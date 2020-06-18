Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized with pneumonia late on Wednesday, authorities said, just one day after the 51-year-old leader announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Francis Contreras, a Honduran health official, said on Twitter that Hernández was displaying some “mild leakage” in his lungs that required him to seek specialized medical care in a military hospital in Tegucigalpa.

The president was receiving medicine through an IV drip but otherwise remained in good health, Contreras said, according to Honduran media.

While announcing his test results on Tuesday, Hernández said he was showing few symptoms and would continue performing his job duties while isolated at home.

“Because of my work, I haven’t been able to stay at home 100 percent,” Hernández said in a televised appearance late Tuesday, explaining how he might have contracted the virus. “Now I will do my work through virtual media, through telework.”

Hernández is just over two years into his second term as president, The Post’s Claudia Mendoza and Mary Beth Sheridan reported. After imposing a strict nationwide curfew in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus, his government took steps to begin reopening the battered economy a week ago.