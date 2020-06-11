“These reforms have been needed for a long time,” Walz said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “These reforms have been thought out. These reforms have been implemented in other places, and the data shows they work.”

If passed into law, the legislation would position Minnesota at the fore of a nationwide movement to drastically change policing — especially officers’ uses of force, which disproportionately impacts black and brown people.

Since the white ex-cop Derek Chauvin drove his knee into the neck of Floyd, an unarmed black man, for nearly nine minutes on May 25, millions have taken to the streets to demand systemic policy changes.

In cities from San Diego to Houston and Raleigh, officials have banned police use of chokeholds. In New York state, lawmakers overturned a provision that had kept secret officers’ disciplinary records. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf pledged executive action he said would improve training and strengthen accountability. And in Congress, Democrats introduced a broad police reform bill that includes a chokehold ban and the establishment of a national database to track misconduct.

In Minnesota, the state government is divided. The push for change will unfold against the complicated backdrop of the legislature’s special session, which has been scheduled since May, when lawmakers adjourned and left a laundry list of unfinished business.

Democrats, who have been most vocal about reform, control the House. The party’s People of Color and indigenous Caucus drew up the proposals that Walz co-signed. Republicans run the Senate, and though they’ve shown support for some measures, they’ve also criticized Walz and indicated their priority will be to curb his power to extend the covid-19 state of emergency.

But some lawmakers have said they wouldn’t vote on other legislation until a police reform bill is passed.

