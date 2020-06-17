According to Rahul Gupta, the chief medical and health officer for the March of Dimes, the covid-19 pandemic will be remembered by its large death toll and not a surge of births.

In an op-ed written in The Washington Post, Gupta stated scientific data and historical context in explaining why there will be no baby boom from the pandemic. Although more people have spent months staying at home, as part of coronavirus restrictions to limit the spread, the result will not lead to more babies.

“In the global influenza pandemic of 1918, for instance, U.S. birthrates dropped by 10 percent over the nine to 10 months following the peak in deaths. If even this single trend holds true with today’s pandemic, the United States will have 379,000 fewer births each year until 2022.

“Even before the novel coronavirus reached our shores, Americans were having fewer babies. Just recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the U.S. birthrate dropped to its lowest level in 35 years. In 2019, the total fertility rate — the expected number of births that a woman would have over her lifetime — had fallen to a meek 1.71. A rate of 2.1 is needed to sustain a nation’s population.”