Public health officials in Riverside County, Calif., announced Wednesday that the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will not be held in Indio, Calif., this year because of concerns that the large crowds could lead to coronavirus outbreaks.

The music festivals, which had previously been delayed from April to October, were canceled over fears of a “fall resurgence” of coronavirus cases, officials said. The popular music festivals draw hundreds of thousands of concertgoers from all over the world. As many as 125,000 attendees show up each day of Coachella.

The Riverside health officer’s order said the size of the crowds and the nature of the festival venue would make it “infeasible, if not impossible” to do contact tracing if someone infected with the virus unwittingly attended and spread it to others.

Riverside County has had 9,590 coronavirus cases and 365 related deaths, officials said. Hospitalizations have been on the rise in California since Memorial Day.