At least 114,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States to date. More than 2,084,000 cases have been reported.
Here are some significant developments:
- Rising numbers of infections in many states across the country are prompting stern warnings from public health officials. South Carolina and Alabama both hit single-day records in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Texas and its largest city, Houston, are experiencing record numbers of hospitalizations.
- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on Sunday threatened to roll back the reopening of Manhattan and the Hamptons amid widespread complaints that people are ignoring social distancing requirements. Meanwhile, in Nashville, officials have cited a number of businesses for violating public health rules, including one bar where people appeared to be packed shoulder-to-shoulder in photos that circulated over the weekends.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked scientists and economists to review the necessity of a two meter (six feet) social distancing policy.
Ghana’s health minister has contracted covid-19 ‘in the line of duty,’ president says
Ghana’s health minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has contracted the coronavirus and is receiving treatment in the hospital, the country’s president said Sunday night.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a state broadcast that the health minister had contracted the virus “in the line of duty” and is in stable condition, Reuters reported. During the same address, Akufo-Addo confirmed that the West African nation would move forward with plans to gradually lift restrictions, and allow secondary schools and universities to reopen on Monday.
Ghana has reported 11,964 coronavirus cases to date, one of the highest tallies on the continent. But the country has also introduced a much more robust testing scheme than many of its neighbors and its death count remains relatively low at 54.
Analysis: Brazil faces the coronavirus disaster almost everyone saw coming
By the end of last week, Brazil reached a grisly milestone. It surpassed Britain in confirmed coronavirus-linked fatalities, ranking now only below the United States with more than 42,000 dead and more than 867,000 confirmed cases. Infection rates are still surging, the country’s daily death tolls are among the highest in the world and health authorities aren’t close to flattening the curve. In one study, researchers project that the country could see 100,000 deaths before August.
The depth of the calamity hitting the region’s most populous nation was not unexpected: Public health experts, journalists and opposition politicians warned of the risks the virus posed in Brazil’s teeming cities, marked by stark inequality, densely-packed slums and uneven access to public goods.
