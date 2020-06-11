But there are some signs of recovery on the horizon: Mastercard spending data suggests that American consumers were shopping at nearly pre-pandemic levels in May, with many of those sales taking place online.
At least 110,000 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus, and nearly 2 million cases have been reported. More than 7,347,000 cases and 414,000 deaths have been reported worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump on Wednesday announced plans to hold campaign rallies in several states that are battling new surges of coronavirus infections, including Florida, Texas, Arizona and North Carolina.
- A Republican Ohio state lawmaker is facing backlash for suggesting that African Americans might be disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic because of their personal hygiene. He also suggested that members of what he described as the “colored population” might not wash their hands as well.
- Arkansas will ease more of its pandemic-related restrictions next week, even though hospitalizations have nearly doubled since Memorial Day.
- Disneyland plans to reopen its California theme parks in July — but there will be no meet-and-greets with Snow White.
- The European Union on Wednesday accused China of sowing disinformation about the coronavirus, its sharpest criticism yet of Beijing’s handling of the pandemic.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Under court order, Brazilian government puts coronavirus data back online
RIO DE JANEIRO — Bowing to public outrage and an order from the supreme court, the Brazilian government has resumed publishing coronavirus case and death counts that show the cumulative toll of the country’s devastating outbreak.
The data, which offered a robust and detailed look at the spread and reach of the virus, was removed from a government website late last week and replaced with a chart that showed only cases and deaths reported in the previous 24 hours.
The abrupt reduction in publicly available data at a time when the virus is exploding in the country outraged many Brazilians, who saw it as attempt by President Jair Bolsonaro to obscure the severity of an outbreak he has repeatedly sought to minimize.
What the Labor Department is doing about the ‘error’ that led to a lower unemployment rate
The government agency that compiles the official U.S. unemployment rate — the Bureau of Labor Statistics — said it is still working to fix an unprecedented data-collection error that has badly skewed the rate, dismissing suggestions that data had been manipulated.
The May jobs report included an unusual note saying that the unemployment rate would have been 16.3 percent, not the official rate of 13.3 percent, if not for errors made during the data’s collection, a problem that also plagued monthly reports in March and April. Both the official and corrected May unemployment rates showed improvement compared with April figures. The errors have sowed doubt among some parts of the public about the integrity of the figures, as the economy has cratered during the pandemic.
William W. Beach, an appointee of President Trump who became Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner in 2019, said that the agency is working to improve its data-collection process during the pandemic. Any questions about whether the unemployment rate had been tampered with stem from an “enormous ignorance” of how his agency works, he said.
Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled over fears of ‘fall resurgence’
Public health officials in Riverside County, Calif., announced Wednesday that the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will not be held in Indio, Calif., this year because of concerns that the large crowds could lead to coronavirus outbreaks.
The music festivals, which had previously been delayed from April to October, were canceled over fears of a “fall resurgence” of coronavirus cases, officials said. The popular music festivals draw hundreds of thousands of concertgoers from all over the world. As many as 125,000 attendees show up each day of Coachella.
The Riverside health officer’s order said the size of the crowds and the nature of the festival venue would make it “infeasible, if not impossible” to do contact tracing if someone infected with the virus unwittingly attended and spread it to others.
Riverside County has had 9,590 coronavirus cases and 365 related deaths, officials said. Hospitalizations have been on the rise in California since Memorial Day.
Goldenvoice, the promoter for Coachella and Stagecoach, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear whether the festivals will take place next spring or whether refunds will be offered for tickets to this year’s canceled events.
Federal Reserve predicts slow recovery with unemployment at 9.3 percent by end of 2020
Federal Reserve leaders predict a slow recovery for the U.S. economy, with unemployment falling to 9.3 percent by the end of this year and to 6.5 percent by the end of 2021, after tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs in the stunning recession caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell stressed Wednesday that more aid from Congress and the central bank is likely to be needed, especially since a substantial number of Americans may never get their jobs back.
“Unemployment remains historically high,” Powell said during a news conference Wednesday. “My assumption is there will be a significant chunk ... well into the millions of people, who don’t get to go back to their old job ... and there may not be a job in that industry for them for some time.”