A cellphone video posted to Twitter claims to show Brooks’s struggle with two police officers in the parking lot. Officials did not identify Brooks’s race. But Atlanta activists wrote Saturday that “ADP shot another unarmed black man in South Atlanta. Details are still coming and our rage continues.”

According to the GBI, Atlanta police performed a sobriety test on Brooks. When he failed, they attempted to put him in custody.

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued,” GBI said. “The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.”

A cellphone video posted to Twitter overnight allegedly captured the incident. It shows a struggle with two police officers in the parking lot. The man in custody appeared to be running away from the police when he was shot. Another video showed dozens of people gathered at the scene after the shooting, cordoned office by yellow police tape. On Twitter, the Bureau of Investigations said that they are “aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case.”

The man, later identified as Brooks, was taken to a hospital, where he died after surgery.

The Atlanta shooting follows weeks of nationwide protests over the death of Floyd, who was pinned by the neck beneath an officer’s knee for more than eight minutes. Worldwide, Floyd’s death has become the latest rallying cry against systemic racism in American policing. For more than a week, protests have swelled across the country in large cities and small towns, bringing the Black Lives Matter movement further into the mainstream.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brooks’s death marks the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2020. Earlier this month, a judge in Glynn County, Ga., ruled that three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black jogger, in February will stand trial for murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who captured Arbery’s death on a cellphone, told investigators that Travis McMichael uttered the words “f---ing n-----” before police arrived, according to testimony by a GBI agent.

Once the GBI completes its independent investigation, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review. Later on Saturday, the Fulton County DA’s office said it had already launched “an intense, independent investigation of the incident” and that officials were also on the scene after the shooting. According to local outlet 11Alive News, the two officers involved in the shooting have been removed from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Saturday morning, the Georgia NAACP called on Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to immediately relieve Police Chief Erika Shields, saying that “Atlanta Police needs a serious overhaul.” The civil rights organization also called for the release of body camera footage and all surveillance video from surrounding buildings.

“The continuation of these kinds of actions require immediate resolution. Instead of seeing an improvement, it continues to happen day after day,” the Georgia NAACP wrote.