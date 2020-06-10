Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, is scheduled to be the lead witness Wednesday at a high-profile congressional hearing as House Democrats seek to build support for a sweeping police overhaul bill unveiled earlier this week.

After Floyd’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee , seven other witnesses, including legal experts, civil rights advocates and police officials, are scheduled to testify about potential legislative remedies in response to Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month at the hands of a white police officer.

Dan Bongino, a conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent who frequently appears on Fox News, is among three witnesses who have been summoned by Republicans.

Also scheduled to appear is Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother Patrick Underwood, a federal protective services officer, was killed in Oakland, Calif., in a shooting that police said was related to a protest of Floyd’s death.

“She’s going to come and speak to the committee today about her loss, just like the Floyds’ loss as well, the senseless murders that have taken place during this time period,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said during an appearance Wednesday on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

The hearing will set the stage for a debate later this month on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The legislation, crafted by Democrats, would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among other initiatives.

The legislation has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House and 36 in the Senate.