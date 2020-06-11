“They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and pop some popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight, within their reach. And they were in a mood of relaxation, and they did not care about what was happening to the businesspeople in this city,” Rush said. “They didn’t care. They absolutely didn’t care."

Chicago police officers found inside the office of US Rep Bobby Rush sleeping and eating popcorn during nearby looting on the south side two weeks ago. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FVwvsyd8Aj — Chris Tye (@TVTye) June 11, 2020

Three of the officers were in white shirts, indicating their superior rank.

Lightfoot joined Rush at the podium to publicly apologize for how Rush’s office, at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., was “treated with such profound disrespect” between May 31 and June 1.

“That’s a personal embarrassment to me,” she said.

Rush said he waited to share the footage until this week because his family was mourning the recent death of his younger sister.

Many South Side leaders have blasted Lightfoot for leaving the poorest areas vulnerable to looters last week while the National Guard was enlisted to protect the downtown business district. Lightfoot has dismissed those charges, saying the Guard’s role allowed the police department to put more resources into the community.

Both Lightfoot and Brown said the officers in the video would be held accountable.

“We will be accountable to the Chicagoans that deserve a department they can be proud of. This conduct is not representative,” Brown said. “If you sleep during a riot, what are you doing during a regular shift when there’s no riot?"

Lightfoot said she planned to work with state lawmakers on a proposal to require all Chicago police officers to be licensed, which she said would lead to greater accountability. She plans to bring up the matter at next Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“It’s time. Actually, it’s way past time for this change in our state,” she said. “And licensing is just one of several new measures that we must institute to make individual officers and departments far more accountable to the people.”