In Texas, where hospitalizations have increased 66 percent since Memorial Day, the mayors of nine major cities are urging Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to grant them permission to set their own requirements for mask-wearing. The state reported that 2,793 covid-19 patients were being hospitalized on Wednesday, a new single-day record.
Here are some significant developments:
- Tulsa County reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, just days before President Trump’s scheduled rally at the 19,000-seat BOK Center. Oklahoma also saw a record number of new cases reported statewide.
- Nearly 80 percent of patients hospitalized due to covid-19 in Atlanta were black, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By comparison, only about 52 percent of the population of the Atlanta metro area is black.
- Flights, trains and buses into Beijing are being canceled as China attempts to seal off its capital from a feared second wave of infections.
- The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it is halting trials of hydroxychloroquine (that it had earlier restarted) amid a growing body of evidence that the anti-malarial drug does not reduce mortality rates.
- New York City, once the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, is “on track” to begin its next phase of reopening on Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said. Under Phase 2, hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen, and restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Which states are reopening | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
It’s a long way to the top: Eiffel Tower to reopen, sans elevator
After the coronavirus shut the Eiffel Tower down for three months, the world-famous monument is set to reopen next one week.
But there’s one catch: Visitors must trek 377 feet up the stairs to reach the tower’s second level, Reuters reported. Due to lingering concerns about the pandemic, the elevator will remain closed.
The virus has prompted additional safety measures at the popular Parisian tourist attraction, which has been closed for the longest consecutive period of time since World War II.
Besides a continued shutdown on elevators, a confined space that increases the risk of transmission, any visitors over age 11 will be required to cover their faces. Those who brave the walk up the staircases must go through a one-way traffic system and can only reach the second level of the 1,062-foot tower.
Managers hope operations will return to normal at some point later this summer following the June 25 reopening, according to Reuters.
“To attract people, the most important thing is that security measures are taken,” Patrick Branco Ruivo, director of the Eiffel Tower’s operating company, told the news agency. “That’s why we’re promoting safe distances.”
With border restrictions still affecting the flow of international visitors to Paris, he predicted that most of the initial traffic would be coming from inside France.
“For the French public, this is the moment to come to the Eiffel Tower,” Branco Ruivo said.
Masks become mandatory as infections surge across South and West
As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to reach record highs in several southern and western states, officials are turning to mandatory mask-wearing in hopes of slowing the spread of infections.
In Arizona, where the number of covid-19 patients requiring hospitalization has nearly doubled since Memorial Day, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) gave local officials the authority to introduce their own rules for mandatory mask-wearing on Wednesday. Previously, cities and towns were barred from instituting any policies that would be stricter than state-level rules, which recommend but do not require masks.
Many of the state’s largest cities, including Phoenix and Tucson, now plan to make masks compulsory.
The mayors of nine major Texas cities — including Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth — want to be granted similar latitude. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has banned local governments from imposing any penalties on people who fail to wear masks in public, something that the mayors say needs to be reconsidered as the state’s daily death toll rises. Texas reported 2,793 new hospitalization on Wednesday, a record high.
Oregon has also seen a sharp uptick in coronavirus infections and deaths since Memorial Day. Gov. Kate Brown (D) on Wednesday made mask-wearing compulsory in seven counties in the greater Portland region, where approximately 55 percent of the state’s population lives.
Several southern cities, including Fayetteville, Ark., and Memphis, have introduced similar requirements this week. In Montgomery, Ala., Mayor Steven Reed issued an executive order requiring face coverings after the city council voted down a similar ordinance.
‘There is no playbook’: Restaurants are closing again after workers test positive for coronavirus
In St. Petersburg, Fla., Pete Boland spent last weekend trying to secure scarce slots for his 60 employees to get tested for covid-19. On Friday night, he had shut down his popular downtown restaurant, the Galley, after he learned several workers tested positive for the virus.
When it became clear that there was a problem — which happened to be in the middle of dinner service — he went from table to table, informing guests that it was last call and that the restaurant would be closing for safety reasons. “We weren’t trying to cover anything up,” he says.
From Phoenix to Myrtle Beach, Houston to Orlando, restaurants — most of which were only recently given the go-ahead to welcome diners back in their doors — are closing again. This time, it’s not because owners fear that someone in their midst might catch the coronavirus — it’s because they know that they already have.
Read more here.
MLB, union work toward deal for 2020 season after owners concede on prorated salaries
With a secret, face-to-face meeting in Arizona, followed by a new economic proposal from Major League Baseball to its union, the sport appears within reach of an agreement that would end an acrimonious, months-long negotiation over player salaries and, finally, salvage a 2020 baseball season.
A source familiar with MLB’s latest proposal to the players’ association Wednesday — which called for a 60-game regular season beginning July 19 — said no deal has been reached, but there is growing confidence on both sides that one is close, potentially arriving by the end of the week.
The news comes one day after Commissioner Rob Manfred flew to Arizona to meet in person with union Executive Director Tony Clark in a last-ditch effort to strike a deal, and two days after Manfred told ESPN during a taped interview that he was “not confident” there would be a 2020 season and that the inability to reach a deal was a “disaster for our game.”
Read more here.
Honduran president hospitalized with covid-19, pneumonia
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized with pneumonia late on Wednesday, authorities said, just one day after the 51-year-old leader announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Francis Contreras, a Honduran health official, said on Twitter that Hernández was displaying some “mild leakage” in his lungs that required him to seek specialized medical care in a military hospital in Tegucigalpa.
The president was receiving medicine through an IV drip but otherwise remained in good health, Contreras said, according to Honduran media.
While announcing his test results on Tuesday, Hernández said he was showing few symptoms and would continue performing his job duties while isolated at home.
“Because of my work, I haven’t been able to stay at home 100 percent,” Hernández said in a televised appearance late Tuesday, explaining how he might have contracted the virus. “Now I will do my work through virtual media, through telework.”
Hernández is just over two years into his second term as president, The Post’s Claudia Mendoza and Mary Beth Sheridan reported. After imposing a strict nationwide curfew in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus, his government took steps to begin reopening the battered economy a week ago.
The president said his wife, Ana García, and two of his aides have also tested positive for the virus, though none have been hospitalized. The couple joins a small but growing group of world leaders and first families who have contracted the virus, including Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care.