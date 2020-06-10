“Those officers belong in jail right now,” Hoku Jeffrey, an organizer with Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary, said during a news conference Monday.

On Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department, which is leading the investigation of the shooting, released more details about the fatal encounter. The department said CHP officers were conducting a follow-up investigation for an unrelated crime when they spotted a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat driving recklessly and ran the plates, discovering it had been reported stolen. Police later learned it was among 74 vehicles reported looted from a car dealership in San Leandro on June 3.

Multiple cruisers pursued the Hellcat and initiated a traffic stop, Oakland police said. When officers got out, Salgado allegedly began “ramming CHP vehicles,” police said.

Three officers opened fire, killing Salgado, the father of a 3-year-old daughter. His girlfriend was shot twice, according to family, and as of Tuesday was in stable condition at the hospital, police said

“Why not try other methods of getting him [out of] the car if he was such a danger that they had to shoot him 40 times?” Salgado’s sister, Amanda Majail-Blanco, said Monday during a march in Oakland for her brother, KGO reported.

Since then, partial video footage of the incident taken by neighbors has been released by local journalists.

UPDATE: Dozens of shots from @CHP_GoldenGate rifles heard in new surveillance video of deadly shooting of Erik Salgado at 96th & Cherry. 3 #CHP officers opened fire after Salgado rammed their vehicles w/stolen Dodge Challenger, per @oaklandpoliceca. His pregnant gf hit by gunfire pic.twitter.com/4qjw7M3BVQ — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 10, 2020

On Tuesday, surveillance video from one home’s security camera was shared on Twitter by KTVU, capturing the sound of dozens of rapid gunshots.

“They could have shot a child. They could have shot anybody. They could have shot into someone’s home and killed someone, but clearly they didn’t care,” Jeffrey said.

In a video obtained by investigative journalist Shane Bauer, officers can be heard yelling demands at Salgado as he is dying or already dead.

“Hands up, mother------!” one cop yells.

“Turn the car off!” another yells, as the engine is still blaring.

I got video from someone who was present when #ErikSalgado was killed by California Highway Patrol in Oakland on Sunday. Cops say his car was looted from a Dodge dealership. CHP fired more than 40 rounds at him. His four-month pregnant partner was injured. 1/ pic.twitter.com/fWp3fNcrQV — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 10, 2020

As it becomes clear that Salgado is not responsive, officers turn their attention to his girlfriend. An officer tells her to keep her hands in the air and says they are going to give her instructions to get out of the vehicle.

“Climb out of the car now!” one officer yells.

She can be heard on video moaning in pain.

On Monday, hundreds of people marched in East Oakland from a school Salgado had attended to the site of his death, where they set up a vigil for him and demanded justice. Salgado’s family and many of the marchers were particularly angry that police were not forthcoming with details of why they killed Salgado, in a time when protesters are demanding police transparency and accountability.

“They should be up front and honest about what they did,” Majail-Blanco told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday. “If they’re bold enough to kill somebody, they should be bold enough to tell us.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) said Monday that the city is “committed to conducting a rigorous and transparent investigation into this fatal shooting that occurred in our city.”

Since nationwide protests erupted last month following Floyd’s death, law enforcement officials have come under increased pressure to release video evidence and to criminally charge police who have beaten or killed people.

In New Jersey, people are marching for Maurice Gordon, a 28-year-old unarmed black man from New York, and demanding murder charges against the state trooper who killed him during a routine traffic stop. Gordon’s car broke down during the stop, leading the officer to request that Gordon sit inside the police cruiser for his safety until a tow truck could arrive, according to new dash-cam footage released this week. He was shot and killed after exiting the cruiser against the officer’s wishes, then getting into a struggle with the officer trying to force him to go back into the cruiser.

In Las Cruces, N.M., people are marching for Antonio Valenzuela, who died Feb. 29 after an officer put him in a vascular neck restraint and said to him, “I’m going to f------ choke you out, bro,” new body-cam footage released this week shows. Officer Christopher Smelser was fired and charged Friday with manslaughter, but Valenzuela’s family’s attorney argue that he should be charged with murder.