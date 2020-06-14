Anthony S. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, said the coronavirus will linger in the country for months and it will be about a year before things return to normal, he said in an interview published Sunday.

Fauci also told the British Telegraph newspaper that it will likely be months before travelers from Britain and the European Union are allowed in the country and the real end of the crisis will only come with the development of a vaccine.

“I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so. But I don’t think it’s this winter or fall, we’ll be seeing it for a bit more,” he said, expecting the virus to go back and forth in the United States through a few cycles.

Fauci also noted that while the virus has been suppressed in major cities like New York, Chicago and New Orleans, cases are now spreading elsewhere. “We’re seeing several states, as they try to reopen and get back to normal, starting to see early indications [that] infections are higher than previously.”

This spread will likely mean the bans on visitors from Britain, the European Union, China and Brazil will remain in place for the time being. “I don’t think there’s going to be an immediate pull back for those kinds of restrictions. My feeling, looking at what’s going on with the infection rate, I think it’s more likely measured in months rather than weeks,” he said.

Fauci was, however, optimistic about the development of the vaccine, with several good candidates under development, that could be ready by the end of the year.