grave.

His burial will follow a private funeral at Fountain of Praise church, whose co-pastor, Mia K. Wright, called Floyd’s death in police custody “the spark of a movement in the nation and in the world.” The service, which will be live-streamed, will include “a call to justice, a call for social reform,” Wright said, on the same day that congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping police reform legislation.

Here are some significant developments:

  • As a national “defund the police” debate swirls, the San Diego City Council passed a budget that increases funding for police, causing uproar among activists. Meanwhile, President Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, Joe Biden, publicly opposed the push to cut funding for police departments in some cities.
  • A court ordered officers in Minneapolis to stop using chokeholds and neck restraints — prohibiting the tactic used by officer Derek Chauvin for eight minutes before Floyd’s death.
  • Portland Police Chief Jami Resch announced she is resigning and that her replacement will be Charlie Lovell, an African American lieutenant. The Portland Police Bureau has faced criticism for its handling of demonstrations.
  • A judge temporarily blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are “open to having a bipartisan discussion” over renaming several bases that carry the names of Confederate leaders, a Pentagon official said.