BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar announces she is withdrawing from consideration to be Joe Biden's vice presidential choice: "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." pic.twitter.com/xk4zZIP7Yd— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 19, 2020
Biden praised the senator on Twitter after her interview aired.
“Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn’t hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to,” he wrote. “You know how to get things done. With your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump.”
Klobuchar’s comments come as the country grapples with the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked a nationwide reckoning with systemic racism in law enforcement and society. Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground.
As speculation has ramped up in recent months about Biden’s pick for vice president after he pledged to choose a woman, Klobuchar emerged as a possible contender, joining a list that includes Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Amid the nationwide protests, though, Klobuchar’s record as a former prosecutor in Minnesota has recently come under renewed scrutiny from black activists.
On Thursday, Klobuchar said Biden’s decision could help “heal” the country.
“There are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is sure a hell of a way to do it,” she said.