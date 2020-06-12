Amid a worrisome surge in new infections, dismal unemployment numbers and a bleak economic forecast from the Federal Reserve, the Dow Jones industrial average on Thursday suffered its worst day since March. Asian markets fell Friday after the rout on Wall Street, though U.S. stock futures were modestly higher.
Here are some significant developments:
- Eleven states — Texas, South Carolina, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, Oregon, California, Nevada and Florida — reached their highest seven-day rolling averages of new covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
- Georgia, Florida and Idaho have announced plans to move ahead with reopening, despite witnessing a high number of new coronavirus cases.
- People registering for President Trump’s reelection rally in Tulsa next week are being asked to sign a disclaimer that says they won’t hold the campaign liable if they contract covid-19.
- A former covid-19 patient received a double-lung transplant in a surgery believed to be the first of its kind in the United States, Northwestern Medicine in Chicago said.
- President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention has been moved from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Fla., since North Carolina officials balked at the prospect of holding a large-scale event in August.
Governments urge singles to find a ‘cuddle buddy’ or ‘support bubble’ during pandemic
Dating before the coronavirus pandemic, two people on a first encounter might discuss where they see their future going or whether they are seeing other people. Dating during the outbreak has demanded a different dealbreaker: What are their social distancing practices?
Governments, which often already champion monogamy through tax structures and other policies, are similarly concerned about promoting the integrity of couples because of a shared interest: containing the spread of the virus.
Behold the “support bubble,” as the British prime minister has dubbed it, the world’s latest dating fad — or so some public health experts hope.
Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally sign-up page includes coronavirus liability disclaimer
The sign-up page for tickets to President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa next week includes something that hasn’t appeared ahead of previous rallies: a disclaimer noting that attendees “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19” and agree not to hold the campaign or venue liable should they get sick.
Trump’s reelection campaign announced Thursday that the president’s next “Make America Great Again” rally will be held June 19 at the BOK Center.
The rally comes as the United States has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with more than 112,000 people dead.
Amid a rise in infections, Oregon halts reopening requests from counties
Oregon will temporarily stop its counties from loosening coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Kate Brown (D) said late Thursday, amid a concerning increase in infections across the state.
For the next seven days, all counties will remain at their current phase of reopening. Multnomah County, which includes the city of Portland and has not yet reopened, will continue at the strictest stage of closures and stay-at-home orders.
“Think of it as a statewide ‘yellow light,’” Brown wrote on Twitter. “This one-week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus.”
According to data tracked by The Washington Post, Oregon on Thursday hit a record high for its rolling average of new cases reported over a seven-day period. State officials also posted the highest number of infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The governor said Oregon has seen rising case counts in some cities as well as rural areas. With several other states across the West and Southeast, including Texas, Utah and California, it appears to be emerging as part of a “second wave” of infections.