New infections are trending upward in at least 21 states across the South and West, prompting some governors to rethink reopening plans and renewing concerns that the country could be a long way from containing the pandemic. Alabama, Oregon and South Carolina are among the states with the biggest increases. Alabama saw a 92 percent change in its seven-day average, while Oregon’s seven-day average was up 83.8 percent and South Carolina’s was up 60.3 percent.
Here are some significant developments:
- Washington state health officials warned Saturday that coronavirus transmission is increasing in the eastern part of the state. Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties are of greatest concern and could see “increasingly explosive growth” in cases and deaths if the current rate of transmission continues.
- Several new studies published this month support wearing masks to curb the transmission of the virus.
- A week before President Trump’s scheduled rally in Tulsa, the city is seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases, while Oklahoma is experiencing its largest average in daily new infections since early April.
- State and local health officials across the United States are leaving or being pushed out of their jobs due to increased stress and scrutiny around their work, according to a report Saturday by Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press.
- Beijing’s biggest meat and vegetable market was shut down after the discovery of a cluster of coronavirus cases, raising the prospect of a second wave of infections.
Wildfire season in the West is set to collide with coronavirus. Here’s why it matters.
Coronavirus and the West’s wildfire season are on a collision course, with the virus on an upswing in several western states that are starting to see increased fire activity, especially those at heightened fire risk during July.
This year’s wildfire season will present unprecedented challenges for firefighters, emergency managers and the public, particularly when it comes to evacuations. Fire-related evacuations, for instance, can be hasty when compared to a hurricane, whose track forecast is usually known a few days in advance.
Fauci: Maybe some normality from coronavirus in a year
Anthony S. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, said the coronavirus will linger in the country for months and it will be about a year before things return to normal, he said in an interview published Sunday.
Fauci also told the British Telegraph newspaper that it will likely be months before travelers from Britain and the European Union are allowed in the country and the real end of the crisis will only come with the development of a vaccine.
“I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so. But I don’t think it’s this winter or fall, we’ll be seeing it for a bit more,” he said, expecting the virus to go back and forth in the United States through a few cycles.
Fauci also noted that while the virus has been suppressed in major cities like New York, Chicago and New Orleans, cases are now spreading elsewhere. “We’re seeing several states, as they try to reopen and get back to normal, starting to see early indications [that] infections are higher than previously.”
This spread will likely mean the bans on visitors from Britain, the European Union, China and Brazil will remain in place for the time being. “I don’t think there’s going to be an immediate pull back for those kinds of restrictions. My feeling, looking at what’s going on with the infection rate, I think it’s more likely measured in months rather than weeks,” he said.
Fauci was, however, optimistic about the development of the vaccine, with several good candidates under development, that could be ready by the end of the year.
“We have potential vaccines making significant progress. We have maybe four or five,” he said. “You can never guarantee success with a vaccine, that’s foolish to do so, there’s so many possibilities of things going wrong. [But] everything we have seen from early results, it’s conceivable we get two or three vaccines that are successful.”