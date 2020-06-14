“There’s a legitimacy to this anger. There’s a legitimacy to this outrage. A man was murdered because he was asleep in a drive-through and we know that this is not an isolated occurrence,” she said on ABC’s This Week.

The shooting happened Friday night, after two police officers responded to a complaint about a man parked and asleep in a Wendy’s drive-through. The officers performed a sobriety test on the man, later identified as Brooks. When Brooks failed the test, officers attempted to arrest him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Brooks grabbed one of their stun guns and ran, according to officials and video. As officers chased him, he turned and appeared to aim the stun gun, at which point one of the officers shot him.

Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, said the situation called for further investigation. “We don’t know what was in the mind of the officer, when somebody turns around and points a weapon at him, is he absolutely sure that that’s a nonlethal weapon? This is not a clear-cut circumstance,” he said on Fox News Sunday.

The Atlanta Police Department has released footage of the shooting, and identified the two officers involved. The department has fired the officer who shot his gun, and pulled the other off street patrols. Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday. But outrage continues to grow. Protesters gathered in front of the Wendy’s where the shooting took place on Saturday, and by nightfall it was in flames.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott noted that Atlanta’s mayor had acted swiftly in the wake of the shooting, and said it was hard to parse whether the police had used excessive force. “The question is when the suspect turned to fire the taser, what should the officer have done?” he said on CBS’s Face the Nation.

