Nonetheless, Vice President Pence said on Tuesday that fears of a second wave of infections were “overblown.” In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, claimed that the media “has tried to scare the American people.”
Here are some significant developments:
- Two Oklahoma lawyers are seeking to prevent President Trump from holding a large indoor campaign rally in Tulsa this Saturday, but the city’s mayor says he won’t use his emergency powers to block the event.
- The Senate Ethics Committee concluded its investigation into Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) on Tuesday, saying that there was “no evidence” he violated the law or Senate rules by selling off stock after attending a coronavirus briefing in January.
- Amtrak is cutting daily service to hundreds of stations and reducing train frequencies in the busy Northeast Corridor as it attempts to recover from the financial devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Tuesday that the state will not shut down again, despite hitting a record high of 2,783 new cases in 24 hours.
- British clinical trials found that dexamethasone, a widely-available steroid, reduced the death rate for covid-19 patients with severe lung damage. It’s the first time that a drug has appeared to increase the odds of survival.
Put a lid on it, folks: Flushing may release coronavirus-containing ‘toilet plumes’
Add this to our list of worries in these anxious times: coronavirus-containing clouds that waft into the air when a toilet is flushed.
Scientists who simulated toilet water and air flows say in a new research study that aerosol droplets forced upward by flushing appear to spread wide enough and linger long enough to be inhaled.
For all our paranoia about the surface of toilet seats — the tissue paper we oh-so-carefully lay down, the thin covers offered in public stalls — skin contact germ transmission is a relatively small risk compared with what happens when we flush. That’s when bits of fecal matter swish around so violently that they can be propelled into the air, become aerosolized and then settle on surroundings.
The novel coronavirus has been found in the feces of covid-19 patients, but it remains unknown whether such clouds could contain enough virus to infect a person. Experts say we can minimize that risk fairly easily — first and foremost, by closing the lid.
Coronavirus could lead to baby ‘bust,’ not a ‘boom,’ March of Dimes health officer says
According to Rahul Gupta, the chief medical and health officer for the March of Dimes, the covid-19 pandemic will be remembered by its large death toll and not a surge of births.
In an op-ed written in The Washington Post, Gupta stated scientific data and historical context in explaining why there will be no baby boom from the pandemic. Although more people have spent months staying at home, as part of coronavirus restrictions to limit the spread, the result will not lead to more babies.
“In the global influenza pandemic of 1918, for instance, U.S. birthrates dropped by 10 percent over the nine to 10 months following the peak in deaths. If even this single trend holds true with today’s pandemic, the United States will have 379,000 fewer births each year until 2022.
“Even before the novel coronavirus reached our shores, Americans were having fewer babies. Just recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the U.S. birthrate dropped to its lowest level in 35 years. In 2019, the total fertility rate — the expected number of births that a woman would have over her lifetime — had fallen to a meek 1.71. A rate of 2.1 is needed to sustain a nation’s population.”
Gupta says anxiety over the unknowns of the pandemic, economic hardship and shuttered fertility services could drive the fertility rate in the U.S. to historic lows.
Pence calls second wave fears ‘overblown’ as nine states report record highs
Vice President Pence on Tuesday called concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections “overblown,” accusing the media for inflaming fears about the pandemic.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Pence, the head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said that cases were declining or remaining stable in nearly half of U.S. states. But data suggests that infections are rising in many other parts of the country, and that the United States is still experiencing its first wave of the virus.
The Sun Belt, which was largely spared as the coronavirus ravaged New York earlier this year, now seems to be especially hard hit. Among the states reporting record single-day highs for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday were Florida, with 2,783 new cases, Texas, with 2,622, and Arizona, with 2,392.
New single day highs were also reported in Nevada (379), Oklahoma (228), Oregon (278) and South Carolina (612.)
Two Southern states set records for seven-day new case averages on Tuesday as well. North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average hit a new high for the 15th day in a row, while Alabama’s seven-day average reached a new high for the seventh time in 15 days.