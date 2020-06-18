“But it doesn’t get any more obvious or it doesn’t get any worse than that,” the president added.

The video of Floyd’s arrest last month was filmed by a bystander and captured former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground. Floyd, a black man, was unarmed and could be heard repeatedly saying that he couldn’t breathe while distressed onlookers begged Chauvin to move his knee.

In the aftermath of the video going viral, throngs of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis to demand justice, setting off a nationwide movement that has resulted in a fierce reckoning with systemic racism in law enforcement and American society.

Chauvin and three other officers involved in the fatal encounter with Floyd have since been fired and now face murder charges.

Still, the demonstrations have only gained steam as more videos have surfaced showing law enforcement clashing violently with mostly peaceful protesters and using deadly force against black citizens. The widely condemned interactions have prompted a surge in demands for cities to defund police departments or abolish them entirely.

Trump, who this week announced executive action on policing, has publicly condemned Floyd’s death and reiterated his disapproval of the incident during Wednesday’s interview on Fox News.

The president, without mentioning Chauvin by name, said the former officer “has some big problems.”

“I just left a big group of the top sheriffs and law enforcement people in the country, and nobody was sticking up for what he did,” Trump said.

But he continued to defend police in general, arguing that a “vast majority” of officers are “great people.”

“You have bad and you have great,” he said. “You have cops and police and law enforcement, they’re great people. … They do an incredible job and they keep us all safe and they love their country and they don’t want to make any mistakes. But they’re under siege, there’s no question about that.”