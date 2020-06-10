Here are some significant developments:
- The World Health Organization on Tuesday walked back a top official’s much-disputed remark that asymptomatic transmission was “very rare,” saying that a “misunderstanding” had prompted the scientific controversy.
- Georgia’s Tuesday primary was plagued by technical glitches with voting machines and long lines at polling places, offering a potential preview of how the coronavirus pandemic could complicate the presidential election in November.
- Multiple D.C. National Guard members who were deployed at protests last week have tested positive for covid-19.
- In Latin America, reports of gender-based violence have increased dramatically during the pandemic, the International Rescue Committee says.
- The Senate Aging Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on ways to combat loneliness and isolation among senior citizens during the pandemic.
Ridership surges from protests and region’s reopening prompt Metro to tweak coronavirus recovery plan
Spurred in part by the surge in ridership from last weekend’s protests, Metro has tweaked its pandemic recovery plan to add capacity on trains and buses as the Washington region continues its reopening.
Metro is in the “stabilization” phase of its coronavirus recovery plan, operating about 35 percent of normal service. The transit agency doesn’t plan to increase service significantly until school is back in session this fall, when service could be at 75 to 80 percent, officials said.
The unexpected gift of stay-at-home orders: Time for kids to sleep and think and just be
When my kids left school in early March for spring break, they were told to prepare for what might be remote learning when school resumed. That’s exactly what happened, of course, and with the addition of our state’s stay-at-home order, our family found itself at home, together, with far fewer reasons to look at a clock or calendar reminder.
When I think about the fall, and whatever steps schools and businesses take to resume our activities safely while monitoring the coronavirus pandemic, I wonder if we might be able to hold on to one thing that we’ve found in abundance during this quarantine: Time. Time for my kids to sleep, get bored, take walks, tinker with crafts and sit on the foot of my bed and talk.
Coronavirus hospitalizations rise sharply in several states following Memorial Day
As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase worldwide, and more than a dozen states and Puerto Rico are recording their highest averages of new cases since the pandemic began, hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day.
In Texas, North and South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona, there are an increasing number of patients under supervised care since the holiday weekend because of coronavirus infections. The spikes generally began in the past couple weeks and in most states are trending higher.