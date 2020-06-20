LONDON — Greta Thunberg said that lessons from the extraordinary steps many countries took to contain the coronavirus pandemic need to be applied to the climate crisis.

In a podcast posted Saturday, the Swedish environmental activist said the handling of the pandemic, which has triggered a wave of shutdowns around the world and upended normal life, offered “insights into how you should perceive and treat an emergency.”

Thunberg, 17, arguably the world’s best known teenage climate activist, said that in response to the pandemic, the world acted with “necessary force.”

“International emergency meetings take place on a daily basis, astronomic financial bailouts magically appear out of nowhere, canceled events and tough restrictions make people change their behavior and approach overnight,” she said. “In a crisis, you adapt and change your behavior.”

She also told the BBC on Saturday that it was a positive that many politicians today are stressing the role of scientists in societies.

“It feels like the corona crisis has changed the role of science in our societies. We are suddenly starting to understand that, oh, yeah, we actually have to listen to the experts,” she said.

Global greenhouse gas emissions have fallen sharply during the pandemic. But scientists have warned that far more needs to be done to reach targets set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord and that the trends could quickly reverse as countries ease restrictions and people start driving, flying and resuming everyday life.