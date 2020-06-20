In Tulsa — where President Trump plans to hold a campaign rally Saturday — cases hit a new high on Friday. The state’s Supreme Court rejected a last-minute appeal of a lawsuit Friday seeking to block the president from holding the event, which local officials and residents fear could worsen the spread of the coronavirus in the city.
Here are some significant developments:
- Navy leaders have upheld the firing of an aircraft carrier captain whose handling of an outbreak raised concerns about the military’s vulnerability to the highly contagious disease and generated a personnel crisis for the Navy.
- Brazil surpassed 1 million cases Friday as the country continues to battle the world’s second-highest number of confirmed infections, after the United States.
- New Jersey officials are starting to identify uncounted coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the U.S. death toll could rise to as high as 145,000 by July 11. At least 117,000 have already died.
Greta Thunberg: Handling of coronavirus offers lessons for climate change
LONDON — Greta Thunberg said that lessons from the extraordinary steps many countries took to contain the coronavirus pandemic need to be applied to the climate crisis.
In a podcast posted Saturday, the Swedish environmental activist said the handling of the pandemic, which has triggered a wave of shutdowns around the world and upended normal life, offered “insights into how you should perceive and treat an emergency.”
Thunberg, 17, arguably the world’s best known teenage climate activist, said that in response to the pandemic, the world acted with “necessary force.”
“International emergency meetings take place on a daily basis, astronomic financial bailouts magically appear out of nowhere, canceled events and tough restrictions make people change their behavior and approach overnight,” she said. “In a crisis, you adapt and change your behavior.”
She also told the BBC on Saturday that it was a positive that many politicians today are stressing the role of scientists in societies.
“It feels like the corona crisis has changed the role of science in our societies. We are suddenly starting to understand that, oh, yeah, we actually have to listen to the experts,” she said.
Global greenhouse gas emissions have fallen sharply during the pandemic. But scientists have warned that far more needs to be done to reach targets set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord and that the trends could quickly reverse as countries ease restrictions and people start driving, flying and resuming everyday life.
The COP26 climate talks, seen as the most important since Paris, were scheduled to take place in Glasgow later this year, but were postponed due to the pandemic. They will now take place in November 2021.
The battle over masks in a pandemic: An all-American story
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Max Parsell hasn’t been wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t intend to start. It’s a matter of principle.
“Making individual decisions is the American way,” Parsell, a 29-year-old lineman for a power company, said as he picked up his lunch at a barbecue joint at a rural crossroads south of Jacksonville. “I’ll social distance from you if you want, but I don’t want the government telling me I have to wear a mask.”
Parsell need not worry: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has not made mask-wearing mandatory here in Florida. That’s in sharp contrast with what’s happening more than 2,000 miles away in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday reacted to rising caseloads by making mask-wearing mandatory.
In this sprawling, heterogeneous country, the pandemic has become yet another thing on which Americans are divided.
Tense mood grips Tulsa as Trump fans and protesters gather ahead of campaign rally
TULSA — Tulsa was a city on edge Friday night, as Trump fans and protesters gathered in anticipation of the president’s first campaign rally in months set for Saturday, raising fears of a violent confrontation and a worsening spread of the coronavirus as local cases spike.
Authorities set up a perimeter around the 19,000-seat BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, where those eager to see Trump started lining up at midweek. Businesses around the area boarded up their windows, and the mayor issued a state of emergency and set up a curfew out of concern that outside groups were headed to town to raise trouble.
But the city announced it was rescinding the safety measures after Trump tweeted:
“I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally,” Trump said. “Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum!”
