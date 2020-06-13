The warnings come as President Trump prepares to hold his first rally in months in Tulsa next week. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the South and West have spiked, with several states, including Texas and North Carolina, reporting record numbers of new infections in recent days.
Here are some significant developments:
- Public safety experts, business leaders and local officials expressed anxiety Friday that the decision to move most of the Republican presidential convention to Jacksonville, Fla., will needlessly endanger the health of participants and state residents already grappling with a record high number of new coronavirus cases.
- Joe Biden ratcheted up some of his criticism of Trump on Friday, saying that his handling of the coronavirus was “almost criminal” and that he has “bungled” the economic fallout.
- Minnesota leaders are claiming the state is better prepared for a second wave of the novel coronavirus, if it follows similar patterns of other states across the country that have relaxed social distancing and are now seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
- Wall Street is back in buying mode, with the Dow Jones industrial average jumping nearly 700 points at the opening bell following Thursday’s a massive sell-off.
British authorities urge Londoners not to attend protests
LONDON — The London Metropolitan Police on Saturday urged protesters not to descend on the British capital amid concerns about the pandemic and potential clashes between anti-racist protesters and far-right groups.
The death of George Floyd has sparked outrage and protests around the world. In London, demonstrators were expected to hit the streets for the third weekend in a row.
The Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid said, “I absolutely understand why people want to make their voices heard. But the government is clear, and that is, we remain in a health pandemic.” He said that for those who were intent on coming anyway should comply with rules on social distancing.
Priti Patel, Britain’s home secretary, tweeted on Saturday: “We are in the grip of an unprecedented national health emergency. This severe public health risk forces me to continue to urge people not to attend protests this weekend.”
On both sides of the Atlantic, protesters have ignored the bans on large public gatherings and come together to voice their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Last weekend in the U.K., over 100,000 protesters took to the streets in cities up and down the country. Protesters in Bristol topped a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in to the harbor while in London, the statue of Winston Churchill was tagged with “was a racist.”
On Friday, a number of statues, including Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi were boarded up amid fears that protesters this weekend could target them.
