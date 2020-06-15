The brothers, Terrel Tuosto, 28 and Tiandre Tuosto, 25, shared the complaint with The Washington Post Monday. It includes accusations that Nassau police subjected them to false arrest, did not wear personal protective equipment and obscured their badges during the incident. The Tuostos are also seeking legal counsel after their arrests for disorderly conduct.

Nassau County police said while they have not yet seen the complaint, the incidents are now under investigation by the department’s office of internal affairs.

James previously asked that a report be filed and video sent to her office after a clip from the arrests was sent to her via Twitter.

“I don’t know if they were trying to get a reaction from us and make us act out of character. For the past 12 protests, we’ve had no problems. We’re a peaceful protest,” Terrel Tuosto told The Post. “It was all different this time around.”

The videos of the Tuostos’ Friday arrests mark the latest complaint in recent weeks alleging that police are using excessive force in response to nonviolent demonstrators protesting police misconduct and racial injustice following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Nassau County police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun defended the department’s actions, telling The Post in a statement Monday that officers had “repeatedly asked for the specific protesters not to march in the southbound lanes of traffic and they continued to do so anyway placing not only themselves, but our police officers and motorists in danger.”

LeBrun added, “The Police Department values each demonstrators peaceful right to free speech, however, the safety of all is paramount.”

Terrel and Tiandre Tuosto say their arrests were provoked by officers searching for a reason to curtail the protests which had been recurring for weeks, organized by a coalition called The Long Island Peaceful Protest for George Floyd.

The way Friday’s protest unfolded was also a disheartening change of tenor from the previous weeks, Terrel Tuosto said. In previous protests, police moved with the protesters through whatever route they took, sometimes even telling them that community members who criticized their demonstration were “behind the times,” he said.

“On the past few weeks, we felt like [the police] were with us. Some even said they were,” Tuosto said.

The Friday protest was the first time anyone in the assembled group had been arrested, said 20-year-old Mike Motamedian, who captured the video of the arrests. “This happened entirely because of the Nassau police. When I went to step to the left, they politely said ‘don’t go over there.’ But then they arrested Dre and Terrel when they did it.”

Tiandre Tuosto was arrested first, a little more than two hours into Friday’s march. The roughly 150 protesters on foot were stopped at a red light on the Hempstead Turnpike and were chanting “peaceful protest” when Tiandre Tuosto said he turned left to lead the gathering toward the county jail.

“I put one foot on the [median], and when I did, they just attacked me, grabbed me up, punched me in the head, and then threw me in the paddy wagon,” he said.

Terrel Tuosto was arrested about 10 minutes later after he started to lead the march. Video shows him pulling a wheeled amplifier behind him as he shouts into a bullhorn. As police try to nudge him to the right and tell him to stay on the southbound side of the road, he tells them, “I have the right to walk where I want to walk. You are here to serve and protect.”

As he crosses the lane, he bumps into an officer in front of him who appeared to have stopped short. At least three officers quickly surround him, forcing him to the ground with his hands behind his back.

Terrel said he felt the officer intentionally stopped short to force a confrontation. The arrest didn’t surprise him, he said. But it did make him fearful.

“They threw me to the ground, and then the officer is screaming ‘he’s resisting,’ even though I was lying on the ground. I started to think, ‘okay, how far is this going to go? Are they going to Tase me? Is someone going to draw a gun?’”

Terrel said he felt one officer’s knee on his back and another knee on his neck. He began counting the seconds.

“How long is this going to last? How long are they going to put this pressure on me?” he said he recalled thinking. “It was maybe 20 or 30 seconds.”

Among the things the Tuostos’ protest calls for will now directly affect them: A demand for third-party civilian oversight of police misconduct investigations.

Despite the arrests, the brothers said they have no plans to stop protesting. Terrel Tuosto said anyone who views the protests as a short-term demonstration is underestimating them.

“This isn’t a fad, something that’s over,” he said. “It’s something that’s touched us and because of our love, this is going to continue on. We won’t stop.”

Motamedian said officers “were almost looking for a fight with Terrel and 'Dre,” who are black.

