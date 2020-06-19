Case numbers continue to surge across the South and West — most notably in Oklahoma, where President Trump plans to hold a campaign rally on Saturday. Records were also reported in California, Arizona and Florida on Thursday.
Here are some significant developments:
- Nearly 8.5 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, with the largest share — close to 2.2 million — coming from the United States. At least 451,000 people have died of covid-19 worldwide, and 116,000 of those deaths were reported in the U.S.
- In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump called coronavirus testing “overrated” and suggested that people wear masks to signal their disapproval of him.
- Ethnic minorities in Britain may get priority for accessing a coronavirus vaccine, the country’s health secretary said Thursday.
- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Thursday that he was considering instituting mandatory quarantines for travelers from Florida, highlighting how much things have changed since March, when Florida ordered people fleeing hard-hit New York to self-isolate for two weeks.
- Thirteen football players at the University of Texas, which began preseason workouts this week, have tested positive for covid-19. Meanwhile, despite rising infection numbers across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that public school students will return to their classrooms this fall.
When, why and how to wear a mask during this pandemic, according to the experts
It appears face masks are here to stay.
The New York Times surveyed 511 epidemiologists and more than half of them predicted masks will be necessary for at least the next year, if not longer.
Colleges are requiring students to wear masks on campus when classes start back up in the fall. The World Health Organization now recommends everyone wear a mask while out in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says organizers of large gatherings should “strongly encourage” the use of face masks at events.
America’s new $600 billion rescue program for small businesses is off to a rocky start
Matt Valeo called 10 banks this week, because he wanted to apply for a Main Street loan for his small tech company.
Eight banks said they had never heard of the Main Street Lending Program. Two smaller banks said they knew about the program but did not plan to participate.
Valeo’s experience illustrates some of the concerns about the novel $600 billion loan program the Federal Reserve launched Monday to help small and midsize firms. The much-delayed program appears to be off to a tepid start, with lingering questions over whether there will be enough banks participating to make the loans.
Analysis: Trump claims the coronavirus pandemic is ending. Data and the experts disagree.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal’s Michael C. Bender on Wednesday, President Trump caught himself. He was boasting about the recent positive uptick in the economy, as measured by indicators including improvements in the stock market.
“Nasdaq hit 10,000 for the first time, an all-time record,” Trump said. “Nasdaq, that was three, four days ago. In the middle of the pandemic, not in the middle, toward the end of the pandemic.”
That’s where Trump would like to think the country is: at the tail end of the pandemic. This isn’t really a new impulse for Trump, who has consistently played down the scale of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States.