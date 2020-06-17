Now, as nine states hit record highs for infections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is tightening the rules. Late on Tuesday, she asked committee chairs to require masks in all hearings — and authorized the sergeant at arms to bar anyone who refuses to cover their face, according to a senior aide familiar with the request.

“This requirement will be enforced by the Sergeant at Arms and non-compliant Members will be denied entry,” the senior aide said in an email to The Washington Post. “Ultimately, Chairs will have the option of not recognizing Members in committee proceedings that fail to comply with the mask requirement.”

AD

AD

The change could set off new political tensions around face coverings, which have become politicized as President Trump consistently declines to wear masks in public and mocks his political opponents for doing so. In the Illinois House last month, a GOP representative was thrown out for refusing to mask up — a preview of what could happen if prominent holdouts like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) push the envelop in hearings this week.

Tuesday’s change comes after Pelosi requested new official guidelines from Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, based on the emerging scientific consensus that masks are key to slowing the spread of coronavirus. Monahan’s updated guidance, which he issued on Tuesday, now requires face masks in the House for anyone meeting “in a limited enclosed space, such as a committee hearing room, for greater than 15 minutes.”

That’s the rule that Pelosi has asked committee chairs to enforce. For now, wearing masks on the House floor or in most other areas of the Capitol are still only “strongly recommended” under Monahan’s guidelines.

AD

AD

The new rules are academic for most politicians in both parties, who have largely embraced masks in the House since the early days of the pandemic. But Jordan and a handful of other Republicans have resisted face coverings.

Jordan, who was upbraided by Democrats for not wearing a mask during an April hearing, has argued that maintaining six feet of distance is precaution enough.

Others have cast their defiance in biblical terms.

“Can you smell through that mask? Then you’re not stopping any sort of a virus,” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) told CNN last month, an argument not supported by science about the disease’s spread. “It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God. You’re participating in it by wearing a mask.”

AD

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), meanwhile, also told CNN “there’s just no need” to wear a mask in the House because he believes in “herd immunity.” That concept is far from proven, scientists say, as it’s unclear how long covid-19 survivors actually have immunity.

AD

One GOP congressman who declined to wear a mask in Congress has even contracted the disease himself. On Monday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) announced that he’d tested positive for coronavirus, after appearing with an uncovered face on the House floor two weeks earlier.

As CNN’s Manu Raju noted, several mask holdouts including Jordan, Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) are scheduled to meet in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

AD

Under Monahan’s new guidelines, they’ll be offered a mask at the committee door. If they don’t want to wear it, they’ll have the option to work remotely instead.