At Floyd’s funeral in Houston, where his family begged the nation to “fight for my brother,” one of his siblings, Philonise, vowed: “He’s going to change the world.” On Wednesday, Philonise Floyd will testify before a House Judiciary Committee on policing.
Here are some significant developments:
- Monuments to Confederate leaders, slave owners and colonizers are under attack across the United States. Among the latest: a Christopher Columbus statue that was torn down in Richmond and was seen submerged in a lake Tuesday evening.
- Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the GOP’s lone black senator, has been tapped by Republican leaders to draft legislation on police reform. House Democrats previously unveiled their own ambitious proposal to transform law enforcement.
- As a wave of police reform sweeps the nation, the D.C. Council unanimously approved a major slate of changes, including a ban on the hiring of officers with a history of serious misconduct. The emergency legislation would also require the city to quickly release the names of officers who use force on citizens, along with body-camera footage of those incidents.
- “Cops,” the long-running reality show that glorified policing, was canceled by Paramount Network, as unscripted TV shows about the police face a moment of reckoning.
- A New York officer who was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a recent protest is facing criminal charges, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, a Chicago police officer who was pictured flipping off a crowd of protesters is now on desk duty.
‘Cops,’ which angered critics for decades, canceled amid protests
In 1989, media outlets nationwide clamored to cover the debut of “Cops.” The documentary-style crime program promising an intimate look at the daily lives of law enforcement officers marked one of the earliest forays into reality TV — and many viewers at the time couldn’t get enough.
But as its popularity rose, social and criminal justice advocates charged that the very elements fans loved — namely raw footage of action-packed arrests — glorified officers, normalized questionable police tactics and reinforced racial stereotypes.
On Tuesday, just days ahead of the scheduled premiere of its 33rd season, “Cops” came to an unceremonious end when it was canceled amid widespread protests against racism and police brutality.
Read more here.
Floyd’s brother to testify as Democrats seek support for sweeping legislation
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, is scheduled to be the lead witness Wednesday at a high-profile congressional hearing as House Democrats seek to build support for a sweeping police overhaul bill unveiled earlier this week.
After Floyd’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, seven other witnesses, including legal experts, civil rights advocates and police officials, are scheduled to testify about potential legislative remedies in response to Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month at the hands of a white police officer.
Dan Bongino, a conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent who frequently appears on Fox News, is among three witnesses who have been summoned by Republicans.
Also scheduled to appear is Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother Patrick Underwood, a federal protective services officer, was killed in Oakland, Calif., in a shooting that police said was related to a protest of Floyd’s death.
“She’s going to come and speak to the committee today about her loss, just like the Floyds’ loss as well, the senseless murders that have taken place during this time period,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said during an appearance Wednesday on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”
The hearing will set the stage for a debate later this month on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The legislation, crafted by Democrats, would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among other initiatives.
The legislation has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House and 36 in the Senate.
Some Republicans have complained that the roughly 140-page proposal included no GOP input. But Democrats said this hearing will launch several weeks of consideration, first in committee and then a full House floor debate, perhaps with a vote by the end of the month.
Biden voices support for array of business, housing and education overhauls
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, calls for expanding loans to black entrepreneurs, addressing discriminatory housing practices and diversifying the nation’s teachers, among other initiatives, in an op-ed Wednesday.
The former vice president uses the piece, published by USA Today, to argue for a broader response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. He also elaborates on his opposition stated earlier this week to “defunding police” — a cause embraced by some liberal activists.
“We need to root out systemic racism across our laws and institutions, and we need to make sure black Americans have a real shot to get ahead,” Biden says in the piece, in which he identifies several specific lending programs that he says should be better funded.
As he has done previously, Biden says the “better answer” to “defunding the police” is to “give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms.”
But he also echoes some sentiments of the liberal activists whose slogan he is rejecting, saying, for instance, that there are 911 calls to which police should not be first responders.
“That means making serious investments in mental health services, drug treatment and prevention programs, and services for people experiencing homelessness,” Biden writes. “That may also mean having social service providers respond to calls with police officers.”
He also endorses a proposal pending in New York to enhance penalties for making a false 911 call based on race, gender or religion.
Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue in Richmond
Protesters have torn down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond’s Byrd Park.
Late Tuesday, a few dozen people gathered in the park, looking at the bronze state submerged facedown on the edge of Fountain Lake.
“I’m not going to say I approve, but I’m not going to say I disapprove either,” said Ronald Johnson, 33, a call center supervisor who has marched five nights in Richmond over the past 12 days. “It would have been more, but I got blisters on my feet.”
Johnson was with at least 100 people at the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — which Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has said he plans to put in storage — when word spread that the Columbus statue has been torn down. A “massive cheer” went up, he said, and he drove over to Byrd Park to see it for himself.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the idea for the statue came from the city’s Italian-American community in the early 1920s. It was dedicated in December 1927, the newspaper reported.