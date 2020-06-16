Here are some significant developments:
- A new CDC report shows that patients with underlying health conditions like heart disease and diabetes were 12 times more likely to die of covid-19.
- Amid the country’s worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, top Federal Reserve officials say that Congress needs to spend more money on coronavirus relief.
- Days after saying he was “100 percent” certain there would be a 2020 baseball season, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred now says he’s “not confident” that will be the case.
- As of Sunday, 27 states — including Texas, Arizona and Georgia — were reporting a higher seven-day case average than a week prior, according to a Washington Post data analysis.
Children’s entertainers and party performers keep things light during dark times
Before most performances these days, he spends about 20 minutes applying makeup: white face, red lips, nose and eyebrows, maybe a heart on the cheek. Then he pulls on the rainbow wig, the polka-dot shirt and colorful overcoat. When Charles Kraus is finished transforming into Charles the Clown, he fires up the computer and is just a couple of mouse clicks away from what he does best.
“This is what I’ve always done,” said Kraus, 73, a veteran children’s entertainer with some 12,000 performances under his clown belt, performing at parties, parades, libraries, schools, summer camps and community centers. “And I could tell right away that children needed to laugh now more than ever.”
Kraus is part of a large network of performers from the birthday party circuit — clowns, magicians, balloon artists — who have been shut out of in-person performances because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. They have had to find new ways to connect with children, redirecting their talents into online chats and virtual performances or taking on more creative projects to buoy the spirits of people who might be trapped indoors, feeling isolated or just in need of a smile.
Colleges are ditching required admission tests over covid-19. Will they ever go back?
For generations of ambitious students, taking the SAT or ACT was considered essential to apply to the most selective colleges and universities. All but a few ultracompetitive schools required test scores.
For the high school Class of 2021, though, testing mandates are rapidly vanishing as the coronavirus crisis has obliterated exam schedules. This shift, coupled with growing skepticism of the tests that predated the pandemic, could produce lasting change in college admissions, as a gigantic test-optional experiment gets underway.
It is now possible for rising high school seniors to apply without a score to more than half of the Ivy League, to most top-ranked liberal arts colleges, to all public universities in California and nearly all in Virginia.
FDA pulls emergency approval for antimalarial drugs touted by Trump as covid-19 treatment
The Food and Drug Administration withdrew its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs that President Trump repeatedly promoted for treatment of covid-19, reversing a decision that led to harsh criticism it had put politics ahead of science.
The FDA said Monday the medications “were unlikely to be effective” for covid-19 and that any potential benefits were outweighed by safety risks, including heart problems. The decision was outlined in a letter from Denise Hinton, the agency’s chief scientist, to Gary Disbrow, the acting director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, who requested the revocation. The FDA said the change was prompted by new information, including clinical trial results.