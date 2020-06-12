State and local officials across the country ran into a tumultuous and confusing international market as they sought to secure protective equipment this spring. The problems were particularly acute in the United States, compared to many developed countries, because federal stockpiles were low and President Trump was hesitant to invoke executive powers to distribute equipment during an emergency.

The lawsuit says that the Republican consultants who founded Blue Flame, John Thomas and Michael Gula, suffered damage to their personal reputations as a result of the bank’s actions. “The harm Chain Bridge’s wrongful actions have done to a small business customer and its principals is stunning in its scope,” Ethan Bearman, Blue Flame’s general counsel, said in a statement accompanying the lawsuit.

Chain Bridge Bank rejected the claims. The bank “acted properly and fulfilled its legal and regulatory responsibilities,” spokesman Rich Danker said.

In early March, Blue Flame’s founders went into a new line of work: delivering medical equipment to public and private-sector customers. After receiving an order for 100 million medical masks from the state of California, Blue Flame sought a deposit via wire transfer of more than $450 million. The lawsuit says that the bank flagged the deposit as suspicious, which led California officials to suspend the contract.

The lawsuit deals only with the California contract, but Blue Flame Medical lost a contract in May with the state of Maryland to supply $12.5 million in medical masks and ventilators. Maryland officials said they canceled the contract because Blue Flame failed to deliver the supplies on time. The firm’s legal team said subsequently that Maryland officials made a mistake and asked the state to restore the contract.